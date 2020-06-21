Genuine question - who do you think we'll buy for centre back? Not even names but more generally. Will we go for a promising youngster we like but someone who needs time to grow into their long term potential (e.g. Ben White or Ozan Kabak)? An experienced stop gap that we utilise for 6 months and then they become 4th choice going forward (e.g. Tarkowski)? Or do we go for a more finished product but someone who still has room for growth (e.g. Upamecano)?
What's the most likely option the club go for?
Do you think any will have availability in January?
I'm guessing most club will be reluctant to sell mid-season. Then think how much they cost in 'normal circumstances'. Then think what premium we might need to pay to get a club to consider selling mid-season.
Then consider what impact that extra spend has on the summer. Either selling a squad player you didn't want to move or potentially not buying a target you wanted due to less funds being available.
It's that context and thought process that makes me think there's a chance we won't buy a centre back. I think it's more likely we do than we don't. I'm not just 100% certain we will. I can see Klopp enjoying the challenge of giving younger players a go an finding solutions in house, if it means the club can maintain it's longer term recruitment strategy rather than having to necessarily overpay mid season.
I obviously could be completely wrong but just posting a gif doesn't really add to any sort of debate