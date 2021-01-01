« previous next »
Author Topic: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)  (Read 655902 times)

Offline killer-heels

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #6240 on: Today at 07:40:10 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 06:40:46 am
Keep Diogo & Darwin get someone to take Fedes place who can play upfront and on the right ..

Our attackers as a group is still better than any other group on the planet

No. We shouldnt have two compromised strikers in the squad, thats just a waste of spaces and resources.

We cant yet even get contracts agreed with our best players presumably due to cost and yet we keep a striker who doesnt score and a striker who struggles to get on the field.
Online mullyred94

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #6241 on: Today at 07:41:45 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:40:10 am
No. We shouldnt have two compromised strikers in the squad, thats just a waste of spaces and resources.

How are we first then?

All our forwards have played a part in being top of league apart from Chiesa

We've also scored the most goals in the league with a game less on most.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #6242 on: Today at 08:04:35 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 07:41:45 am
How are we first then?

All our forwards have played a part in being top of league apart from Chiesa

We've also scored the most goals in the league with a game less on most.

Well then lets just keep everybody then. That includes the fullbacks and all the contract expiring players. Lets not let anyone leave and not replace anybody. Because we are top of the league.

We have the second best defensive record. Robbo is a part of that as well so why should he be replaced?
Online spider-neil

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #6243 on: Today at 08:13:18 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:04:35 am
Well then lets just keep everybody then. That includes the fullbacks and all the contract expiring players. Lets not let anyone leave and not replace anybody. Because we are top of the league.

We have the second best defensive record. Robbo is a part of that as well so why should he be replaced?


Wasnt there a massive churn of players in Klopps first proper summer transfer window (after having months of assessing the squad)? The coaching staff and Slot will have had a year to judge who fit in the system and buy replacements for the players that dont. The contract impasse complicates things.
Online mullyred94

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #6244 on: Today at 09:34:03 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:04:35 am
Well then lets just keep everybody then. That includes the fullbacks and all the contract expiring players. Lets not let anyone leave and not replace anybody. Because we are top of the league.

We have the second best defensive record. Robbo is a part of that as well so why should he be replaced?

So lets have a turn over of 10 players this summer then that's realistic.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #6245 on: Today at 09:42:55 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 09:34:03 am
So lets have a turn over of 10 players this summer then that's realistic.

I dont want both replaced. But having two players in the same position with their own issues isnt wise. One of them is fine, but either jota needs to become more robust or Nunez needs to start scoring more and performing better.
Online mullyred94

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #6246 on: Today at 09:45:04 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:42:55 am
I dont want both replaced. But having two players in the same position with their own issues isnt wise. One of them is fine, but either jota needs to become more robust or Nunez needs to start scoring more and performing better.

However unlikely anyone thinks Nunez will start scoring regularly, that is probably more likely than Jota staying healthy for a season.

I also think its more unlikely Nunez goes if Salah does ..
Offline killer-heels

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #6247 on: Today at 09:49:47 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 09:45:04 am
However unlikely anyone thinks Nunez will start scoring regularly, that is probably more likely than Jota staying healthy for a season.

I also think its more unlikely Nunez goes if Salah does ..

Maybe but thats a problem. I dont mind carrying players with obvious issues, i was hoping we continued having Thiago in the squad for example. But the fact is having two players in the same position with issues is not wise, especially with a set up like ours which is about extracting maximum use out of the players we have.

Unless there is a dramatic increase in form or robustness from these two then I would look to move one of them on, irrespective of whether Salah stays or not.
Online mullyred94

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #6248 on: Today at 09:56:07 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:49:47 am
Maybe but thats a problem. I dont mind carrying players with obvious issues, i was hoping we continued having Thiago in the squad for example. But the fact is having two players in the same position with issues is not wise, especially with a set up like ours which is about extracting maximum use out of the players we have.

Unless there is a dramatic increase in form or robustness from these two then I would look to move one of them on, irrespective of whether Salah stays or not.

I do think if Salah goes it changes the circumstances, then you'd have Nunez/Jota possibly Diaz plus TAA and VVD.

If Robbo goes then thats basically half of the first 11, then you got others like Endo, Elliot, Gomez & Kelleher who may also be turned over in the summer.

We'd need to sign at least 6-7 first teamers.

Offline killer-heels

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #6249 on: Today at 10:00:16 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 09:56:07 am
I do think if Salah goes it changes the circumstances, then you'd have Nunez/Jota possibly Diaz plus TAA and VVD.

If Robbo goes then thats basically half of the first 11, then you got others like Endo, Elliot, Gomez & Kelleher who may also be turned over in the summer.

We'd need to sign at least 6-7 first teamers.



Thats not our problem though is it? The club should have thought of that when going what looks like three transfer windows in a row without any first 11 players.
Online PEG2K

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #6250 on: Today at 10:04:45 am »
Let's be real mullyred only wants to keep Nunez. He's just throwing Jota and others into the same group and trying to make a case of "we're not selling anyone".

If Nunez is firing on all cylinders he won't spend time arguing against selling Jota or Robbo.
Online spider-neil

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #6251 on: Today at 10:06:13 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 09:56:07 am
I do think if Salah goes it changes the circumstances, then you'd have Nunez/Jota possibly Diaz plus TAA and VVD.

If Robbo goes then thats basically half of the first 11, then you got others like Endo, Elliot, Gomez & Kelleher who may also be turned over in the summer.

We'd need to sign at least 6-7 first teamers.




It wont be 6-7 I think it will be more like 4 or 5 but with a lot of the players having the capability of performing in more than one role. For example, left back and left centre back.
Online mullyred94

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #6252 on: Today at 10:06:29 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 10:04:45 am
Let's be real mullyred only wants to keep Nunez. He's just throwing Jota and others into the same group and trying to make a case of "we're not selling anyone".

If Nunez is firing on all cylinders he won't spend time arguing against selling Jota or Robbo.

Could care less I'm saying a turn over of 10 players who 8 of them actually play meaningful minutes.

One of my initial points was to keep Jota wasn't it?
Online PEG2K

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #6253 on: Today at 11:51:42 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 10:06:29 am
Could care less I'm saying a turn over of 10 players who 8 of them actually play meaningful minutes.

One of my initial points was to keep Jota wasn't it?
I mean you're not beating the accusation like this. Your initial point literally says "Jota & Nunez" when no one was saying anything about selling Nunez prior to that. For a guy who has been regularly taking shots at Jota, it doesn't seem that earnest.

Go to your favourite thread bro. It's open now.
