Current vibe is top 4 is done and we should throw all our energy / effort into the CL
Current odds:
Top 4 - 3.5 / 1
Win champions league - 6.5 /1
Thing is the Top 4 race is out of our hands now. We could completely turn our form around the remainder of the season, but all it takes is one or two teams above us to put together a similarly decent run and there isn´t so much we can do about it. We haven´t got too many more oppurtunities to be directly taking points of our Top 4 rivals.
I did have hope before losing to Chelsea. After that I think I resigned myself to it.
Champions League on the other hand is still entirely in our hands, as it always is by the knockout stage.
There is also the nice thought of having been written off completely, only to go and win the Champions League to secure ourself for next season anyway.