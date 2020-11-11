« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: Attacking #20  (Read 30757 times)

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,140
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #480 on: November 11, 2020, 11:45:36 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on November 11, 2020, 10:08:39 PM
Null and void.
Never heard of them. Are they both centre backs? Can we afford them? If so, i'm in
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,664
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #481 on: November 12, 2020, 01:00:08 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on November 11, 2020, 11:45:36 PM
Never heard of them. Are they both centre backs? Can we afford them? If so, i'm in
Obviously, you don't want them. One of them, null, has zero market value, so he's shite. The other will leave a void wherever he;s played.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,140
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #482 on: November 12, 2020, 02:28:57 AM »
Quote from: farawayred on November 12, 2020, 01:00:08 AM
Obviously, you don't want them. One of them, null, has zero market value, so he's shite. The other will leave a void wherever he;s played.
Both sound better than Maguire. Get it done, Edwards
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline jckliew

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,501
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #483 on: November 12, 2020, 02:40:08 AM »
Carra to the rescue.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #484 on: November 12, 2020, 04:39:38 AM »
Siege mentality at this point, us against the world.  Don't care if we're starting a Hendo/Milner CB pairing at this point.  We're pulling this shit off.
Logged

Online kloppagetime

  • Is severely disappointed with Liverpools performance levels in 2020, especially pre-season.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,667
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #485 on: November 12, 2020, 05:53:49 AM »
We just need to go all 13/14 Liverpool on everyone now you score 3 but we're gonna score 5 and we certainly do have the fire power to do that.
Logged

Offline Dree

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #486 on: November 12, 2020, 08:00:50 AM »
Beat Atalanta, give up the other two group games, and try and make it to January still in the hunt. Fabinho and Matip still make a top CB pairing, but if one of those is out again we might be in trouble. Its beneficial that this doesnt look like a 95 point season at least.
Logged

Offline Larse

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #487 on: November 12, 2020, 10:04:13 AM »
https://i.redd.it/u7hetxv4wry51.jpg

Just saw that on reddit. With all the trouble we have had, having already won the title early last season, having quite a tough fixture list in this timeframe (Everton A twice, City A twice, Chelsea and Arsenal both twice), we are still third in this table. Shows how good we are really.
Logged

Offline Smellytrabs

  • Sme-llytrabs....what are they feeding you? It's not your fault! Has an anus that looks like a *
  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,492
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #488 on: November 12, 2020, 10:17:56 AM »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on November 12, 2020, 04:39:38 AM
Siege mentality at this point, us against the world.  Don't care if we're starting a Hendo/Milner CB pairing at this point.  We're pulling this shit off.

That's how I feel. Just up the fight and the mentality.
Logged

Offline Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 144
  • ******
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #489 on: November 12, 2020, 10:18:23 AM »
Obviously this is a massive blow, but I am still optimistic about our chances.  The important thing now is to wrap Matip in cotton wool and make sure that we have both Fabinho and Matip available for the big games coming up (Leicester and Spurs), and rotate them in the others.  Fabinho and Williams against Atalanta, Matip and Phillips against Brighton, and hopefully Williams and anyone but Fabinho and Matip for the other two CL games.  Both Williams and Philips have shown that they are capable defenders and we may just have to adjust our high line a little and play with a bit more protection in midfield.

Just make sure we score one more than the opposition and we'll be good.   ;)
Logged

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,596
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #490 on: November 12, 2020, 10:26:36 AM »
This will be hard - no doubt about it, but it is times like these that I am absolutely delighted that we have Klopp in charge. He won't shit the bed - he will recognise it as being a) dreadful for Joe Gomez b) sad for the team c) weakens us and d) an opportunity for other people. He won't be dwelling on it 4 weeks from now.

We had all just about got our heads around the VVD injury when this happened. We were almost bouncing again - results were really good, a great result (even more so now) against a good City side, Matip back and an International break that would have seen us potentially have two first team players back for the next game - Fabinho and Thiago. This happening now isn't great, but it has happened and we just have to manage it as best we can until we can bring in re-enforcements.

I had a look at the fixtures and for me, they aren't dreadful. But what is worrying, is the recovery time between games. After the International break, we are looking at a Saturday/Wednesday/Saturday (or where they will fall due to TV) schedule from here until 19th December when we play Palace away and then get a week's break. 8 games looming in December.

What is good for us is that those teams who aren't involved in Europe will be entering into a similar schedule and that will wreak havoc on their squads. There won't be a week's prep to face a Liverpool or City or Spurs or Chelsea - it will be games for them every 3/4 days.

November:
Leicester (H)
Atalanta (H)
Brighton (A)

We are in a fortunate position where we can qualify from our CL group early and we need to do that v Atalanta so those games in Norway and at home to Ajax can be games where key defensive personnel can be rotated. I had heard it mentioned about keeping Matip for League games only and I think that has to be the case. But we roll into December where there are 6 League games in the month and it will be unlikely he can cope with that. Phillips and Williams will absolutely be getting serious game time. We just need to be clever about when that will be.

December:
Ajax (H)
Wolves (H)
Midtjylland (A)
Fulham (A)
Spurs (H)
Palace (A)
West Brom (H)
Newcastle (A)

Forgetting about the CL, you choose your games there for Matip - Wolves, Spurs, Newcastle for sure. Maybe we could squeeze Palace away out of him too.

Keeping him and Fabinho fit is now key, and managing their minutes and their recovery.

January looks harder - Southampton (A) to start and then we have United, Spurs and West Ham on the trot so you would think the priority is to have at least one defender in for 1st Jan and training with the squad ready for those 3 fixtures.

There is more than enough quality in this squad to keep pace in this League - absolutely no need to be panicking at this moment IMO. It's shit but it could always be worse.

There is no-one running away with this League - every other team will have struggles in this season.

This team are mentality monsters - they aren't handing over a title because of a few key injuries.
« Last Edit: November 12, 2020, 10:29:47 AM by Ciara (with a capital "C") »
Logged
JFT96.

Offline Larse

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #491 on: November 12, 2020, 10:30:44 AM »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on November 12, 2020, 10:18:23 AM
Obviously this is a massive blow, but I am still optimistic about our chances.  The important thing now is to wrap Matip in cotton wool and make sure that we have both Fabinho and Matip available for the big games coming up (Leicester and Spurs), and rotate them in the others.  Fabinho and Williams against Atalanta, Matip and Phillips against Brighton, and hopefully Williams and anyone but Fabinho and Matip for the other two CL games.  Both Williams and Philips have shown that they are capable defenders and we may just have to adjust our high line a little and play with a bit more protection in midfield.

Just make sure we score one more than the opposition and we'll be good.   ;)

Its what I first thought aswell, don't want to see Matip and Fab playing at the same time except the big games. But wouldn't they need to create some kind of partnership if we want them to perform for us in the big games?
Logged

Offline JordanTremenderson

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #492 on: November 12, 2020, 10:49:27 AM »
Quote from: kloppagetime on November 12, 2020, 05:53:49 AM
We just need to go all 13/14 Liverpool on everyone now you score 3 but we're gonna score 5 and we certainly do have the fire power to do that.

We've got clean sheets with Philips, with Williams, Fabinho is back who has been brilliant at CB (I prefer him in that position to midfield), Matip is fit again.  We'll probably buy again in January.  Then Henderson has done a job for us at CB in the past too.

I think we are perfectly capable of getting lots of clean sheets and don't need to go 'gung ho'.
Logged

Offline Mister men

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #493 on: November 12, 2020, 11:03:04 AM »
I'll be honest if we win it this season with the insane match schedules and the injuries we have it would rank up there as our greatest ever achievement as a club. Iv'e no doubt the manager will be sending the under 12's side out for the FA cup and fcuk it right off this season.

Logged

Offline just redk84 will do

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,067
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #494 on: November 12, 2020, 11:44:25 AM »
Well
This just got a whole lot harder

Winning the league this year would be quite an achievement the way things are going. Klopp and his team have got quite a lot of work to do in no time to try and get us through to the January window....and then there's an issue with whoever is brought in being able to adapt and integrate in the team well enough to do a consistent job

Barring williams/phillips stepping up in a major way and Matip staying injury free for a sustained period of time we're gonna have to get creative. Fab is there, Hendo may have to be used too? or Milly

Our attack also I'm hoping can start clicking in a major way. Might have to go a bit 2013/2014 on this season and rely on our firepower. Interesting times ahead thats for sure
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,433
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #495 on: November 12, 2020, 12:05:51 PM »
Quote from: just redk84 will do on November 12, 2020, 11:44:25 AM
Well
This just got a whole lot harder

Winning the league this year would be quite an achievement the way things are going. Klopp and his team have got quite a lot of work to do in no time to try and get us through to the January window....and then there's an issue with whoever is brought in being able to adapt and integrate in the team well enough to do a consistent job

Barring williams/phillips stepping up in a major way and Matip staying injury free for a sustained period of time we're gonna have to get creative. Fab is there, Hendo may have to be used too? or Milly

Our attack also I'm hoping can start clicking in a major way. Might have to go a bit 2013/2014 on this season and rely on our firepower. Interesting times ahead thats for sure

Wonder if teams will attack us a bit more if they view of us having some vulnerability at the back. Whilst we don't want to add pressure to our defence it might not be the worst thing in the World. If teams decide they want to go more toe for toe with us then we'll smash almost everyone in this league since they'll expose space for our forwards and midfielders to exploit.

If most teams in the league sit back against us our defence should be able to cope. Nat Phillips may be very useful as an aerial presence against those teams that will go long to beat the press and will view set pieces as they way home. Teams who get a bit more adventurous might cause us some defensive problems. But they can't do that without leaving some gaps at the back. If we continue to be able to put out 3 of the front 4/5 options and a good midfield then we'll be fine against most opposition.

I think the issues come against the better teams. Maybe the top 5 or 6 teams in our league and the CL games (Atalanta, Ajax and potential last 16 games). Hopefully we can prioritise Matip and Fabinho at centre back for the bigger PL games before Jan (Leicester, Wolves and Spurs) and manage the remaining CL group games for qualification. Then hopefully we'll either be close to having Gomez back in the New Year and/or we'll have the opportunity to buy a centre back in January. May need to be stop gap CB rather than a long term target/ Probably depends on who's available and at what price.

The league has definitely got harder with the Gomez and VvD injuries but I can still see a way where we manage our resources and win it. Going deep in the CL is more difficult to envisage without Gomez being available from Jan/Feb onwards or us buying a CB in Jan who is high quality and slots seamlessly into our system and style of play.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 PM
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,479
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #496 on: November 12, 2020, 12:30:39 PM »
Imagine if we go on and win one or both of the big two competitions from here.

If people thought we were unbearable before... :D
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline kb2x

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 725
  • The Mystery Continues....
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #497 on: November 12, 2020, 12:47:30 PM »
Never thought I'd say this, but the decision to not replace Lovren has come back to haunt us quite quickly.

A lot of games to play, and perhaps we have to go in with the attitude, yes you'll score a couple - but we will score more (like in 13/14)

Retaining the title is going to be fucking hard now, no mistakes, but Klopp and the lads will thrive on this.

If a decent CB is available in January, we should be all over it.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,425
  • Believer
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #498 on: November 12, 2020, 12:58:01 PM »
Big big chance for younger squad members to step up

It's shit. No point pretending otherwise, but the positive out of it is the siege/determination mentality it creates.

Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 519
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #499 on: November 12, 2020, 01:13:28 PM »
Anyone else think we get too many injuries? Aside from VVD and the kung-fu assault that put him out, both Matip and Gomez seem to be crocked a lot, for example.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,433
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #500 on: November 12, 2020, 01:25:54 PM »
Quote from: kb2x on November 12, 2020, 12:47:30 PM
Never thought I'd say this, but the decision to not replace Lovren has come back to haunt us quite quickly.

I thought it was a slight risk to go with 3 CB plus Fabinho but not a major risk. With resources and squad places we need to take some risk. You can't have 2 or 3 quality players for each position. Maybe if we'd have been able to shift a Shaqiri or an Origi from the squad a 4th centre back may have come in. I was quite comfortable with the situation given the fact the miffed was loaded and I thought Fabinho would be a better 4th choice centre back than anyone we could have realistically bought and guaranteed game time to.

Got to remember that a 4th centre back wouldn't have been a Koulibaily or an Upamecano. We wouldn't have paid 50-80M for a center back and any promising young centre back could easily have been concerned how they got regular game time in a position where van Dijk played 99% of the time. It'd have probably been a young promising centre back (but maybe more experienced than Phillips and Williams) or an experienced older player who'd have been happy to be 4th choice and probably not play that much.

I just don't think you can plan for the 2 long term, unforeseen, injuries to van Dijk and Gomez. Even if we'd have bought that 4th centre back in the summer. We'd still be in a position of relying on an injury prone Matip, Fabinho, Phillips/Williams and either another promising young centre back or a Klavan style experienced head (but arguably better than Klavan). That would be better but it wouldn't still be an ideal situation and we'd still be significantly weakened. I think it's a bit disingenuous for people to call out the lack fo a 4th centre back signing as something that's crippling our season. It's not like we'd have an absolute belter as 4th choice even if we bought someone. There was no way we were going to buy someone who superseded van Dijk and Gomez as 1st choice. Maybe not even Matip when he's fit. Wouldn't have had the money as much as anything.

What we need to do is adapt in the short term and try to continue to get results whilst mixing and matching options at centre back and full back. It's going to be tough but we have a brilliant manager and an elite squad in terms of midfield and attack to lean on. In january we need to buy. No idea who's going to be available but doubt the obvious targets people will want us to go for will be available unless we add on a massive premium to their market rate (i'm talking 15-20M to the normal fee). Probably means we get either that promising or experienced 4th choice centre back 3 months after we could have.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 PM
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Phil M

  • Fuuuck off Covid-19! We ain't got no proper vaccine, Self-isolating with no footy, That's what we call misery!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,549
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #501 on: November 12, 2020, 01:54:20 PM »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on November 12, 2020, 01:13:28 PM
Anyone else think we get too many injuries?

Nope.
Logged
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 AM
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,577
  • Hare Krishna
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #502 on: November 12, 2020, 02:28:03 PM »
We also need to give our full support to the lads that are going to step into the biggest of shoes. Rhys and Nat have just been thrust into the spotlight, and along the way they are inevitably going to make some mistakes (although on current form, probably not too many). If they do, we need to be there to pick them up again and reassure them that it's all part of the development process (imagine if we hadn't done that with TAA, or Gerrard, or any of the other homegrown lads over the years - just saying...). They might also do well to shut down comments on any of their social media accounts for a while, because even though the vast majority of us will be behind them, there are bound to be a few whoppers out there who will scream that the season has been ruined because of a mis-kick or not putting in a tackle, or whatever. For anyone who does that, and who directly posts shite on their socials, I ask you only to pay attention to the following word: don't. Just don't waste the oxygen. It does no good except making you look like a fucking idiot. Let the lads develop, and you never know where they may end up. VVD had to start somewhere too you know.

One mistake by a rookie defender doesn't ruin a season, it's the clueless fucktards who run the game and think they can squeeze the same number of games from an already packed schedule in to an even shorter time frame, and who then want to fleece us for 15 quid a game, that need their heads bashing together. Stick with our lads, support them, we will get through this. And if not, we go again next year. Can't win them all folks, plus there are more important things to consider at the moment anyway. Perspective is a good thing.
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,806
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #503 on: November 12, 2020, 02:29:12 PM »
Good post

The usual miserable suspects (we and you know full well who you are) need to keep to zipped too
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,177
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #504 on: November 12, 2020, 03:06:00 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on November 11, 2020, 10:08:39 PM
Null and void.

Null is a nothing player
Void, I like though. Real hoover of a player, sucks the ball in, stifles the opposition, starves them of oxygen, almost.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline Pradan

  • Sarcastic besserwisser. Would certainly pick a fight with himself in an empty room.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #505 on: November 13, 2020, 10:20:28 PM »
Am i being a negative twat in hoping we can seal a CL place this season and look to attack next season with the Anfield crowd behind us?

Losing our two main centre backs for the whole season is huge and seriously unusual. I can't think of any big club being hit with something of that nature to their defence. Add in the fact that the 3rd choice CB is injury prone and it will be a real grind as the season goes on.
Logged

Offline Larse

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #506 on: November 13, 2020, 10:31:53 PM »
Quote from: Pradan on November 13, 2020, 10:20:28 PM
Am i being a negative twat in hoping we can seal a CL place this season and look to attack next season with the Anfield crowd behind us?

Losing our two main centre backs for the whole season is huge and seriously unusual. I can't think of any big club being hit with something of that nature to their defence. Add in the fact that the 3rd choice CB is injury prone and it will be a real grind as the season goes on.

Well actually bayern munich were in a quite similar situation last year. They lost hernandez and sule, who were supposed to be their cb duo, early in the season. they only had boateng, their most injury prone cb and javi martinez (dm) as cover. that sounds quite familiar to me. They had the luck that boateng managed to stay fit and alaba turned out to be even better at cb than lb. also pavard could cover cb aswell. But they played lots of games with martinez and alaba in central defense who are actually dm and lb respectively.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,133
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #507 on: November 13, 2020, 10:33:05 PM »
We have a world class team even with the injuries to Virgil and Joe. So if we didn't get a CL spot, it would be a massive disappointment. We're that good.

Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,649
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #508 on: Yesterday at 05:57:58 PM »
Quote from: Pradan on November 13, 2020, 10:20:28 PM
Am i being a negative twat in hoping we can seal a CL place this season and look to attack next season with the Anfield crowd behind us?

Losing our two main centre backs for the whole season is huge and seriously unusual. I can't think of any big club being hit with something of that nature to their defence. Add in the fact that the 3rd choice CB is injury prone and it will be a real grind as the season goes on.

No fucking way. The centre backs are essential, but just look at the rest of our side. There is only City who come close to our quality but we will recruit a defender in January and between that defender, Fabinho and Matip, we will be immense.

Spurs, Leicester, Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea do not possess our ability.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,664
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #509 on: Yesterday at 08:14:25 PM »
Injury ravished squad, one of our best and the ever-present players out for a season, no fit and healthy specialist top-class CB, relying on teenagers to shine, Covid taken its toll, Alisson missing for parts, the new midfield maestro kicked out of the game, and the list goes on and on...

How much sweeter will be the celebrations in May once a Covid vaccine comes about, eh?!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,140
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #510 on: Today at 03:11:06 AM »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:14:25 PM
Injury ravished squad, one of our best and the ever-present players out for a season, no fit and healthy specialist top-class CB, relying on teenagers to shine, Covid taken its toll, Alisson missing for parts, the new midfield maestro kicked out of the game, and the list goes on and on...

How much sweeter will be the celebrations in May once a Covid vaccine comes about, eh?!
If one is a masochist, I guess  :D
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline NarutoReds

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 776
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #511 on: Today at 03:57:34 AM »
Yes, losing two of our main-centre backs is too painful to be taken, especially with Gomez's damaged knee tendon surgery...

But thank God the other teams are shit too. In the LONG marathon, only City and Chelsea that I predict could sustain it with the quality possessed by them.

Debatable but yeah, could add Everton somewhere in the middle too during Christmas, mounting the title challenge against Liverpool.

Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline mrantarctica

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,283
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #512 on: Today at 06:13:40 AM »
It's a very big ask to win one or both of the CL and EPL again given the injuries we have. We have great quality in the squad however, and the most important thing is for the players to just go game by game as we have done for the longest time. The people behind the scenes will no doubt be thinking of solutions to our CB issue.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 