Normally I'd say top four is gone but 6 of the 7 teams ahead of us are incredibly inconsistent and capable of going on horrendous runs, every single team is below that 2 points per game threshold you usually expect from teams that finish at the top.
A few good games would put us straight back into contention, and while that seems like a distant hope given our recent form we do have players coming back from injury and seem to be able to actually allow our midfielders to play in midfield again. With Jota coming in fresh allowing us to rotate the front three again (if Bobby is back soon), Fabinho in midfield and Tsimikas/Davies/Keita/AoC hopefully able to contribute now, there's a decent chance we can put ourselves into a good position going into May.