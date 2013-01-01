I still thought we were about 50/50 for top 4 before the last two games. That Chelsea game getting moved killed us. We could have done with that midweek off (the energy wasn't there) and then with the stronger team we'd have picked we'd have more likely beaten Fulham. We made the changes with an eye on the CL but also because we'd struggled physically against Chelsea. Also the fact Chelsea were in top form and new manager bounce. Ideally we'd have kept that game in hand later on in the season and been 3 points better off with a win against Fulham.



As it is now, we have to win on Monday and then go from there. It's all about putting a run together and we just haven't done that in the league. It's no good saying we need to win every game. But let's win the next 4 or 5 and then see where we are. If we're not capable of doing that then we won't get top 4 and won't deserve top 4. It's still more likely than a CL win though.