Maybe but thats a problem. I dont mind carrying players with obvious issues, i was hoping we continued having Thiago in the squad for example. But the fact is having two players in the same position with issues is not wise, especially with a set up like ours which is about extracting maximum use out of the players we have.
Unless there is a dramatic increase in form or robustness from these two then I would look to move one of them on, irrespective of whether Salah stays or not.
I do think if Salah goes it changes the circumstances, then you'd have Nunez/Jota possibly Diaz plus TAA and VVD.
If Robbo goes then thats basically half of the first 11, then you got others like Endo, Elliot, Gomez & Kelleher who may also be turned over in the summer.
We'd need to sign at least 6-7 first teamers.