Losing Virgil for the season is a huge blow but I'll still be disappointed if we don't retain our title this season. We're yet to really click and after quite a tricky start, we're only a VAR mess away from winning 5 out of the first 6. The Villa result was embarrassing but hopefully down the line it'll turn out to be a freak aberration and nothing more (results have been fucking crazy all over Europe this season, so bare that in mind).



Our strength in depth from the midfield upwards looks good and the players still look hungry and motivated which is key. They'll also want to prove they aren't reliant on Van Dijk while simultaneously wanting to win things for him.



I think we'll get about 90 points and that should be enough.