This will be hard - no doubt about it, but it is times like these that I am absolutely delighted that we have Klopp in charge. He won't shit the bed - he will recognise it as being a) dreadful for Joe Gomez b) sad for the team c) weakens us and d) an opportunity for other people. He won't be dwelling on it 4 weeks from now.



We had all just about got our heads around the VVD injury when this happened. We were almost bouncing again - results were really good, a great result (even more so now) against a good City side, Matip back and an International break that would have seen us potentially have two first team players back for the next game - Fabinho and Thiago. This happening now isn't great, but it has happened and we just have to manage it as best we can until we can bring in re-enforcements.



I had a look at the fixtures and for me, they aren't dreadful. But what is worrying, is the recovery time between games. After the International break, we are looking at a Saturday/Wednesday/Saturday (or where they will fall due to TV) schedule from here until 19th December when we play Palace away and then get a week's break. 8 games looming in December.



What is good for us is that those teams who aren't involved in Europe will be entering into a similar schedule and that will wreak havoc on their squads. There won't be a week's prep to face a Liverpool or City or Spurs or Chelsea - it will be games for them every 3/4 days.



November:

Leicester (H)

Atalanta (H)

Brighton (A)



We are in a fortunate position where we can qualify from our CL group early and we need to do that v Atalanta so those games in Norway and at home to Ajax can be games where key defensive personnel can be rotated. I had heard it mentioned about keeping Matip for League games only and I think that has to be the case. But we roll into December where there are 6 League games in the month and it will be unlikely he can cope with that. Phillips and Williams will absolutely be getting serious game time. We just need to be clever about when that will be.



December:

Ajax (H)

Wolves (H)

Midtjylland (A)

Fulham (A)

Spurs (H)

Palace (A)

West Brom (H)

Newcastle (A)



Forgetting about the CL, you choose your games there for Matip - Wolves, Spurs, Newcastle for sure. Maybe we could squeeze Palace away out of him too.



Keeping him and Fabinho fit is now key, and managing their minutes and their recovery.



January looks harder - Southampton (A) to start and then we have United, Spurs and West Ham on the trot so you would think the priority is to have at least one defender in for 1st Jan and training with the squad ready for those 3 fixtures.



There is more than enough quality in this squad to keep pace in this League - absolutely no need to be panicking at this moment IMO. It's shit but it could always be worse.



There is no-one running away with this League - every other team will have struggles in this season.



This team are mentality monsters - they aren't handing over a title because of a few key injuries.

