We'll win it again, probably not quite with the same margin as last year, but close to it. We have the best players, are the most balanced side, managed by the best in the world. Now also with outstanding depth in every department. City can probably put together a few impressive runs still, but they are clearly not at their 17-19 level anymore, while we seem to have just as much hunger and drive as last season. Barring long term injuries to all of Mane, Salah and Van Dijk, I can't see anyone else winning the title. We outclassed Chelsea and Arsenal, even if the score didn't quite reflect our dominance, and looked like we could improve further if it had been required.
I'm not usually this confident, but I see no weakness in this team, while our rivals have plenty.