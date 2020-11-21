Now I'm no tactical mastermind, I admit that and I'm sure somebody else of far greater football mind has already posted this, but, in light of us losing VVD and JG for most if not all of the season, I assume we will have to sit deeper and not press so hard and so high up the pitch. With this in mind, could this be an indirect blessing for the demands of this crazy season? Should we use this enforced approach to games to help preserve energy in games and help manage the intensity of the fixture list?
A more pragmatic approach to play, although less dynamic and exciting will help with the demands of this long season, although not our typical style of play.