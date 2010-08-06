I was sorta hoping for United-West Ham draw, but I'll take United's win.



I did some points analysis on the teams that can theoretically finish above us if they win their games in hand, except for City (who are running away with the title). These are: United, Leicester, Chelsea, West Ham, Everton, Spurs, and Villa. I looked at the points dropped (home or away, no matter) since week 20. Combined total for these teams for each match week are:

points total: 15-14-6-8-10-8-10-6-13

or ppg: 2.14-2.00-0.86-1.14-1.43-1.14-1.43-0.86-1.86 (average 1.43 ppg per team)



For the three of United, Leicester and Chelsea combined the numbers are:

7-5-0-4-2-2-7-0-2, or

1.00-0.71-0.00-0.57-0.29-0.29-1.00-0.00-0.29 (average 1.074 ppg per team)



There is more than 9 points drop for these on average on current form (9.67), so we need to gain 10 pts in 9 games, assuming we win at Wolves. Our best chance is if Chelsea drops 9 points (which is worse than their current form, dropping 0.889ppg in their last 9 games), They will finish on 69 pts. On current form, they will finish on 70 pts. We need to win all of our remaining games, or win 9 and draw one to match the 70 points.



Outside chance, but it's not totally gone. The issue for me is that our form doesn't suggest that we can win all of our remaining games.





If we win all of our remaining games





