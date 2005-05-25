« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Attacking #20  (Read 4395 times)

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,309
Re: Chasing #20
« Reply #40 on: September 29, 2020, 09:42:55 AM »
Lets see how we are after 5 games. Play Everton and Villa away from home next who have both won all their games and will be tough games as they were last year.

If we can get through both of those games with 4-6 points it's an incredible start.

I didn't think we would win our first 3 so its all positive now.
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,692
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Chasing #20
« Reply #41 on: September 29, 2020, 10:08:10 AM »
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on September 29, 2020, 01:07:56 AM
Depends whether City had a blip last year or if this is really who they are. Chelsea and United have plenty of talent (especially if united get sancho) but neither appear ready to achieve the 85 + points it will probably take to challenge.

So that leaves City. Despite that horrific loss to Leicester I still think theyre capable of 90-95 points. Theyre underlying numbers last year were still dominant (and much better than ours) despite the low point total.

Ill say 93 points to win it.
City haven't solved any of their issues from last season. If anything, they'll get worse. Wolves could have had a result; they created enough opportunities. Bear in mind they then got mauled by West Ham! I'd be surprised if City get more than 85 points. United may get 75 due to the 25+ penalties they'll get, Chelsea's wank defence will keep them low 80s at best IMO.
Logged

Offline RedSamba

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,041
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: Chasing #20
« Reply #42 on: September 29, 2020, 10:28:47 AM »
The LiVARpool brigade is out in full force today. Apparently there is a conspiracy again and VAR will gift us #20  ::)
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing #20
« Reply #43 on: September 29, 2020, 10:52:27 AM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on September 28, 2020, 10:16:36 PM
How many points wins it this year do you reckon?

Same as last season - whatever City get +1

They look a bit shambolic at the moment but they're still the only real contenders so it's us or them for the title. Feeling pretty confident about how awesome we're looking right now, but a few more injuries to key players and a spell of bad form could quickly overturn that, so no point even thinking about the title yet. One game at a time.

With all due respect (ahem) to Everton and Leicester, I can't see either of them going the distance. If they're lucky, they'll still be in the scrap for top four places at the end of the season along with United, Chelsea, Arsenal and possibly Spurs. Don't think any of those have yet shown evidence that they are title contenders this season. Arsenal are heading in the right direction, but as last night showed, they have a long, long way to go.

Logged

Offline groove

  • eeeeee baby!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,480
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing #20
« Reply #44 on: September 29, 2020, 10:56:15 AM »
Here's my read: Last season, City were somewhat unfortunate. We were still better, but not by the gap that 18 points suggests. Tight games went our way, when they didn't go City's. It happens. The old saying of luck evening out over the course of a season is just way off. Try 5 years and you're somewhere closer. But really, who gave a fuck. First title in 30 years, who cares?

At the start of this season the bookies still had City as decent favourites, but just three games in they've completely changed their tune and made us shorter than evens favourite. Thiago, Jota being a big step up from our previous 4th attacker, Keita looking like he's putting together a run of fitness, young players another year wiser and no real aging first teamers. City haven't replaced Silva. Aguero is another year older and looks even more fragile than before. The best they could do to try and solve their defensive issues was Nathan Ake. Again, it feels like they are relying on KDB staying fit even more than before. We have overtaken them, and now we're pulling away.
Logged

Offline emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #45 on: September 29, 2020, 11:01:30 AM »
Thought he looked really sharp when he came on. Not sure the first chance was as easy as some people are making out, Leno came out well and made it difficult. He'll be a nightmare to come off the bench if the front 3 stay fit, and a very good replacement if they don't.



Oh, wrong attacking #20.
Logged

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,100
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #46 on: September 29, 2020, 11:01:44 AM »
I've changed the thread title to match Klopp's pre-season comments. We aren't chasing anything. We're attacking every game as if it's a cup final.

The season is fascinating and some stuff will be covered in other threads.

How many points in the next five games:  https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345981.msg17342100#msg17342100

Results Comparison Thread 2019/20: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343475.0 assume there will be a new one this season.

We haven't won anything yet and it's very early in the season but it's clear that there's no drop off in the level of ambition and intensity.
« Last Edit: September 29, 2020, 11:03:24 AM by Alan_X »
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,288
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Chasing #20
« Reply #47 on: September 29, 2020, 11:04:15 AM »
Quote from: just redk84 will do on September 29, 2020, 09:28:57 AM
Before the season started I couldn't see how we could be that bad that the rest close the gap, even if we weren't as good as the past 2 seasons. Barring injuries etc. City the only worry.

While the same is true today morning for me, I am much more confident
We look really good and others not so much

You can now clearly see that the post lockdown performance, after Palace, were about 60%. Now the game is afoot we're back to about 90%. Until we need 100%, that is.
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #48 on: September 29, 2020, 11:04:54 AM »
Quote from: Alan_X on September 29, 2020, 11:01:44 AM
it's clear that there's no drop off in the level of ambition and intensity.

The one thing pretty much all the pundits were predicting would happen before the season started... "they'll never be able to keep it up for three seasons in a row" - and they're eating their words already.

So yeah, if anything does derail our title challenge, it won't be lack of intensity. Although as we've seen in both of the last two seasons, we will probably have a minor dip at some stage. That's normal.
Logged

Offline dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #49 on: September 29, 2020, 11:13:25 AM »
See they're voting today on curtailment protocol if covid or anything else threatens the league

That's our biggest threat I think but still early days
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,357
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #50 on: September 29, 2020, 11:22:34 AM »
Early days so not really one for making big proclamations at this point.

Following on from last season though, we currently look the most balanced, rounded and best coached squad in the league. City still look to have certain vulnerabilities and we'll need to see how they improve with Laporte/Dias/Ake introduced. They'll be hoping to stay within touch whilst they get their 1st choice defence bedded in and some of their injured players back. Chelsea and United could be better this season but even if it goes well the current evidence suggest it will not be enough to close the gap to us. Same with Arsenal and Spurs.

IMO, we went into the season as one of 2 teams who could realistically win the league. Still think that's the case though we've probably moved ahead as slight favourites based on our start and how City got whacked the other day. Despite all that things can change quickly. Injuries, international breaks, Covid19 etc.. can all play a part. Feels like there are more variable this season than any other.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 PM
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,036
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #51 on: September 29, 2020, 11:28:24 AM »
City being odds-on to win the title was one of the strangest things I have ever seen. I'm not one to usually back us with money but I'm feeling good that I did this time. Long way to go however.

xG and the way City dismantle teams every four or five games has warped people's minds about how good they actually are. They're still capable of going on a run, so we cannot afford to become complacent, but they're simply not the team they were in 2017/18 and 18/19. Key components have either departed or declined and no one has really stepped up to replace them.

For all the complexities around football it's still fundamentally about the players you have on the pitch most weeks ... when they beat us to the title 16 months ago I'd imagine a combined XI would have been split pretty equally from neutrals. Now, I'm not sure how many of their players get in our team. It's three at absolute most.
« Last Edit: September 29, 2020, 11:31:54 AM by LallanaInPyjamas »
Logged

Offline Davidbowie

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,762
  • The Thin White Duke
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #52 on: September 29, 2020, 11:33:56 AM »
This Liverpool team are simply unstoppable MACHINES.

We aren't fancy, we don't do tiki-taka, we don't play 70 intricate passes and walk the ball into the net and we aren't flat-track bullies either.

This side are just relentless, they hound the life out of other sides, they get in your face, they'll fight you and they can play.

No side can match us over the course of the season. We will absolutely win the title this season, I'm convinced.
Logged
FAME makes a man take things over

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,796
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #53 on: September 29, 2020, 11:36:27 AM »


Started the season not at our best were finding out feet now, it looks like weve done a solid job in the transfer market and plugged most if the gaps in the squad, we need to stay clear of too many injuries and solidify the defence a little but by cutting out the self inflicted wounds and mistakes, plenty of time to work on that, would be great to see some of the youngsters make a step up this season.
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,488
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #54 on: September 29, 2020, 11:47:32 AM »
Quote from: Asam on September 29, 2020, 11:36:27 AM

Started the season not at our best were finding out feet now, it looks like weve done a solid job in the transfer market and plugged most if the gaps in the squad, we need to stay clear of too many injuries and solidify the defence a little but by cutting out the self inflicted wounds and mistakes, plenty of time to work on that, would be great to see some of the youngsters make a step up this season.

I think thats what you call damning with faint praise

We started the season with a hard fought win against a good side and have been absolutely dominant against two supposed rivals and smashed 7 goals in a Cup game with a fringe side out. Id say its been everything Id like to see and more so far.
Solid Transfer window? Weve had an excellent window. Signed three quality players who are already making an impact.
Yes we are making some silly mistakes and at some point it may cost us a game here and there but Im happy with that given what were seeing 95% of the time.
Weve never had a stronger more in depth squad full of quality. Sit back and enjoy is my advice
« Last Edit: September 29, 2020, 11:49:59 AM by duvva »
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,277
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #55 on: September 29, 2020, 11:48:48 AM »
City are still quite an unknown quantity in terms of what theyll be like this year so it was great to see them have one of their early season shockers. Puts the pressure on them early, especially with being a game behind to see how much stomach for the fight theyve got. They know we wont be dropping off too much so would be great to lead from the front again this year.

Even if we dont (and its almost certain we cant replicate our first 25 game run from last season) weve seen theres no need to panic if and when we drop points. Bar 18/19 teams have always had some margin for error and feels like this season well have that too. Just hopefully we wont use it!
Logged

Offline Roger Federer

  • Christ imagine naming yourself after Roger Federer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #56 on: September 29, 2020, 12:08:10 PM »
We'll win it again, probably not quite with the same margin as last year, but close to it. We have the best players, are the most balanced side, managed by the best in the world. Now also with outstanding depth in every department. City can probably put together a few impressive runs still, but they are clearly not at their 17-19 level anymore, while we seem to have just as much hunger and drive as last season. Barring long term injuries to all of Mane, Salah and Van Dijk, I can't see anyone else winning the title. We outclassed Chelsea and Arsenal, even if the score didn't quite reflect our dominance, and looked like we could improve further if it had been required.

I'm not usually this confident, but I see no weakness in this team, while our rivals have plenty.
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,277
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #57 on: September 29, 2020, 12:14:24 PM »
The above is all true but every game has the potential to be a battle so it wont be a stroll.

Thats what was so good about us last year. Our mentality and concentration to win all those right games was incredible. We all know that in their day City can dish out a hammering probably more regularly than we can. But the early signs are that while well fight to win every game again, they cant muster the energy/desire to do that again which certainly bodes well.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,114
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #58 on: September 29, 2020, 12:17:49 PM »
If we go into the international break on top (8 games playes with Chelsea, Arsenal, Everton, Man City among them) then it'll be tough seeing anyone catching us. It's psychological as well-- teams would just stop bothering. Look at what happened with Man Utd in 17/18. That's why it was so important for Man City to drop points before we did. They're already 6 points behind albeit with a game in hand.

Our biggest threats will I think be things outside our control, namely COVID infections when players jet off multiple times for the international breaks. If we have to isolate important players (IMO Mane, Salah, Fabinho, VVD, Alisson, TAA) for a busy 2-week period, we're dropping a fair bit of points.

So yeah, so far so good. Long way to go.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,330
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #59 on: September 29, 2020, 12:30:04 PM »
I keep on hearing and reading that "City can go on a run of games" at any point.

Last season, did they manage to string 4 consecutive wins together? Are they better than last season, they currently look worse?

I also disagree with the idea that they were unlucky, ache we were lucky last season - based on the "underlying numbers". We were streets ahead of them last season, they didn't even offer a challenge.

Liverpool are undoubtedly better this season. The players have had another year of Klopp's coaching, they now know how to win the league, age we've made a few very astute signings. City haven't improved. They've stagnated. I'd be far more surprised if city finish above (or even close to) us, than if they manage to finish outside the top 2. I still think they will finish second, as there doesn't seem to be anyone to seriously challenge them. But they don't seem to be closing that gap that we've opened up over the last 12 months+.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #60 on: September 29, 2020, 12:32:27 PM »
Thread name sounds like Pro Evo 2 Master League name for Jota.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,736
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #61 on: September 29, 2020, 12:42:19 PM »
City lost 9 games last season.  They need to cut that to four, minimum.  Out of those five, they need three wins and two draws.

They've played two games and lost one.

If I were to pull figures out of my arse, I'd say City need a 40% improvement and we need to be 80% of where we were at last year to make this a contest.

So we just have to take it game by game and ask ourselves where both clubs are.  City might get a run together, but if they stutter at the start the damage might already have been done.

Which of the two teams looks like it can dig deep and pull a result out of the bag when it matters?
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,073
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #62 on: September 29, 2020, 12:49:08 PM »
Got to say weve been lucky that our players have not been injured, thats why we are where we are. Only Hendo, Thiago, Ox and Matip to come back in to the fold. A real credit to Jurgen, Edwards and the owners that weve been able to build such a strong team with depth to battle on 4 fronts. Refreshing to see us identify a problem and solve it with the right player rather than chasing those huge names and reputations. I honestly believe if we remain as hungry as we were last season well win the league again.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline xbugawugax

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #63 on: September 29, 2020, 04:26:04 PM »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on September 29, 2020, 12:49:08 PM
Got to say weve been lucky that our players have not been injured, thats why we are where we are. Only Hendo, Thiago, Ox and Matip to come back in to the fold. A real credit to Jurgen, Edwards and the owners that weve been able to build such a strong team with depth to battle on 4 fronts. Refreshing to see us identify a problem and solve it with the right player rather than chasing those huge names and reputations. I honestly believe if we remain as hungry as we were last season well win the league again.

this is like groundhog day again. we have lost our captain, matip, gomes, thiago and even milner and its only 3 games in. The injuries seems like an excuse the pundits like neville and carra like to come out with.

They just cant accept that our squad players have stepped up to the plate and performed and ensure that there isn't much of a drop in quality that we can still brush teams aside without our full strength squad.
Logged

Offline King Kennys Pumas

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 38
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #64 on: September 29, 2020, 04:56:41 PM »

Like stupid refereeing decisions - the handball rule is a joke and waiting 2 minutes for an offside is ridiculous and could easily go against us. It becomes much more of a lottery and probably what they call "more entertaining".

Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on September 29, 2020, 12:17:49 PM
If we go into the international break on top (8 games playes with Chelsea, Arsenal, Everton, Man City among them) then it'll be tough seeing anyone catching us. It's psychological as well-- teams would just stop bothering. Look at what happened with Man Utd in 17/18. That's why it was so important for Man City to drop points before we did. They're already 6 points behind albeit with a game in hand.

Our biggest threats will I think be things outside our control, namely COVID infections when players jet off multiple times for the international breaks. If we have to isolate important players (IMO Mane, Salah, Fabinho, VVD, Alisson, TAA) for a busy 2-week period, we're dropping a fair bit of points.

So yeah, so far so good. Long way to go.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,114
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #65 on: September 30, 2020, 01:56:18 AM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on September 29, 2020, 12:17:49 PM

Our biggest threats will I think be things outside our control, namely COVID infections

 :-X
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Scarlet`

  • Low profile with wide rims
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,905
  • JFT 96!!!
    • Laconius Arts and Design
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #66 on: September 30, 2020, 04:04:35 AM »
I thought this thread was about Diogo Jota :P considering he's an attacking option and #20
Logged
Quote from: Tepid water on April 22, 2011, 12:10:17 AM
If Ayre got £25m out of them he's willing to fuck all the female members of my family on Sunday's.

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,400
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #67 on: September 30, 2020, 09:07:53 AM »
Quote from: Scarlet` on September 30, 2020, 04:04:35 AM
I thought this thread was about Diogo Jota :P considering he's an attacking option and #20

It's specifially for giving him grief when he has a poor game... :P
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline jckliew

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,443
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #68 on: September 30, 2020, 09:12:56 AM »
93 points does it. 

WE have the FEAR factor now with us.  Managers approach the games hoping for a result.  And that's because the results for ours to lose. 
« Last Edit: September 30, 2020, 09:17:51 AM by jckliew »
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,539
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 07:26:51 PM »
Sideways eyes emoji.
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,260
  • ...All the best
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 07:27:02 PM »
Thank you Leeds.

BACK TO BACK BABYYYYYYYYYY
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,114
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #71 on: Today at 05:29:58 AM »
Steady
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Wingman

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,493
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #72 on: Today at 08:25:22 AM »
Quote from: Wingman on September 28, 2020, 06:46:59 PM
Cant see past The Ev right now.

These guys are going unbeaten and taking the points record. The only question left to ask is can they win all 38 games?
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 