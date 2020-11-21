« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: Attacking #20  (Read 35897 times)

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,221
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #560 on: November 21, 2020, 07:44:22 PM »
Too early. Leicester were keeping pace with us until end of December last season.

Chelsea have an average manager who is inconsistent and I dont believe Spurs can sustain a run in the league.

Win our game, one by one.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #561 on: November 21, 2020, 07:49:23 PM »
We're the mentality giants and we've won 4 trophies the last 2 seasons.

We'll strengthen in January and it'll be ours to lose, we are just that good.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline chromed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,747
  • Justice for the 96
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #562 on: November 21, 2020, 08:19:10 PM »
It would be mad to think that any team could continually sustain the points totals that we and City have had in the last few seasons, so naturally there was always going to be a point were the relentless W's would begin to decline. I'm obviously glad that it is City's form that is faltering before our own this season as we know that they don't have the mentality to recover from it.

All we have to do is to just keep doing what we have been doing for the last couple of seasons and worrying about ourselves and taking it a game at a time and we will be just fine.

I think we are in the driving seat.
Logged
YNWA - JFT96

Offline wz4jc3

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,955
  • 'You'll Never Walk Alone.'
    • Teach Maths
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #563 on: November 21, 2020, 08:37:29 PM »
Now I'm no tactical mastermind, I admit that and I'm sure somebody else of far greater football mind has already posted this, but, in light of us losing VVD and JG for most if not all of the season, I assume we will have to sit deeper and not press so hard and so high up the pitch. With this in mind, could this be an indirect blessing for the demands of this crazy season? Should we use this enforced approach to games to help preserve energy in games and help manage the intensity of the fixture list?
A more pragmatic approach to play, although less dynamic and exciting will help with the demands of this long season, although not our typical style of play.

Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,043
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #564 on: November 21, 2020, 10:24:48 PM »
Quote from: chromed on November 21, 2020, 08:19:10 PM
I think we are in the driving seat.
In terms of the total points and the table, we are in a great position but even more so than last season, this will be about taking each game as it comes.

At the moment we seem to get a knock back every other week with injuries etc. This means that it will take an enormous amount of effort to keep going.

Our focus should be on hanging on in there, if we can get a few back by mid December we can think about taking charge then.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,519
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #565 on: Yesterday at 06:01:03 AM »
If we had a fully fit squad it wouldn't even be close
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,886
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #566 on: Yesterday at 06:31:25 PM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 06:01:03 AM
If we had a fully fit squad it wouldn't even be close

No club will have a fully fit squad this season.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,916
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #567 on: Yesterday at 09:50:42 PM »
Landing next April/May
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,218
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #568 on: Yesterday at 10:16:06 PM »
Factoring in fixtures and injuries, going fucking great!
Logged

Online actwithoutwords

  • postswithoutreading
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 557
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #569 on: Today at 12:02:10 AM »
Mentality is unbelievable. Zero signs of slackness or complacency after two seasons of non stop intensity. We're being given so many reasons to say maybe it isn't our year but we're absolutely refusing to take no for an answer. Unbelievable gang of lads. Cannot wait to get in the ground again.
Logged

Online Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,307
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #570 on: Today at 12:08:43 AM »
Spurs are one Harry Kane injury away from having their season finished, City just look so stale now. I don't see any other team capable of winning the league at this point. I just can't imagine Lampard lifting the PL trophy as manager, it just does not compute.
Logged

Online wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,923
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #571 on: Today at 12:17:54 AM »
Legit think Chelsea will finish second though. Taking 3 points at their place may prove massive.
Logged

Online him_15

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,517
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #572 on: Today at 12:21:56 AM »
Easier than expected.
Logged
Believer
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 