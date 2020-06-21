Well have to. Having three senior CBs with a few kids covering is probably ok but theres surely no way wed go the rest of the season with just two.



I think we'll be looking to buy a centre back but not sure we 100% will. We don't do stop gaps in general so we can probably rule that out. Any stop gap is likely to be a solution found within the club currently - either a player and/or change in tactics.If we buy someone in January I would guess it will be for a target we view as long term target. So probably pretty decent or pretty promising. I'm not sure how available those players are going to be in January. Everyone has a price obviously but are we a club that will overpay by 20-30M to get a player early? I think recent history says we are not.If we get to a position where, for example, we go for Upamecano in January rather than the summer. In the summer we'd hope to get him for 40M. Mid-season you are probably looking 60M minimum. Arguably closer to 70-80M. Let's say RBL say we can have him for 70M. Do we pay it if we think that's overpriced? Do we do that in the knowledge it gives us a better theoretical chance of success in 2020/21 but will mean reduced resources for transfers in summer 2021?The same argument can probably be made for Ben White or other centra backs. Just change the prices in January versus summer 2021.It's a conundrum and I don't personally don't think it's 100% certain we'll buy someone. Though buying a centre back does, at this point, seem almost certainly needed to strengthen a challenge for the PL and CL.