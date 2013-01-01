« previous next »
Author Topic: Attacking #20  (Read 24013 times)

Offline Simplexity

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 09:32:45 PM »
17 points after our hellish start is pretty good, considering our insane injury situation. If we can create some form of gap I reckon we will run with it and never look back.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 09:34:17 PM »
Quote from: Larse on Yesterday at 09:04:45 PM
Is Pep trying to change their style so they can compete in europe this season or is his squad just not as good so he reverting to this more conservative style, or is it not even calculated and the players just struggle to implement his plan?

Could be a mixture of all
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 09:45:40 PM »
Im as confident well win it now as its possible to be in this unpredictable season. Certainly more confident than at any point since Virgil got injured.
Offline Copenred

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 09:55:11 PM »
A decent start to the season with the Villa game being a one in a million game really. Van Dijk will be sorely missed but seems like all teams have flaws and in my opinion we are favorites to retain our title. CL is another beast but with the obvious offensive quality and the strong mentality in the squad i see no reason as to why we cannot win number 7. Bayern looks really strong but apart from that i see no teams we should fear.
Offline Andar

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 10:00:05 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 08:58:00 PM
Chelsea arent a bigger threat than City. City are barely conceding goals and can still.dominate most teams.

We are in a good position given who we have had to play. The only fuck up was the Villa game
We'll revisit that in a few months time

Chelsea have the better individual talent now. Not the better manager of course but I don't think Lampard is as clueless as many perceive him to be.

I think we'll win the league but Chelsea have it in them to run us close.

City have absolutely nothing up top for goals. Even if fit, Aguero is on the decline. Sterling has dropped a level himself. Fernandinho is finished.

It's all unravelled pretty quickly for them.
Offline Marty 85

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 10:40:25 PM »
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 10:00:05 PM
We'll revisit that in a few months time

Chelsea have the better individual talent now. Not the better manager of course but I don't think Lampard is as clueless as many perceive him to be.

I think we'll win the league but Chelsea have it in them to run us close.

City have absolutely nothing up top for goals. Even if fit, Aguero is on the decline. Sterling has dropped a level himself. Fernandinho is finished.

It's all unravelled pretty quickly for them.

Dead on.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 11:00:34 PM »
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 10:00:05 PM
We'll revisit that in a few months time

Chelsea have the better individual talent now. Not the better manager of course but I don't think Lampard is as clueless as many perceive him to be.

I think we'll win the league but Chelsea have it in them to run us close.

City have absolutely nothing up top for goals. Even if fit, Aguero is on the decline. Sterling has dropped a level himself. Fernandinho is finished.

It's all unravelled pretty quickly for them.

I'd be surprised if Chelsea finish less than 10 points behind us. Their team is very unbalanced. They might challenge Man City for 2nd place, but nothing more than that.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 11:05:07 PM »
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 10:00:05 PM
We'll revisit that in a few months time

Chelsea have the better individual talent now. Not the better manager of course but I don't think Lampard is as clueless as many perceive him to be.

I think we'll win the league but Chelsea have it in them to run us close.

City have absolutely nothing up top for goals. Even if fit, Aguero is on the decline. Sterling has dropped a level himself. Fernandinho is finished.

It's all unravelled pretty quickly for them.


Better individual talent that us ?
Offline Vinay

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 11:09:37 PM »
How about Spurs? Their clean sheets record will be good this season. And they may end up winning many games 1-0.
Offline Andar

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 11:21:40 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:05:07 PM

Better individual talent that us ?
City not ourselves.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 11:21:44 PM »
Quote from: Vinay on Yesterday at 11:09:37 PM
How about Spurs? Their clean sheets record will be good this season. And they may end up winning many games 1-0.
The answer is in the question
Offline Andar

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 11:24:35 PM »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:00:34 PM
I'd be surprised if Chelsea finish less than 10 points behind us. Their team is very unbalanced. They might challenge Man City for 2nd place, but nothing more than that.
I can see us ending up with 82-85 points with Chelsea at around 75-80.
Offline lukeb1981

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 11:24:49 PM »
Quote from: Vinay on Yesterday at 11:09:37 PM
How about Spurs? Their clean sheets record will be good this season. And they may end up winning many games 1-0.
Their next few games will see them drop down the table , they havnt played anyone decent yet
Offline JackWard33

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #413 on: Yesterday at 11:44:05 PM »
The under rating of Citys talent level is odd in here... carry on
Offline muszka

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #414 on: Yesterday at 11:46:21 PM »
Quote from: Vinay on Yesterday at 11:09:37 PM
How about Spurs? Their clean sheets record will be good this season. And they may end up winning many games 1-0.

City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Palace, Liverpool, Leicester, Wolves are their next 7 games. We should start talking about Spurs after that run of games.
Online jckliew

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #415 on: Yesterday at 11:55:13 PM »
This is going to be strange year of at least 6 title contenders. And it all depends on the fitness and health of the players.
Imagine the players returning from internationals with covid 19!
Its a year of luck and a year of empty stadiums.
There are so many factors at play this year.

Its a toss up on the contenders. Covid 19 has a say!
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #416 on: Yesterday at 11:59:24 PM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:44:05 PM
The under rating of Citys talent level is odd in here... carry on

I feel at the end of the day it will be between us and them, but I think we will end up being somewhat comfortably ahead. Maybe not last years level, but still clear daylight
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #417 on: Today at 12:48:41 AM »
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 10:00:05 PM
We'll revisit that in a few months time

Chelsea have the better individual talent now. Not the better manager of course but I don't think Lampard is as clueless as many perceive him to be.

I think we'll win the league but Chelsea have it in them to run us close.

City have absolutely nothing up top for goals. Even if fit, Aguero is on the decline. Sterling has dropped a level himself. Fernandinho is finished.

It's all unravelled pretty quickly for them.

You can revisit it whenever you want,City have the better players and better manager. Lampard is average at best currently.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #418 on: Today at 12:49:54 AM »
There wont be 6 title contenders. Eventually there will be a significant gap, we're 8 games in and as per usual people are overrating sides as they have in the past
Online farawayred

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #419 on: Today at 03:24:18 AM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:49:54 AM
There wont be 6 title contenders. Eventually there will be a significant gap, we're 8 games in and as per usual people are overrating sides as they have in the past
Either that, or you can think of it as teams dropping out of the race. Initially, there are 20 title contenders, much fewer in round two... :)
