What are they going to do? Hand back their wages and decide to go on sabbatical? Maybe they will leave Liverpool like the way Batman left Gotham in Batman Begins because they are all sick of it and need some enlightenment?



They are footballers and a manager that has won the Champions League, Premier League and are paid a shit tonne of money. They are revered and successful.



Also, they are top of the fucking league. Uniteds luck has carried them to the bottom half of the table. Well done to them and the league.



Pretty sure Bruce left Gotham to increase his understanding of the criminal mind and to improve his combat skills and intelligence in order to fix Gotham, which was what led him to Ra's Al Ghul, who has a similar goal of fixing society, but with much more extreme measures.Anyway, I do wonder if our letting go of the first team physio, Jose Rodriguez has made a larger impact than expected on players (increase in) injuries. I also think we should look into more experimental but advanced treatment/prevention strategies too, like horse placenta, or actovegin from calves blood which increases aerobic oxidation, or hyaluronic acid from crest of a cockerel which increases protection for joints. And also maybe increase squad rotation/depth in the future.On the pitch, the way we have dealt with the injuries have been pretty good, as shown by our league position. Illustrates a lot of mental toughness, which is key to getting through this. Like Churchill said in World War 2 right, we will fight on the beaches, on the streets, we will never surrender. And I think alot of our players show this mindset, which I think comes down from Klopp's motivational ability.Also the transfer market will be open in a month, and I'm hoping that since now we have Covid vaccine(s) available, we'll be more willing to spend and buy a good defender, like Upamecano. We'll also have TAA, Henderson and Thiago etc back so that's good too.On a side note too, I think that circumstances at our club in recent times have fostered a natural environment for a siege mentality, the type that Mourinho always looks to create. Hopefully we'll get the benefits from that, like increased commitment to collective goal, increased closeness among club members etc, without the negative long term side effects that seems to happen to Mourinho's teams (like in 3rd season).