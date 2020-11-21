« previous next »
Author Topic: Attacking #20  (Read 37642 times)

deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Attacking #20
Reply #560 on: November 21, 2020, 07:44:22 PM
Too early. Leicester were keeping pace with us until end of December last season.

Chelsea have an average manager who is inconsistent and I dont believe Spurs can sustain a run in the league.

Win our game, one by one.
RedSince86

Re: Attacking #20
Reply #561 on: November 21, 2020, 07:49:23 PM
We're the mentality giants and we've won 4 trophies the last 2 seasons.

We'll strengthen in January and it'll be ours to lose, we are just that good.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

chromed

Re: Attacking #20
Reply #562 on: November 21, 2020, 08:19:10 PM
It would be mad to think that any team could continually sustain the points totals that we and City have had in the last few seasons, so naturally there was always going to be a point were the relentless W's would begin to decline. I'm obviously glad that it is City's form that is faltering before our own this season as we know that they don't have the mentality to recover from it.

All we have to do is to just keep doing what we have been doing for the last couple of seasons and worrying about ourselves and taking it a game at a time and we will be just fine.

I think we are in the driving seat.
wz4jc3

Re: Attacking #20
Reply #563 on: November 21, 2020, 08:37:29 PM
Now I'm no tactical mastermind, I admit that and I'm sure somebody else of far greater football mind has already posted this, but, in light of us losing VVD and JG for most if not all of the season, I assume we will have to sit deeper and not press so hard and so high up the pitch. With this in mind, could this be an indirect blessing for the demands of this crazy season? Should we use this enforced approach to games to help preserve energy in games and help manage the intensity of the fixture list?
A more pragmatic approach to play, although less dynamic and exciting will help with the demands of this long season, although not our typical style of play.

Mighty_Red

Re: Attacking #20
Reply #564 on: November 21, 2020, 10:24:48 PM
Quote from: chromed on November 21, 2020, 08:19:10 PM
I think we are in the driving seat.
In terms of the total points and the table, we are in a great position but even more so than last season, this will be about taking each game as it comes.

At the moment we seem to get a knock back every other week with injuries etc. This means that it will take an enormous amount of effort to keep going.

Our focus should be on hanging on in there, if we can get a few back by mid December we can think about taking charge then.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Attacking #20
Reply #565 on: November 22, 2020, 06:01:03 AM
If we had a fully fit squad it wouldn't even be close
PeterTheRed

Re: Attacking #20
Reply #566 on: November 22, 2020, 06:31:25 PM
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on November 22, 2020, 06:01:03 AM
If we had a fully fit squad it wouldn't even be close

No club will have a fully fit squad this season.
duvva

Re: Attacking #20
Reply #567 on: November 22, 2020, 09:50:42 PM
Landing next April/May
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

DangerScouse

Re: Attacking #20
Reply #568 on: November 22, 2020, 10:16:06 PM
Factoring in fixtures and injuries, going fucking great!
actwithoutwords

Re: Attacking #20
Reply #569 on: Yesterday at 12:02:10 AM
Mentality is unbelievable. Zero signs of slackness or complacency after two seasons of non stop intensity. We're being given so many reasons to say maybe it isn't our year but we're absolutely refusing to take no for an answer. Unbelievable gang of lads. Cannot wait to get in the ground again.
Simplexity

Re: Attacking #20
Reply #570 on: Yesterday at 12:08:43 AM
Spurs are one Harry Kane injury away from having their season finished, City just look so stale now. I don't see any other team capable of winning the league at this point. I just can't imagine Lampard lifting the PL trophy as manager, it just does not compute.
wampa1

Re: Attacking #20
Reply #571 on: Yesterday at 12:17:54 AM
Legit think Chelsea will finish second though. Taking 3 points at their place may prove massive.
him_15

Re: Attacking #20
Reply #572 on: Yesterday at 12:21:56 AM
Easier than expected.
Elzar

Re: Attacking #20
Reply #573 on: Yesterday at 09:48:48 AM
After struggling against 3 at the back a few times this season (and the end of last), we seemed to alter how we played a little in this. The front 3 were a lot more narrow than normal and the defenders didn't know how to handle it as it meant they got onto the centre backs without the extra wing back getting a double team on them. Not sure if this was down to Leicester's set up or a game plan we have developed.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

BIG DICK NICK

Re: Attacking #20
Reply #574 on: Yesterday at 09:53:11 AM
Dont underestimate how much Klopp and the players want the reward they deserve for last season still. They were denied the parade that would have been incredible. Im sure well still do something for that if and when we can but they seem ultra focussed on winning this back to back and hopefully having the biggest party weve ever seen in the summer when hopefully well be in a position to do so. I reckon that has to provide some extra motivation.
clinical

Re: Attacking #20
Reply #575 on: Yesterday at 09:57:20 AM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:53:11 AM
Dont underestimate how much Klopp and the players want the reward they deserve for last season still. They were denied the parade that would have been incredible. Im sure well still do something for that if and when we can but they seem ultra focussed on winning this back to back and hopefully having the biggest party weve ever seen in the summer when hopefully well be in a position to do so. I reckon that has to provide some extra motivation.

I said at the time the silver lining of it all is that it would give them the extra motivation this season too.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 PM
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Fromola

Re: Attacking #20
Reply #576 on: Yesterday at 10:06:07 AM
The only thing stopping us is injuries, but when many of your key players are injured all the time it's a pretty big spanner in the works.

City spent last season making the excuse of Laporte being injured for why they couldn't challenge.

In fairness we set a pace City couldn't live with by winning every week and a 90+ point season isn't going to happen for anyone this season which gives us margin for error. We've been in the mindset the last couple of seasons that we had to win every game after City getting 100 and then 98 points in the previous seasons.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Attacking #20
Reply #577 on: Yesterday at 10:38:32 AM
Given the start we've had and the injured players to come back, getting the 2.4 PPG needed to hit 90 isn't out of the question
DangerScouse

Re: Attacking #20
Reply #578 on: Yesterday at 10:47:31 AM
Our form to date would see us hit 84 points which would win it!!
a treeless whopper

Re: Attacking #20
Reply #579 on: Yesterday at 10:49:31 AM
Just give us the title now.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Attacking #20
Reply #580 on: Yesterday at 10:52:26 AM
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:47:31 AM
Our form to date would see us hit 84 points which would win it!!

I think the only way we dont hit that total is if our injury crisis deepens which is obviously a possibility.

Who else can hit that number? With a good wind Spurs, Chelsea and City probably can. Spurs would need Kane and Son to stay fit. Chelsea are less reliant on one player. City would, although realised yesterday that theyd have to win 29 of their last 30 games to hit 100 points again which makes it clear theyre getting nowhere near their couple of title winning points totals.

All we have to do is maintain our current PPG and I think well be hard to catch.
wige

Re: Attacking #20
Reply #581 on: Yesterday at 10:52:43 AM
No-one's gonna run away from us in this league. We might just run away with it though, will massively depend on the state of the squad - especially over the next 2/3 months.

Spurs and Chelsea look so, so much more likely than City. City just look tired and un-imaginative.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Attacking #20
Reply #582 on: Yesterday at 10:53:50 AM
I think we need a win at Brighton though just to stop our away form being discussed as a thing. Weve only won one out of 4 away games so far, although to be fair theyve all been tough (Villa actually seemed the easiest on paper). If we can show we can still win the routine away games then we have absolutely nothing to fear.
Nick110581

Re: Attacking #20
Reply #583 on: Yesterday at 11:32:35 AM
The period from now until the end of year is crazy. We have 10 matches and with so many injuries, it is is going to be a slog.

We play a lot of teams not in Europe so they will be fresher for matches.

Fingers crossed that Trent, Hendo, Ox and Thiago are back soon as they help with options.
Red Cactii

Re: Attacking #20
Reply #584 on: Yesterday at 11:42:38 AM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:53:50 AM
I think we need a win at Brighton though just to stop our away form being discussed as a thing. Weve only won one out of 4 away games so far, although to be fair theyve all been tough (Villa actually seemed the easiest on paper). If we can show we can still win the routine away games then we have absolutely nothing to fear.

Lamptey getting a ban due to a soft second yellow is a massive boost - without him they wont even half as dangerous as otherwise.

The rest of our 2020 in the League is as follows: Brighton (A), Wolves (H), Fulham (A), Spurs (H), Palace (A), Brom (H) and Newcastle (A). No reason we couldnt win all of those games albeit well probably drop a game here or there but we can build ourselves a good lead whilst the rest of the contenders take points off each other.
redwillow

Re: Attacking #20
Reply #585 on: Yesterday at 11:47:35 AM
If we win our next 3 going into that spurs game, with spurs playing Chelsea & Arsenal next, i think we could begin opening the gap.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Attacking #20
Reply #586 on: Yesterday at 11:50:26 AM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 11:32:35 AM
The period from now until the end of year is crazy. We have 10 matches and with so many injuries, it is is going to be a slog.

We play a lot of teams not in Europe so they will be fresher for matches.

Fingers crossed that Trent, Hendo, Ox and Thiago are back soon as they help with options.

I think that makes Atalanta so important. We win against them we can rest in the other CL matches. If we manage it right, and get lucky with players returning, we may be in a position to somewhat manage the extremely hectic schedule.

If we can do that, we could be in a very good position at the halfway point
Gainsbarre

Re: Attacking #20
Reply #587 on: Yesterday at 12:09:15 PM
Let's focus on Brighton. I like the one game at the time thing. We need to manage the players and hopefully most will be  back from injuries soon. No shitty international football for the next 5 months is a beauty...
Red Cactii

Re: Attacking #20
Reply #588 on: Yesterday at 12:28:25 PM
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:50:26 AM
I think that makes Atalanta so important. We win against them we can rest in the other CL matches. If we manage it right, and get lucky with players returning, we may be in a position to somewhat manage the extremely hectic schedule.

If we can do that, we could be in a very good position at the halfway point

Its a bonus that we took 6 points on the two toughest away trips in our group which means that were set as long as we avoid defeat at home to Atalanta given they still have to play Ajax again. A win would be ideal as it pretty much wins us top spot.
Barrow Shaun

Re: Attacking #20
Reply #589 on: Yesterday at 12:31:18 PM
Dave McCoy

Re: Attacking #20
Reply #590 on: Yesterday at 05:14:50 PM
We're now the betting markets favorite:

wige

Re: Attacking #20
Reply #591 on: Yesterday at 06:04:16 PM
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:14:50 PM
We're now the betting markets favorite:



Mind breaking that down for me? So spread is 80.5/82 - what's the 20/9 represent?

Looks like spread betting to me. Just curious what I could stand to win if I put say £10 a point on us breaking 82 and we hit 86 - as example. Does the 20/9 impact that? or am I just taking back £40?
Anfield Kopite

Re: Attacking #20
Reply #592 on: Yesterday at 06:08:49 PM
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 06:04:16 PM
Mind breaking that down for me? So spread is 80.5/82 - what's the 20/9 represent?

Looks like spread betting to me. Just curious what I could stand to win if I put say £10 a point on us breaking 82 and we hit 86 - as example. Does the 20/9 impact that? or am I just taking back £40?
The 20 9 thing is points from games played.
wige

Re: Attacking #20
Reply #593 on: Yesterday at 06:17:52 PM
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Yesterday at 06:08:49 PM
The 20 9 thing is points from games played.

Doh! :)

Cheers!
newterp

Re: Attacking #20
Reply #594 on: Yesterday at 06:18:08 PM
Quote from: NarutoReds on November 16, 2020, 02:57:30 PM
We could move for Ramos in January.
we could move to shoot him
Mighty_Red

Re: Attacking #20
Reply #595 on: Today at 12:26:18 AM
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:18:08 PM
we could move to shoot him
nah, it would be great business. Offer him a wad of cash and get him into AXA through the hidden door.

Of course, Ramos' medical would be taken by Mo, so no guarantee he passes it ;D
redwillow

Re: Attacking #20
Reply #596 on: Today at 08:13:47 AM
Also another benefit if we do continue challenging this season is with the return of fans, we have already played Chelsea, City & Everton away from home with no fans
