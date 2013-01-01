« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Attacking #20  (Read 15219 times)

Offline simesy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,370
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 06:10:07 PM »
I think we could lose 3 or 4 games and still win it seeing as anyone can beat anyone else on their day in this league and already some unexpected wins against the "big" clubs from smaller teams. We certainly wont need any where near the same amount of points as the last 2 seasons I think 80+ will do it.
Logged
When you're in the penalty area & dont know what to do with the ball, stick it in the net & we'll discuss the options later"  Bob Paisley

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 06:18:29 PM »
First time in a long time where I have no idea who will win it. If City end up winning it I will be absolutely amazed, they look a million miles from a title winning side.
Logged

Offline Wingman

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,523
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 06:50:14 PM »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 06:18:29 PM
First time in a long time where I have no idea who will win it. If City end up winning it I will be absolutely amazed, they look a million miles from a title winning side.

No idea? Really? So how many teams do you think will be in the title race?

Im predicting one. Us. Not by as much as last year, but at least 5 points clear at the finish line
Logged

Offline Reeves

  • Back from the dead. Bit simples.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,643
  • "THE DISTANCE BETWEEN INSANITY AND GENIUS.........
    • RAWK
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 07:20:06 PM »
Spurs to challenge this season? Win their game in hand and they're fourth. Great manager who can organise a defence, with a point to prove and looking deadly up front.
Logged
..........IS MEASURED ONLY BY SUCCESS"

RAWK - HJC Champions 2003
Former RAWK Scribe 2002 - 2004

Offline Knight

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 07:22:07 PM »
I dont think anyone is capable of getting over 90 points this season. We might be but the CB position is a big worry. Fortunately no one else is either which is a relief. City have massive issues at the back and up front and if De Bruyne has another injury hit season theres no way they can possibly win it.
Logged

Offline SinceSixtyFive

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,095
  • We are Liverpool. Resistance is futile.
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 07:22:30 PM »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 06:18:29 PM
First time in a long time where I have no idea who will win it. If City end up winning it I will be absolutely amazed, they look a million miles from a title winning side.

I beg yer fecking pardon?  :o :no
Logged

Offline Knight

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 07:24:08 PM »
Quote from: Reeves on Yesterday at 07:20:06 PM
Spurs to challenge this season? Win their game in hand and they're fourth. Great manager who can organise a defence, with a point to prove and looking deadly up front.

Theyve definitely got a decent team again. Signings from last season have settled. They cant defend at the moment though. And I suspect mourinho cant fix that without breaking his attack.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,851
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 07:25:11 PM »
People need to calm down a bit about all this ''crazy season'' and ''I genuinely can't predict...''

It's been a weird start, but there's a pretty good chance things will settle down as we go into the new year, if not before.
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,296
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 07:25:48 PM »
Quote from: Reeves on Yesterday at 07:20:06 PM
Spurs to challenge this season? Win their game in hand and they're fourth. Great manager who can organise a defence, with a point to prove and looking deadly up front.

No chance.

But I do hope they are our main challengers because that means we are 100% winning the league. The only team that challenges that makes it 80-20 in our favour is Man City. Anyone else and its 100-0 in our favour.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 07:56:19 PM »
Quote from: Reeves on Yesterday at 07:20:06 PM
Spurs to challenge this season? Win their game in hand and they're fourth. Great manager who can organise a defence, with a point to prove and looking deadly up front.

They've got the firepower. Mourinho will put his best team out in the Europa League and go for all the cups, so they'll be shattered by the run in and unlikely to keep Bale and Kane fit. You can't completely write off a side with Bale, Kane and Son in it though and coached by a manager who knows how to win titles. It's their best chance to win a cup though.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,629
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #290 on: Yesterday at 08:18:56 PM »
no
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,770
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #291 on: Yesterday at 10:50:58 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:25:11 PM
People need to calm down a bit about all this ''crazy season'' and ''I genuinely can't predict...''

It's been a weird start, but there's a pretty good chance things will settle down as we go into the new year, if not before.

From our perspective its not even been *that* mad.

The Villa game, thankfully, appears to have been a freak. Other than that weve won every other match bar a draw at Goodison which were extremely unlucky not to have won.

That performances yesterday was no worse than the one against Watford at home (or a few others) last season either - as ever we found a way to get it done.
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,630
  • JFT96.
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #292 on: Yesterday at 10:55:41 PM »
Losing Virgil for the season is a huge blow but I'll still be disappointed if we don't retain our title this season. We're yet to really click and after quite a tricky start, we're only a VAR mess away from winning 5 out of the first 6. The Villa result was embarrassing but hopefully down the line it'll turn out to be a freak aberration and nothing more (results have been fucking crazy all over Europe this season, so bare that in mind).

Our strength in depth from the midfield upwards looks good and the players still look hungry and motivated which is key. They'll also want to prove they aren't reliant on Van Dijk while simultaneously wanting to win things for him.

I think we'll get about 90 points and that should be enough.
Logged

Offline Larse

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #293 on: Yesterday at 11:09:11 PM »
If all our players were fit Id have no doubt we are in a great spot. What worries me and most fans is VVDs injury and our overall CB situation. Only having one fit CB is worrying. If Matip gets and stays fit then I have no doubt of us winning the league.

Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 10:55:41 PM
I think we'll get about 90 points and that should be enough.

The way its looking 85 might be enough. If you look at City up until now there is no way they reach 90 points.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:11:43 PM by Larse »
Logged

Offline Mr_Shane

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #294 on: Today at 12:22:49 AM »
Losing Virgil is a blow, but we know how to win titles now. The two players we cannot afford to lose for long periods of time are Henderson and Alisson. I would probably add fabinho to the list now because of Virgil's injury.
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #295 on: Today at 01:12:27 AM »
It reminds me of a league table from the late 70s, just missing Ipswich  ;D

1 Everton
2 Liverpool
3 Aston Villa
4 Leicester City
5 Leeds
6 Southampton
7 Crystal Palace
8 Wolves
...
Logged

Offline Richie69

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #296 on: Today at 02:21:29 AM »
Quote from: Reeves on Yesterday at 07:20:06 PM
Spurs to challenge this season? Win their game in hand and they're fourth. Great manager who can organise a defence, with a point to prove and looking deadly up front.
They should really have 4 more points too, threw away two home games at the death.

They have a great forward line but the rest of the team is pretty average.
Logged

Offline him_15

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,465
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #297 on: Today at 03:07:09 AM »
Everyone seems average this year.
Logged
Believer

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #298 on: Today at 05:36:54 AM »
Except us.  If you take out the fluke Aston Villa game we've been the best and most consistent team so far.  Unfortunately we can't take out that game so peoples opinions are going to be affected by that but from a stats perspective we're the best team in the league and should only get better assuming we get someone on the field that can win some headers.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 