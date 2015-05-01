I think our approach worked wonders in the last 2 yrs and could well pay off handsomely this time around yet, but it may have have cost us today, but those are the breaks, there are no perfect approaches to football.
Our pattern of getting our noses in front and then seemingly lowering our intensity and effectively saving our legs for when we really need it, leaves us vulnerable to these sorts of reverses and twists of fate. Last yr with the best centre back in the world and a different application of the handball/pens, we could retreat and allow the opposition to attack our box in the last 10 mins. Man city (who we could still finish well ahead of) go for broke and try to get a 2nd, 3rd,4th goal to finish teams off and are less vulnerable to late soft pens and such