Someone above mentioned that Jota's last injury was the fault of Chelsea's player who crashed into him and injured his rib, so not a sign of him being injury prone. It's true the initial injury could have happened to anyone, but why was he out for so long? Was it just a bruised rib? Was it a fracture? If just a bruise, he was out for a heck of a long time.



Unfortunately, Jota also picks up lots of little niggles. He can't be relied upon, which is such a shame.