« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: Attacking #20  (Read 41628 times)

Online disgraced cake

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,868
  • Seis Veces
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #640 on: Today at 03:35:08 PM »
Struggle to be arsed now to be honest. The refs are bullshit, VAR is bullshit, behind closed doors game or 2000 fans is bullshit. Fans will return but the refs/VAR can't be changed, if 2021/22 doesn't kick off with every seat full in the ground that's it for me, this season is fucking shit
Logged
Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 1 Club World Cup. We live the dream.

Offline na fir dearg

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,201
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #641 on: Today at 03:35:51 PM »
Top of the league despite everything - that's how good we are
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,398
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #642 on: Today at 03:36:36 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:34:40 PM
What are they going to do? Hand back their wages and decide to go on sabbatical? Maybe they will leave Liverpool like the way Batman left Gotham in Batman Begins because they are all sick of it and need some enlightenment?

They are footballers and a manager that has won the Champions League, Premier League and are paid a shit tonne of money. They are revered and successful.

Also, they are top of the fucking league. Uniteds luck has carried them to the bottom half of the table. Well done to them and the league.

They're only human. Their resilience thus far has been remarkable, I agree.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,841
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #643 on: Today at 03:37:50 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:36:36 PM
They're only human. Their resilience thus far has been remarkable, I agree.

They will be frustrated in the context of the game. Tomorrow they will brush it off because they are top of the league.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,643
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #644 on: Today at 03:39:14 PM »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 03:33:00 PM
This is the best time to be a liverpool supporter since 1991. Finally seen us win a league title, we've won big ears six times, world class manager and players and a competent board for once. Just enjoy the ride.  ;D

Part of the reason this is also so horrible is because this is all true. This is the best Liverpool side I have ever seen and the best manager we have ever had. It won't last forever, nothing does. And time is being wasted with this side.

While it is brilliant, we can't go the game, fixture congestion has took an axe to this great side, and even when they drag through all this to a good position, awful officiating and VAR is there as another kick in the teeth.

I love this side, but the shite that is everything else about football at this time is coming mighty close to overshadowing the joy of this Liverpool team.

Still, it is so good, I eouldnt put it past them overcoming all the obstacles anyway.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,652
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #645 on: Today at 03:42:24 PM »
we are having a klopp 14/15 season. No luck & so many injuries.

They improved massively in the 2nd half of the season. We are somehow top of the league
Logged

Offline RedSamba

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,091
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #646 on: Today at 03:46:45 PM »
i think you should tone down your expectations for your own sake
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,735
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #647 on: Today at 03:48:10 PM »
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 03:46:45 PM
i think you should tone down your expectations for your own sake
You are right. Point-wise, we are half-way to avoiding relegation.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online wemmick

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,068
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #648 on: Today at 03:52:34 PM »
Gonna be tight. Whoever wins will crawl over the line.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 26
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #649 on: Today at 03:53:24 PM »
I don't see why we can't. We are top despite having many top players missing. Some will soon return and we'll be a lot stronger. Other clubs too will have injuries probable at more critical stage of the season because they'll struggle to keep their players with no season, 3 subs and the insane schedule.

Let's stay within touching distance this december and we can win it in the new year.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,490
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #650 on: Today at 04:57:22 PM »
We would win the league easily with a full squad. Even without VVD then I would fancy us.

Obviously, we dont have that and have at least seven injuries with two season ending to our CBs.

Its going to be a massive slog over the Xmas period as we dont have a squad to choose from.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:58:56 PM by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,598
  • Hare Krishna
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #651 on: Today at 05:15:32 PM »
This league will be won in the final 10 matches of the season. While we are having zero luck with injuries we somehow are still top of the league, and we still have a number of players to come back for the second half of the campaign. Consider the impact the Thiago will make on our midfield once he's back, as well as the likes of Ox and Naby. If we get VVD back for the final month or so then it would be the cherry on the cake.

I'm certain also that some of our title opponents still have the worst of their injury issues to come in the latter part of the year. Spurs might be chasing our heels but they are a Kane or Son injury away from being distinctly average. It won't be like last year but I'm quietly confident in our ability to win this again.
Logged

Online markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #652 on: Today at 05:21:03 PM »
I think our approach worked wonders in the last 2 yrs and could well pay off handsomely this time around yet, but it may have have cost us today, but those are the breaks, there are no perfect approaches to football.

  Our pattern of getting our noses in front and then seemingly lowering our intensity and effectively saving our legs for when we really need it, leaves us vulnerable to these sorts of reverses and twists of fate.  Last yr with the best centre back in the world and a different application of the handball/pens, we could retreat and allow the opposition to attack our box in the last 10 mins.  Man city (who we could still finish well ahead of) go for broke and try to get a 2nd, 3rd,4th goal to finish teams off and are less vulnerable to late soft pens and such
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,337
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #653 on: Today at 06:17:11 PM »
No matter the obastacles and circumstances I got all the confidence in this side.
Logged

Offline buttersstotch

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 580
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #654 on: Today at 06:43:49 PM »
I still fancy us to win the league, but clearly we need a couple of midfielders back and are wrapping Matip up in cotton wool, which is the right thing to do. I honestly think not signing a centre back in January would be negligence. Just way too many injuries now, Fabinho is needed back in midfield and we have no idea how long it will be until Thiago, Ox or Naby are back. And then neither of them have the most reliable fitness records going.

I totally agree this year the season will be won and lost in the last 10 games. It's going to take 80-85 points to win and realistically a good few teams could reach that figure. Ultimately right now, it does seem it might come down to who can avoid injuries the most. I can't see a scenario where everyone avoids muscle injuries.. but we know the same could happen to us again as well.

The current result hurts a little bit more after the showing midweek and knowing we have to seal CL qualification. Just got to really hope we get it done this week, then at least we can protect the players the following week ready for the Christmas schedule.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,322
  • I live!
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #655 on: Today at 06:49:46 PM »
If we're lucky we'll have Trent, Thiago, Milner and Keita all back and firing by January. That'll help massively. But Gomez and Virgil are still out for the season and we still only have one fit senior CB who's injury prone. We simply have to sign someone in January.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,490
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #656 on: Today at 07:57:33 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:49:46 PM
If we're lucky we'll have Trent, Thiago, Milner and Keita all back and firing by January. That'll help massively. But Gomez and Virgil are still out for the season and we still only have one fit senior CB who's injury prone. We simply have to sign someone in January.

We will need Trent, Milner and Keita back sooner than January.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,695
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #657 on: Today at 08:03:06 PM »
City got their annual 5-0 win over Burnley today but still not sure on them.

If we finish below anyone else it will be because of the ridiculous injury list, nothing more or less.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 284
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #658 on: Today at 08:31:51 PM »
We are well on course still, one game at a time but if you really need to feel better then just think of the 5 game block thread and us taking 11/12 points every 5 games sets us up for around 82-85 points. We took 10 in the first block with 11 in the second block with our tougher start. I can't see any more being needed than that. Anfield is the key for us, as long as we keep winning at home whilst nobody else is, beat our rivals there and keep our unbeaten run going.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,398
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #659 on: Today at 08:35:58 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:34:40 PM
What are they going to do? Hand back their wages and decide to go on sabbatical? Maybe they will leave Liverpool like the way Batman left Gotham in Batman Begins because they are all sick of it and need some enlightenment?

They are footballers and a manager that has won the Champions League, Premier League and are paid a shit tonne of money. They are revered and successful.

Also, they are top of the fucking league. Uniteds luck has carried them to the bottom half of the table. Well done to them and the league.

Read what the players are saying after the game. They're at the end of their tether with the officials and VAR.

This affects confidence, performance, momentum. Every time the ball goes in our box now VAR are reviewing for a penalty. Every other goal we score is chalked off 5 minutes later.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,337
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #660 on: Today at 10:10:16 PM »
Luckily the players arent mentality midgets like you are
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,398
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #661 on: Today at 10:15:03 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 10:10:16 PM
Luckily the players arent mentality midgets like you are

Have you read their social media tonight? They're as demoralised as the fans are with it.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 