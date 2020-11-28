Read what the players are saying after the game. They're at the end of their tether with the officials and VAR.



This affects confidence, performance, momentum. Every time the ball goes in our box now VAR are reviewing for a penalty. Every other goal we score is chalked off 5 minutes later.



Personally, I'd not read too many negatives into players' comments. Of course, they are human and will be disappointed. They pull their guts out every week and keep seeing their work undone by horribly inept officials. I'm happy to see the players saying it as it is, because any additional pressure on VAR and inept officialdom to address their flaws is welcome in my book.The club as a unit will be galvanised by recent events though, rather than demoralised. The club is now made of winners from top to bottom. These people haven't achieved what they have done by crying off when the going was tough. Klopp and the entire squad will be more fired up than ever. Thing is, once more, Liverpool is a bear you poke at your peril.Regardless of anything, this season was always going to be a dog's dinner due to so many circumstances. It's going to be a freak season in many ways. Normal circumstances would see us walk the league again because we are the best there is by far and have easily the best current manager in the world. These are unprecedented times though. There is no stability anywhere in the world, and this plays out in the game too. It will be a rollercoaster for everyone and every club from start to finish. I suspect that momentum will stop and start for pretty much everyone.This club is famous for coming back strong from adversity and so is our current manager and squad. They'll do it again because that's what they do. That's who and what they are. They might be knocked down, but they get up and come back time and time again.The season up to now feels shambolic and so disjointed right across the board and it feels like so much has gone so wrong for us at the club, yet we are joint top of the league and look good to progress in Europe too. Despite everything, virtually every other club in the land would love to be in our position.If we want to see a bunch of spineless bottlers with a desperately weak mentality and who fall apart under criticism and pressure, we only need look across the park. The Red Side of Stanley Park is made of far sterner stuff.We'll be ok.