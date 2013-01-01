« previous next »
Author Topic: Attacking #20

Re: Attacking #20
Reply #680 on: Today at 06:49:03 AM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 03:34:40 PM
What are they going to do? Hand back their wages and decide to go on sabbatical? Maybe they will leave Liverpool like the way Batman left Gotham in Batman Begins because they are all sick of it and need some enlightenment?

They are footballers and a manager that has won the Champions League, Premier League and are paid a shit tonne of money. They are revered and successful.

Also, they are top of the fucking league. Uniteds luck has carried them to the bottom half of the table. Well done to them and the league.
Pretty sure Bruce left Gotham to increase his understanding of the criminal mind and to improve his combat skills and intelligence in order to fix Gotham, which was what led him to Ra's Al Ghul, who has a similar goal of fixing society, but with much more extreme measures.

Anyway, I do wonder if our letting go of the first team physio, Jose Rodriguez has made a larger impact than expected on players (increase in) injuries. I also think we should look into more experimental but advanced treatment/prevention strategies too, like horse placenta, or actovegin from calves blood which increases aerobic oxidation, or hyaluronic acid from crest of a cockerel which increases protection for joints. And also maybe increase squad rotation/depth in the future.

On the pitch, the way we have dealt with the injuries have been pretty good, as shown by our league position. Illustrates a lot of mental toughness, which is key to getting through this. Like Churchill said in World War 2 right, we will fight on the beaches, on the streets, we will never surrender. And I think alot of our players show this mindset, which I think comes down from Klopp's motivational ability.

Also the transfer market will be open in a month, and I'm hoping that since now we have Covid vaccine(s) available, we'll be more willing to spend and buy a good defender, like Upamecano. We'll also have TAA, Henderson and Thiago etc back so that's good too.

On a side note too, I think that circumstances at our club in recent times have fostered a natural environment for a siege mentality, the type that Mourinho always looks to create. Hopefully we'll get the benefits from that, like increased commitment to collective goal, increased closeness among club members etc, without the negative long term side effects that seems to happen to Mourinho's teams (like in 3rd season).
Re: Attacking #20
Reply #681 on: Today at 09:01:30 AM
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:36:07 AM
The games are played at a higher intensity, there are more international meaningless fixtures, the sport is evolved substantly since then.

Higher intensity, definitely but the players are trained and conditioned within an inch of their lives to cope with the current style of play.

However, they also play on a bowling green like surface every week in a sport with virtually no contact allowed, with more subs and a longer HT break.

In the old Reserve League, some of those matches where brutal, and yet we coped with that too.

Something doesn't quite add up in my opinion regarding all the constant injuries to players these days. Be it niggles to long term injuries, every club appears to be suffering.
Re: Attacking #20
Reply #682 on: Today at 09:01:38 AM
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on Yesterday at 10:55:20 PM
The morale is broken. Just need to limp through the next month then hope we get some players return and push for top four in spring.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao Anyone who bites this is an idiot.
Re: Attacking #20
Reply #683 on: Today at 09:03:39 AM
We've had VAR and the officials fcuking us over week after week. Everton winning the annual injure Liverpool's players cup, injuries like no other team ever in the history of a title defence yet we are still top of the pile. That's how good we are. Mentality Monsters  :wave
Re: Attacking #20
Reply #684 on: Today at 09:10:22 AM
All this bolliocks about giving up and morale being broken, fuck that.

Could you imagine Robbo thinking that. Any player with an ounce of pride should be more determined (not less) to go all out and show the fuckers, haters and doubters just what they are really made of.

I think it's between us and City, always have done. I think we will win it in a close race.
Re: Attacking #20
Reply #685 on: Today at 09:39:37 AM
Until VAR fucked us in injury time, I thought what we achieved yesterday was fucking brilliant and certainly didn't show any signs of morale lacking. It was a backs to the wall, dig in and get the win by any means necassary performence - they did that but were fucked over by the refereeing again. We just need to channel our anger further into getting number 20 and you know Klopp is going to do that. Create an us against the world attitude with it, siege mentality. I would, as much as we can, sacrifice the Ajax game to give as many players as we can the week off. Gini can not play again. Rest players, go as fresh as possible against Wolves - big push in Denmark and we'll see where we are. The season will start to catch up with other clubs as well soon, hopefully as we are starting to get players back and are able to rotate more. We'll be top of the league by the end of January.
Re: Attacking #20
Reply #686 on: Today at 09:51:22 AM
Quote from: Smellytrabs on Today at 09:39:37 AM
Until VAR fucked us in injury time, I thought what we achieved yesterday was fucking brilliant and certainly didn't show any signs of morale lacking. It was a backs to the wall, dig in and get the win by any means necassary performence - they did that but were fucked over by the refereeing again. We just need to channel our anger further into getting number 20 and you know Klopp is going to do that. Create an us against the world attitude with it, siege mentality. I would, as much as we can, sacrifice the Ajax game to give as many players as we can the week off. Gini can not play again. Rest players, go as fresh as possible against Wolves - big push in Denmark and we'll see where we are. The season will start to catch up with other clubs as well soon, hopefully as we are starting to get players back and are able to rotate more. We'll be top of the league by the end of January.

Not qualifying midweek as screwed us up slightly.

Its risky to sacrifice Tuesday as just puts pressure on the last match but we are seriously lacking in numbers as so many injuries and cannot afford another one.

I dont know if Keita, Trent or Shaq will be back for this or Wolves. Klopp already ruled out Thiago and Ox.

We could still give Gini most the night off and play the same formation against City. Only question mark is who starts at RB - could Tsimikas play there ?
« Last Edit: Today at 09:57:53 AM by Nick110581 »
Re: Attacking #20
Reply #687 on: Today at 10:04:25 AM
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 09:10:22 AM
All this bolliocks about giving up and morale being broken, fuck that.

Could you imagine Robbo thinking that. Any player with an once of pride should be more determined (not less) to go all out and show the fuckers, haters and doubters just what they are really made of.

I think it's between us and City, always have done. I think we will win it in a close race.
Yep. Felt gutted for the lads yesterday, but also thought I bet theyre in that dressing room fired up to win it more than ever. Thats the thing with these lads, theyll never give up. Proved it enough times.
Re: Attacking #20
Reply #688 on: Today at 10:14:55 AM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:51:22 AM
Not qualifying midweek as screwed us up slightly.

Its risky to sacrifice Tuesday as just puts pressure on the last match but we are seriously lacking in numbers as so many injuries and cannot afford another one.

I dont know if Keita, Trent or Shaq will be back for this or Wolves. Klopp already ruled out Thiago and Ox.

We could still give Gini most the night off and play the same formation against City. Only question mark is who starts at RB - could Tsimikas play there ?
I mean he could. We'd need to adjust how we attack though as you'd have the same issues with a lack of width you get when Milner plays left back. So Mane or Jota spending more time as holding the width on the right, especially if we can't use Henderson as a more advanced midfielder who drifts in to that kind of position.
Re: Attacking #20
Reply #689 on: Today at 10:36:39 AM
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:14:55 AM
I mean he could. We'd need to adjust how we attack though as you'd have the same issues with a lack of width you get when Milner plays left back. So Mane or Jota spending more time as holding the width on the right, especially if we can't use Henderson as a more advanced midfielder who drifts in to that kind of position.

Personally prefer to wrap it up this week then have a week off before the Fulham / Spurs / Palace matches
Re: Attacking #20
Reply #690 on: Today at 10:54:40 AM
Last season was a better year to win it, let's be honest haha.
Re: Attacking #20
Reply #691 on: Today at 12:29:33 PM
We're still winning it this year.
Re: Attacking #20
Reply #692 on: Today at 12:30:54 PM
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 10:04:25 AM
Yep. Felt gutted for the lads yesterday, but also thought I bet theyre in that dressing room fired up to win it more than ever. Thats the thing with these lads, theyll never give up. Proved it enough times.

Completely agree with this. The only issue is how many of them are able to be in the dressing room.
Re: Attacking #20
Reply #693 on: Today at 01:53:27 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:15:03 PM
Have you read their social media tonight? They're as demoralised as the fans are with it.

Of course you would be the one reading into it that they're demoralised.

One could be disappointed, and still be mentally strong to overcome whatever the obstacle is.

Of course in your head there is no such thing
Re: Attacking #20
Reply #694 on: Today at 01:55:39 PM
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 09:01:30 AM
Higher intensity, definitely but the players are trained and conditioned within an inch of their lives to cope with the current style of play.

However, they also play on a bowling green like surface every week in a sport with virtually no contact allowed, with more subs and a longer HT break.

In the old Reserve League, some of those matches where brutal, and yet we coped with that too.

Something doesn't quite add up in my opinion regarding all the constant injuries to players these days. Be it niggles to long term injuries, every club appears to be suffering.

higher intensity and the pace of the game. That alone is enough to imapct a player who is playing as much as football as some of these players are. Doesn't matter how conditioned you are, you are still a human being at the end of the day and you still need a certain amount of time recovery in between matches to avoid being in the ''Red''. This is something that all coaches have talked about, including Klopp.

Re: Attacking #20
Reply #695 on: Today at 02:09:01 PM
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:53:27 PM
Of course you would be the one reading into it that they're demoralised.

One could be disappointed, and still be mentally strong to overcome whatever the obstacle is.

Of course in your head there is no such thing

How many more games of being fucked over can they put up with? Of course it affects performances when every time the ball goes into our box we know VAR will be looking for a pen. That causes mistakes. It isn't just about resilience which the players have been great for having.

The players were very affected by the sheer disgrace of what happened at Goodison. Not only do they have to deal with an injury crisis, officials actively screwing us every game, broadcasters giving us the toughest schedule; but they have to deal with all this without the fans there and in near empty stadiums.

They're only human. The sheer unfairness of what we're having to deal with is more than just a bit of bad luck. It's sinister and that's tough to deal with for an honest group of lads, who know it's bent but can't say it.
Re: Attacking #20
Reply #696 on: Today at 02:32:44 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:09:01 PM
How many more games of being fucked over can they put up with? Of course it affects performances when every time the ball goes into our box we know VAR will be looking for a pen. That causes mistakes. It isn't just about resilience which the players have been great for having.

The players were very affected by the sheer disgrace of what happened at Goodison. Not only do they have to deal with an injury crisis, officials actively screwing us every game, broadcasters giving us the toughest schedule; but they have to deal with all this without the fans there and in near empty stadiums.

They're only human. The sheer unfairness of what we're having to deal with is more than just a bit of bad luck. It's sinister and that's tough to deal with for an honest group of lads, who know it's bent but can't say it.

You're right, they're going to roll over and call it a day. It's pointless to continue.

Re: Attacking #20
Reply #697 on: Today at 04:15:04 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:09:01 PM
How many more games of being fucked over can they put up with? Of course it affects performances when every time the ball goes into our box we know VAR will be looking for a pen. That causes mistakes. It isn't just about resilience which the players have been great for having.

The players were very affected by the sheer disgrace of what happened at Goodison. Not only do they have to deal with an injury crisis, officials actively screwing us every game, broadcasters giving us the toughest schedule; but they have to deal with all this without the fans there and in near empty stadiums.

They're only human. The sheer unfairness of what we're having to deal with is more than just a bit of bad luck. It's sinister and that's tough to deal with for an honest group of lads, who know it's bent but can't say it.

Check the results after the derby.

Doesnt look like they were affected.
Re: Attacking #20
Reply #698 on: Today at 06:11:05 PM
Just need to stay within touching distance (3-5 points) until new year and then we can hope to get our injury crisis under control as we have 11 days off. I imagine Klopp will play the kids in the fa cup which should be in that 11 day period. So we need 4 wins and a draw from the next 6. Four of those games would be against teams in the bottom six. Even with the injuries we have thats more than possible.
Re: Attacking #20
Reply #699 on: Today at 06:39:07 PM
We are by far the best team in the league. I'd have already handed us the title if we didn't have Virgil out.
Re: Attacking #20
Reply #700 on: Today at 06:45:34 PM
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:39:07 PM
We are by far the best team in the league. I'd have already handed us the title if we didn't have Virgil out.

I think we could also handle Virgil being out. Its the injuries to so many midfield/full back options thats the big problem at the moment. Got to hope it will ease a little soon.
Re: Attacking #20
Reply #701 on: Today at 07:00:26 PM
Trent will be back soon, and hopefully we'll have at least Ox or Thiago within the next month. That helps massively just for rotation alone.
Re: Attacking #20
Reply #702 on: Today at 07:05:24 PM
No real updates regarding Shaqiri or Keita?
Re: Attacking #20
Reply #703 on: Today at 07:16:13 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:05:24 PM
No real updates regarding Shaqiri or Keita?

Klopp hasn't been asked specifically so he hasn't answered.

Re: Attacking #20
Reply #704 on: Today at 07:20:00 PM
To be joint top after ten games with everything that has been thrown at them is an incredible achievement. No other team in the league could do it in my opinion.
Re: Attacking #20
Reply #705 on: Today at 07:22:31 PM
I can't remember an injury crisis worse than this since the Souness days. In the circumstances, to be joint top is amazing. I just think we have too many injuries to win it this year now. I hate saying that, but we're literally fucked in injuries and have plenty of players in the red zone.
Re: Attacking #20
Quote from: buttersstotch on Yesterday at 06:43:49 PM
I honestly think not signing a centre back in January would be negligence. Just way too many injuries now, Fabinho is needed back in midfield and we have no idea how long it will be until Thiago, Ox or Naby are back. And then neither of them have the most reliable fitness records going.

Completely agree. People may be forgetting that we barely challenged for the prem for 30 years. Now that we are we need to capitalise. We've never been so strong these last 2-3 years and it'd be mad not to bolster a depleted squad. In 5 years time we may be looking back at a by-gone golden era. 
Re: Attacking #20
Reply #707 on: Today at 07:32:41 PM
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 07:30:39 PM
Completely agree. People may be forgetting that we barely challenged for the prem for 30 years. Now that we are we need to capitalise. We've never been so strong these last 2-3 years and it'd be mad not to bolster a depleted squad. In 5 years time we may be looking back at a by-gone golden era. 
I guarantee not a soul on here is forgetting that ffs 
Re: Attacking #20
Reply #708 on: Today at 07:40:14 PM
Only two players have long term injuries that have them out for the season. Everyone else will be back within a month or so, it's more so the timing and all of them being unavailable at once.

Re: Attacking #20
Reply #709 on: Today at 07:40:33 PM
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 07:00:26 PM
Trent will be back soon, and hopefully we'll have at least Ox or Thiago within the next month. That helps massively just for rotation alone.

Completely agree.

We need a bit of luck and qualify Tuesday then things start to look up.
