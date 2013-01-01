« previous next »
This also creates a chance for Curtis Jones.

Fab will have to cover at CB until January. Thiago might miss the next couple of games as a precaution. There's playing time for our scouser.

He will take his chance.
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:11:53 PM
The team will galvanize around the challenge, watch and see.

I agree. With everything this side has done, I have all the confidence in the world in them.
We wouldn't be Liverpool FC without obstacles, without a hill to climb. This will be our obstacle and our great narrative for this season; to overcome and win through in spite of the best efforts of inept officials and gobshite small teams and their dickhead fans gunning for us. 

I'm not going to slam any LFC fan for feeling low or dejected right now; but over the course of the season we will show what we are and its our job as fans to roar them to victory, albeit not even from the sidelines at the moment.

It's not enough for us to have merely sweet success; for us it always has to be sweeter, and that requires obstacles to overcome and storms that toss and blow for us to navigate. These last two days feel shite but they are just the wind and the rain.
We've had a tough start... played 5 of the current top 7... All teams who have started well and are in form... and we've come out of it in 3rd place. Now we have a run of shit teams (with a couple of decent ones thrown in).

A defence of Matip and Joe is still quality, still better than most of the PL. We ned to go on a run and lay down the gauntlet.
We are not a one man team.

We got this.
Sooooo, no names but I have a good friend that coaches at Newcastle (Academy), hes the guy that I used to get info from at St. Georges / FA.  Clubs are already in discussions about a 3 week break in the season - possibly from Nov 28th.....it will depend on the amount of Tier 3 lockdowns in the Nation by November 20th.

If this happens each club will not play the 4 games in that period and the season will be 34 games.

Just passing it on.....
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 02:29:34 AM
We've had a tough start... played 5 of the current top 7...

Yea, was just thinking that looking at the table.
Some of the toughest games are already out of the way, in fact we still haven't played any weaker teams yet.
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 02:29:34 AM
We've had a tough start... played 5 of the current top 7... All teams who have started well and are in form... and we've come out of it in 3rd place.

Plus it feels like we've had half the squad either injured or missing because of coronavirus at some stage already.  Just thinking we've had Alisson, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Henderson, Chamberlain, Keita, Thiago, Shaqiri and Mane all out for certain games.  5 or 6 of those are regarded as starters for our team as well.  I haven't been keeping an eye on other teams but is that happening to anyone else?  I know City had a heap missing the first couple of games but they seem to be recovering now.  I think Chelsea did as well but it's hard to tell how many cause they bought a whole new team.  It's hard to build or keep momentum when the squad is hit like that.   

I have been gutted and dejected since the match. But feeling more hopeful now. I have faith in Klopp and the players. Not for nothing is the squad called mentality giants! They don't know how to give up. The league win next May would be all the more sweeter now:)
