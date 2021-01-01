However unlikely anyone thinks Nunez will start scoring regularly, that is probably more likely than Jota staying healthy for a season.



I also think its more unlikely Nunez goes if Salah does ..



Maybe but thats a problem. I dont mind carrying players with obvious issues, i was hoping we continued having Thiago in the squad for example. But the fact is having two players in the same position with issues is not wise, especially with a set up like ours which is about extracting maximum use out of the players we have.Unless there is a dramatic increase in form or robustness from these two then I would look to move one of them on, irrespective of whether Salah stays or not.