Early days so not really one for making big proclamations at this point.



Following on from last season though, we currently look the most balanced, rounded and best coached squad in the league. City still look to have certain vulnerabilities and we'll need to see how they improve with Laporte/Dias/Ake introduced. They'll be hoping to stay within touch whilst they get their 1st choice defence bedded in and some of their injured players back. Chelsea and United could be better this season but even if it goes well the current evidence suggest it will not be enough to close the gap to us. Same with Arsenal and Spurs.



IMO, we went into the season as one of 2 teams who could realistically win the league. Still think that's the case though we've probably moved ahead as slight favourites based on our start and how City got whacked the other day. Despite all that things can change quickly. Injuries, international breaks, Covid19 etc.. can all play a part. Feels like there are more variable this season than any other.