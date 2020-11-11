We also need to give our full support to the lads that are going to step into the biggest of shoes. Rhys and Nat have just been thrust into the spotlight, and along the way they are inevitably going to make some mistakes (although on current form, probably not too many). If they do, we need to be there to pick them up again and reassure them that it's all part of the development process (imagine if we hadn't done that with TAA, or Gerrard, or any of the other homegrown lads over the years - just saying...). They might also do well to shut down comments on any of their social media accounts for a while, because even though the vast majority of us will be behind them, there are bound to be a few whoppers out there who will scream that the season has been ruined because of a mis-kick or not putting in a tackle, or whatever. For anyone who does that, and who directly posts shite on their socials, I ask you only to pay attention to the following word: don't. Just don't waste the oxygen. It does no good except making you look like a fucking idiot. Let the lads develop, and you never know where they may end up. VVD had to start somewhere too you know.
One mistake by a rookie defender doesn't ruin a season, it's the clueless fucktards who run the game and think they can squeeze the same number of games from an already packed schedule in to an even shorter time frame, and who then want to fleece us for 15 quid a game, that need their heads bashing together. Stick with our lads, support them, we will get through this. And if not, we go again next year. Can't win them all folks, plus there are more important things to consider at the moment anyway. Perspective is a good thing.