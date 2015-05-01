« previous next »
Author Topic: Attacking #20  (Read 13138 times)

Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 04:44:51 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:43:26 PM
We can win the league but we can also finish out the top 4. It's a freakish season with no normality to it at all and injuries/covid have already battered us and we're going to be down to the bear bones defensively where we were already struggling. Getting through the CL with Ajax and Atalanta is a huge task now as well given the injuries. Lose on Wednesday and it goes down to the wire again like the last two seasons.

Priority is making sure we're back in the CL next year, given the huge hit we've already took financially.

That's not the priority. Priority is challenging and winning the league. We have the strongest team by far in this league and we have the added benefit of herd immunity with some of our key players ;D
Offline Fromola

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 04:47:46 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 04:44:51 PM
That's not the priority. Priority is challenging and winning the league. We have the strongest team by far in this league and we have the added benefit of herd immunity with some of our key players ;D

We did until the Mongrel dogs of war thugs took out our best player in the one position we were short in.
Offline Andypandimonium

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 04:49:40 PM »
Quote from: Gainsbarre on Yesterday at 04:31:45 PM
People writing us off for the title are nuts.

Yes, it's a huge blow to lose Virgil but we're far better team now than when he arrived. Also, there's a transfer window opening in ~2 months.

Mike Edwards to play his magic again.

It's bad but we can turn that into an opportunity to lower the pressure, play the underdog card (because without VVD), while battering most teams in the league.

My money is on the Reds for number 20!

No doubt!

That's the spirit! Let the doomladen lay down their doom. Robbo tells me Thiago is going to exact his revenge on the blue shite by ripping every opponent asunder. So there!

Up the fuckin' reds and feck the rest  :scarf :scarf :scarf
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 04:50:05 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:47:46 PM
We did until the Mongrel dogs of war thugs took out our best player in the one position we were short in.

That will be for 2 months but in Matip, Fabinho and Gomez can you tell me another side that has better defenders than them three?

In front of that (and behind in Alisson) we are absolutely the best team in England. City cannot match our midfield and our attack is as good if not better. None of their wingers are as good as Mane and Salah, maybe Sterling competes but that's about it.
Offline Jookie

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 04:55:45 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:43:26 PM
We can win the league but we can also finish out the top 4.

I see where you are coming from with regards to the freak nature of the season and results so far. However, I struggle to see how 4 teams finish above us this season. We've played 5 games this season and dominated 4 of them. Leeds, Chelsea, Arsenal and Everton aren't mug and we've easliy been the dominant team in each game -  even if the final result didn't necessarily reflect this. I think the 7-2 v Villa and the VvD injury are skewing thoughts somewhat.

I know Virgil's absence leave a hole in the team but take a look at our squad. The 18 we named on Saturday was really strong. We still have Alisson, Tsimikas, N.Williams, Keita, AOC, Shaqiri and Origi beyond those 18. Not many have squads are this big and deep in quality. When the games are coming thick and fast it'll put us in good stead. We may also strengthen in January.

Top 4 and CL last 16 should be our bare minimum target. Realistically though we should be aiming higher than that with the squad and coaching staff at our disposal.
Offline na fir dearg

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 04:55:54 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:43:26 PM
We can win the league but we can also finish out the top 4. It's a freakish season with no normality to it at all and injuries/covid have already battered us and we're going to be down to the bear bones defensively where we were already struggling. Getting through the CL with Ajax and Atalanta is a huge task now as well given the injuries. Lose on Wednesday and it goes down to the wire again like the last two seasons which has a knock on effect with the crazy run of fixtures

Priority is making sure we're back in the CL next year, given the huge hit we've already took financially. Everything seems to be against us this year.

Anything more than 4th place and round of 16 CL is a bonus at this point, but we need to achieve that at least.

do you even watch this team?????
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 04:59:39 PM »
Fucking hell
Offline Felch Aid

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 05:00:05 PM »
Mixed feelings depending on the day.

Hopefully this galvanises the team to pull together but Ljinders and Klopp have got their work cut out to perhaps tweak the system a bit. The high line might be abandoned now anyway which even VVD was being exposed to.

We're still being caught down Trent's side of the pitch and it needs addressing but defensively I've never seen a start to the prem with teams leaking goals so we're not alone in having problems.

Thiago and Henderson are seemingly undroppable and paramount to success this season so let's see what magic Klopp can weave.



Offline fucking appalled

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 05:04:25 PM »
Quote from: na fir dearg on Yesterday at 04:55:54 PM
do you even watch this team?????

Im gonna go with no

Quote from: Fromola on October 17, 2020, 02:36:48 PM
Anyone who carries on watching football is an absolute mug. Disgrace of a sport now.

Don't even care what happens this season as long as these don't win the league. But it seems like it's a fix at the moment the decisions they're getting.

I've never known a team get so many decisions.

Quote from: Fromola on October 17, 2020, 02:37:52 PM
The officials are fixing it this season for them to win the league.

I honestly hope City win every week because we're being cheated.

Quote from: Fromola on October 17, 2020, 02:39:45 PM
My last game. Don't feed the beast.

Quote from: Fromola on October 17, 2020, 02:42:36 PM
You're having a laugh if you think they'll let us win the league this season. Var is being used to manipulate results. Like making sure United got top 4.

Just hope City or anyone win it instead of them.

He hopes Man City win all their games....

Offline Nick110581

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 05:11:23 PM »
That negativity is a little over the top.
Offline CowboyKangaroo

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 06:01:30 PM »
If it wasn't Fromola, I think his point would be met with better consideration. The point is a fair one; this season adds an additional severe layer of variance on a sport already heavy with it. In the November break half our team could come back with Covid. Similarly the same could happen to Man City. Our team is still the best in the league, but there are clearly factors beyond our control this season and its really hard to rule out us dropping out of the top 4 due to sheer bad luck
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 06:49:18 PM »
Its not that hard. We are still a top class team
Offline Fromola

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 06:55:55 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 06:49:18 PM
Its not that hard. We are still a top class team

Klopp's Dortmund ended up out the top 4 in his last season due to a freakish season of bad luck and injuries etc. We've just lost 7-2 to a team that should have just been relegated ffs. This is not a normal season.

We can win the league, but anything can happen this year. Ensuring the CL cheque for next season is the first priority now.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 07:00:29 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:55:55 PM
Klopp's Dortmund ended up out the top 4 in his last season due to a freakish season of bad luck and injuries etc. We've just lost 7-2 to a team that should have just been relegated ffs. This is not a normal season.

We can win the league, but anything can happen this year. Ensuring the CL cheque for next season is the first priority now.

How do we prioritise CL qualification?
Offline bornandbRED

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 07:21:23 PM »
The major challenge is the exposure we now have to mid table cloggers like Dave McGoldrick and Shane Long. The mere sight of Van Dijk was enough to put these players off, and theyd often overthink their next move as they were so shit scared of running at him/challenging in the air. Their heads will now be up and they will fancy having a go.

That said, Bayern Munich have dominated the Bundesliga and won a CL through major injuries to Neuer and a makeshift pairing of Boateng/Alaba. Man City pissed the league with Otamendi and Stones. A fit Allison and a consistent run from Gomez/Matip is still a solid defensive foundation. The league is still very much there for the taking.
Offline Red_Rich

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 07:32:18 PM »
Obviously the absence of Virgil makes us weaker and we probably won't get the same numbers.  The public opinion is that this will open up the title race.  But the glee with which some of these fuckers are stating this with is starting to get on my tits.  They're reveling in his absence. 
Offline fucking appalled

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #256 on: Yesterday at 08:00:13 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 06:49:18 PM
Its not that hard. We are still a top four class team at best
Offline Nick110581

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #257 on: Yesterday at 08:10:55 PM »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 07:32:18 PM
Obviously the absence of Virgil makes us weaker and we probably won't get the same numbers.  The public opinion is that this will open up the title race.  But the glee with which some of these fuckers are stating this with is starting to get on my tits.  They're reveling in his absence. 

Let them.
Offline 7777

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #258 on: Yesterday at 08:22:20 PM »
Quote from: him_15 on Yesterday at 03:08:55 AM
Some of the toughest games are already out of the way, in fact we still haven't played any weaker teams yet.

Id put Aston Villa to the back of my mind too
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #259 on: Yesterday at 08:34:10 PM »
Quote from: 7777 on Yesterday at 08:22:20 PM
Id put Aston Villa to the back of my mind too

Leeds are shite aswell.
Offline Redcap

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #260 on: Yesterday at 10:41:46 PM »
The negativity in this thread is mental.

We have:

The best GK in the league.
The best right back in the league.
The best left back in the league.
Two (three with Fab) of the best CBs in the league)
The best collection of midfielders in the league.
Three of the best forwards in the league.

And don't forget, the best coach in the league.

Are we out of it? Are we fuck.
Offline rushyman

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #261 on: Yesterday at 10:44:57 PM »
Quote from: Redcap on Yesterday at 10:41:46 PM
The negativity in this thread is mental.


Hadnt been in this thread yet. I was saving it as it looked like it was the positive spin thread

Literally the first words I read

Cheers for the heads up 😂
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #262 on: Yesterday at 10:54:28 PM »
This isnt 2000-2006 where losing Steven Gerrard for a lengthy period of time would have essentially ruled us out of the big picture. We now have an excellent squad, as has been alluded to above, and despite the initial frustrations around the situation, have a look around the league and tell me who gets anywhere near us when our best team minus VVD is playing. Defences across the league are generally shambolic and even without Virge, our back four is still comfortably better than the other teams in the traditional top 6.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #263 on: Yesterday at 11:03:35 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:55:55 PM
Klopp's Dortmund ended up out the top 4 in his last season due to a freakish season of bad luck and injuries etc. We've just lost 7-2 to a team that should have just been relegated ffs. This is not a normal season.

We can win the league, but anything can happen this year. Ensuring the CL cheque for next season is the first priority now.

Klopp's Dortmund in his last season aren't fit to lace our boots. They had several injuries through out their side and they underperformed in terms of finishing their chances. So there are multiple of things that need to happen for us to end up that way.

Of course since birth you've been a negative sod, you go to the extreme at every single moment. even when we had no issues, you found something to be negative about.

I have no idea how you function in life, but it's a miracle.
Offline thx in advance

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #264 on: Today at 01:11:58 AM »
 Feeling really optimistic for our chances to retain the title. The Van Dijk absence gives us a chance to galvanize our whole defense and Klopp will make the necessary tweaks to our playing style. Matip-Gomez-Fabinho are nice options to have and I would not be surprised at all if Hendo and even Gini make the odd appearance as cb.
 January may or may not bring new blood at cb as we all know how we operate, we get one of our targets or continue with what we have. Pretty sure we wont bring someone just for the sake of it. I see no reason why we cant reach 85-90 points in what seems an interesting and strange season for many factors.
 I just have a gut feeling that we will find strength in the face of adversity and many who are writing us off will eat their words.
 Mentality Monsters will deliver again, no doubt! Lets gooo Reds :scarf
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #265 on: Today at 01:24:57 AM »
Yep, Everton need to realise that they have awoken the revenge-seeking beast.

 8)
Offline kj999

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #266 on: Today at 05:41:57 AM »
Quote from: na fir dearg on Yesterday at 04:55:54 PM
do you even watch this team?????

The mind boggles doesn't it. Fuck me.

Jurgen has failed to turn doubters into believers.

Well, the knicker-wetting doubters, anyway.
Offline jepovic

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #267 on: Today at 07:47:50 AM »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:55:55 PM
Klopp's Dortmund ended up out the top 4 in his last season due to a freakish season of bad luck and injuries etc. We've just lost 7-2 to a team that should have just been relegated ffs. This is not a normal season.

We can win the league, but anything can happen this year. Ensuring the CL cheque for next season is the first priority now.
We have one serious injury, that is far from "freakish". If you want to discuss what's normal, it's probably more normal to have one serious injury, than none. Last season was freakish in a positive way.
 
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #268 on: Today at 09:11:42 AM »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:47:46 PM
We did until the Mongrel dogs of war thugs took out our best player in the one position we were short in.
They are not the 'dogs of war', they are the 'dogs of yard'.
