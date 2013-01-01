« previous next »
JackWard33

  
  
  
  
  

Yesterday at 08:33:23 am
Current vibe is top 4 is done and we should throw all our energy / effort into the CL

Current odds:

Top 4 - 3.5 / 1

Win champions league - 6.5 /1
MD1990

  
  
  
  

Yesterday at 09:51:10 am
if we our next 2 games againts Wolves & Arsenal.
We would be back in the race with our fixtures after that easy on paper apart from Man Utd away

have to go on a big run though
Simplexity

  
  
  
  
  

Yesterday at 09:53:11 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 09:51:10 am
if we our next 2 games againts Wolves & Arsenal.
We would be back in the race with our fixtures after that easy on paper apart from Man Utd away

have to go on a big run though

At this point we pretty much have to win every single game to sneak it. Frankly I don't see it.
Fromola

  
  
  
  
  

Yesterday at 10:02:02 am
I still thought we were about 50/50 for top 4 before the last two games. That Chelsea game getting moved killed us. We could have done with that midweek off (the energy wasn't there) and then with the stronger team we'd have picked we'd have more likely beaten Fulham. We made the changes with an eye on the CL but also because we'd struggled physically against Chelsea. Also the fact Chelsea were in top form and new manager bounce. Ideally we'd have kept that game in hand later on in the season and been 3 points better off with a win against Fulham.

As it is now, we have to win on Monday and then go from there. It's all about putting a run together and we just haven't done that in the league. It's no good saying we need to win every game. But let's win the next 4 or 5 and then see where we are. If we're not capable of doing that then we won't get top 4 and won't deserve top 4. It's still more likely than a CL win though.
Indomitable_Carp

  
  
  
  
  

Yesterday at 11:32:53 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 08:33:23 am
Current vibe is top 4 is done and we should throw all our energy / effort into the CL

Current odds:

Top 4 - 3.5 / 1

Win champions league - 6.5 /1

Thing is the Top 4 race is out of our hands now. We could completely turn our form around the remainder of the season, but all it takes is one or two teams above us to put together a similarly decent run and there isn´t so much we can do about it. We haven´t got too many more oppurtunities to be directly taking points of our Top 4 rivals.

I did have hope before losing to Chelsea. After that I think I resigned myself to it.

Champions League on the other hand is still entirely in our hands, as it always is by the knockout stage.

There is also the nice thought of having been written off completely, only to go and win the Champions League to secure ourself for next season anyway.
Fromola

  
  
  
  
  

Yesterday at 12:37:54 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 11:32:53 am
Thing is the Top 4 race is out of our hands now. We could completely turn our form around the remainder of the season, but all it takes is one or two teams above us to put together a similarly decent run and there isn´t so much we can do about it. We haven´t got too many more oppurtunities to be directly taking points of our Top 4 rivals.

I did have hope before losing to Chelsea. After that I think I resigned myself to it.

Champions League on the other hand is still entirely in our hands, as it always is by the knockout stage.

There is also the nice thought of having been written off completely, only to go and win the Champions League to secure ourself for next season anyway.

It certainly is now. Before the recent defeats it was all up to us. Now short of winning our last 10 games (which I think would be enough) - or at least 9 - we're relying on probably Leicester really dropping a lot points.

It'll take at least 5 or 6 wins just to get a Europa League place.
newterp

  
  
  
  

Yesterday at 12:39:29 pm
Yes that's the big dilemma - not only do we now have to overhaul 3 or 4 teams but also need to win 9 games out of 10 - sure - but being very realistic - that's not happening. We haven't had that kind of form for over 1 year.
a treeless whopper

  
  
  
  

Yesterday at 12:43:25 pm
Although I have pretty much written off the league, I would hope we could put together some form towards the end of the season, unless we are totally able to compartmentalise this season.

Honestly if we knew that these players were able to say this was just shit and don't worry we have supreme belief and we will be back next season then I wouldn't give a shit if we phoned in the entire rest of the league campaign and lost them all.
CalgarianRed

  
  
  
  

Yesterday at 06:04:29 pm
We really need Leicester to collapse completely and us to win at least 8 of out last 10 games and remain unbeaten. I think we will end up close but will run out of games to catch the top 4.

Anyways if we win next 2 tricky games and are within 5-7 points, its on. I just hope we have something to look forward till the end of the season, either a top 4 battle or CL or ideally both.
PaddyPaned

  
  
  
  

Yesterday at 10:17:51 pm
Top 4 is gone. Champions League is a remote possibility. Im not too disheartened by the prospect of no European football. We were never going to buy big.
kasperoff

  
  
  
  

Yesterday at 10:46:37 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 12:43:25 pm
Although I have pretty much written off the league, I would hope we could put together some form towards the end of the season, unless we are totally able to compartmentalise this season.

Honestly if we knew that these players were able to say this was just shit and don't worry we have supreme belief and we will be back next season then I wouldn't give a shit if we phoned in the entire rest of the league campaign and lost them all.

Daft thing is, we could shake this off and quite possibly still win 8 on the bounce. We looked for more cohesive this week and if this can be the start of Mane getting his shit together, then we still have an outside chance of 4th.

I know form isn't with us, but in the same way I could detect our downturn, I can feel an upturn. Provided we can keep this group fit, I think we'll start picking up results again.

What is the expected points threshold for 4th this season?
slaphead

  
  
  
  
  

Yesterday at 10:57:13 pm
It's a little unlikely alright but then again so is the Champions League. Just go balls deep on both and see where we are in a few weeks time. Can't see West Ham lasting the pace, Everton have a few injuries now. Everyone has a few tough fixtures and they will all drop points.Surely we've bottomed out have to get better from here
Schmidt

  
  
  
  

Today at 03:44:22 pm
Normally I'd say top four is gone but 6 of the 7 teams ahead of us are incredibly inconsistent and capable of going on horrendous runs, every single team is below that 2 points per game threshold you usually expect from teams that finish at the top.

A few good games would put us straight back into contention, and while that seems like a distant hope given our recent form we do have players coming back from injury and seem to be able to actually allow our midfielders to play in midfield again. With Jota coming in fresh allowing us to rotate the front three again (if Bobby is back soon), Fabinho in midfield and Tsimikas/Davies/Keita/AoC hopefully able to contribute now, there's a decent chance we can put ourselves into a good position going into May.
