Author Topic: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)  (Read 646089 times)

Offline Gods_Left_Boot

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #6120 on: Yesterday at 10:55:02 pm »
If he stays fit, we'll definitely win the league. It's that simple.
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #6121 on: Yesterday at 10:55:27 pm »
Why does he seem to get a lot of chances as the 9 while Salah still gets chances too? The talk was of our football being basically designed to create for Salah but not the 9, Jota seems to get a good amount of chances when hes playing through the middle though. 2 big chances tonight (not including the goal as it was a corner)

Id actually like to learn more about Slots system but ive not really grasped this bit that was discussed a bit earlier in the season
Offline thaddeus

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #6122 on: Yesterday at 11:01:53 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:55:27 pm
Why does he seem to get a lot of chances as the 9 while Salah still gets chances too? The talk was of our football being basically designed to create for Salah but not the 9, Jota seems to get a good amount of chances when hes playing through the middle though. 2 big chances tonight (not including the goal as it was a corner)

Id actually like to learn more about Slots system but ive not really grasped this bit that was discussed a bit earlier in the season
Darwin usually has at least one good chance a game as well so it's not like the #9 is selfless in the way Bobby used to be.  The #9 does seem to be expected to expend a huge amount of energy when we don't have the ball though (in a way in which Salah generally isn't) - that means the #9 isn't always in the best position to get onto the end of chances.

Of all our forwards, Salah included, Jota uses his body the best to make shooting opportunities when he's being crowded by defenders.  The downside of that is that it means defenders clobber him more often and he seems to get a lot of impact injuries.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #6123 on: Yesterday at 11:04:18 pm »
More goals for us than John Aldridge now. And shortly going to overtake a few other very good players for us.

Weve built up his minutes well, definitely think we need to start him at Brentford. He did well there before he was injured and he feels likeliest to capitalise when they inevitably make a few mistakes playing out from the back.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #6124 on: Yesterday at 11:04:46 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:01:53 pm
Darwin usually has at least one good chance a game as well so it's not like the #9 is selfless in the way Bobby used to be.  The #9 does seem to be expected to expend a huge amount of energy when we don't have the ball though (in a way in which Salah generally isn't) - that means the #9 isn't always in the best position to get onto the end of chances.

Of all our forwards, Salah included, Jota uses his body the best to make shooting opportunities when he's being crowded by defenders.  The downside of that is that it means defenders clobber him more often and he seems to get a lot of impact injuries.

This is kind of my point, regardless of the bit in bold Jota is there on the end of numerous chances. Is it his movement? Anticipation? Both?
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #6125 on: Yesterday at 11:16:33 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:04:46 pm
This is kind of my point, regardless of the bit in bold Jota is there on the end of numerous chances. Is it his movement? Anticipation? Both?
Yes but also his ability to use either foot and how good he is in the air.

Most strikers hesitate to shoot when it's on their weaker foot and at an awkward angle. He has no weaker foot. Also his heading technique means that he can convert half chances in the air that other strikers would struggle to score.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #6126 on: Yesterday at 11:21:05 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:16:33 pm
Yes but also his ability to use either foot and how good he is in the air.

Most strikers hesitate to shoot when it's on their weaker foot and at an awkward angle. He has no weaker foot. Also his heading technique means that he can convert half chances in the air that other strikers would struggle to score.

Very good points mate, cheers for replying
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #6127 on: Yesterday at 11:28:59 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:21:05 pm
Very good points mate, cheers for replying
👍

Defenders are also more likely to "buy" his feints and sell themselves. If he shifts it onto his "weaker" side, eliminating a defender in the process,  he's still equally effective and shoots with conviction. Basically, in a 1v1 situation, defenders are forced to guess.
Offline Cpt_Reina

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #6128 on: Yesterday at 11:38:03 pm »
Our best no9 option by a long long distance. Has to be given the run his talent deserves now and I expect he will.

Slot's patience/caution/reluctance whatever you want to attribute it to in not putting him in more since he returned from injury will hopefully stand him in good stead to be ridden hard for the final few furlongs of this season but it absolutely has to happen now.
Offline Redwhiteandnotblue

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #6129 on: Yesterday at 11:46:09 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:04:18 pm
More goals for us than John Aldridge now. And shortly going to overtake a few other very good players for us.

Weve built up his minutes well, definitely think we need to start him at Brentford. He did well there before he was injured and he feels likeliest to capitalise when they inevitably make a few mistakes playing out from the back.

Aldridge was our penalty taker too. I always thought he left too soon.

Hopefully Diogo doesn't...
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #6130 on: Yesterday at 11:49:45 pm »
He had quiet games as a 9 in this system as often as Lucho.

That will continue to happen because no. 9s in this system are too isolated because our wide-forwards provide the width and Szobo doesn't give a proper no.10 like support.

In games where we know we'll have a lot of the ball we have to go with 2 up top imo.
Offline kesey

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #6131 on: Today at 12:02:20 am »
I always do him next goal scorer and any time goal scorer when he comes on. He was like Kung Fu lightening this time and didn't get it on in time.
Offline kesey

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #6132 on: Today at 12:05:06 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:04:18 pm
More goals for us than John Aldridge now. And shortly going to overtake a few other very good players for us.

Weve built up his minutes well, definitely think we need to start him at Brentford. He did well there before he was injured and he feels likeliest to capitalise when they inevitably make a few mistakes playing out from the back.

Are you sure ?   ;)
Offline thegoodfella

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #6133 on: Today at 12:37:26 am »
Love Diogo, should always be him, Gakpo and Salah up front.
Offline PEG2K

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #6134 on: Today at 01:05:37 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:55:27 pm
Why does he seem to get a lot of chances as the 9 while Salah still gets chances too? The talk was of our football being basically designed to create for Salah but not the 9, Jota seems to get a good amount of chances when hes playing through the middle though. 2 big chances tonight (not including the goal as it was a corner)

Id actually like to learn more about Slots system but ive not really grasped this bit that was discussed a bit earlier in the season
Its never the case honestly. It's just a narrative pushed hard by Nunez's fans to explain his lack of end products this season. The chances fall for everyone. But you also need some individual qualities to create chances for yourself.

Salah gets a lot of chances because he's... Salah. Gakpo shoots a lot this season but most of the times he has to create the shooting opportunities by himself (his cut inside special).

Jota creates chances for himself by his elusive movement, unorthodox dribbling and two-footedness. Think about his opening goal vs Palace:  he just popped up out of nowhere to get a touch right in front of the defender. His equaliser vs Fulham: it was never a chance until he dummied the defender with a fake shot. The same for his second chance today too. It was never a chance for most strikers but he left a defender for dead with a dummy and took the shot right away by his "weak" foot.

Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #6135 on: Today at 06:39:55 am »
Keegan-esque in the air. Height is not a great problem if you see the ball early, judge its trajectory, rise early, are unafraid of a physical buffeting and - above else - have immaculate timing.
Online spider-neil

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #6136 on: Today at 06:41:58 am »
Has to be starting every league match he is available for from now on. Hes our most clinical forward.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #6137 on: Today at 06:49:11 am »
Hoping he can keep his place now. Really effective striker and we need to be finishing more of the chances we create

Still find it a bit mad he scored that header in that crowded box
Online spider-neil

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #6138 on: Today at 06:57:37 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 01:05:37 am
Its never the case honestly. It's just a narrative pushed hard by Nunez's fans to explain his lack of end products this season. The chances fall for everyone. But you also need some individual qualities to create chances for yourself.

Salah gets a lot of chances because he's... Salah. Gakpo shoots a lot this season but most of the times he has to create the shooting opportunities by himself (his cut inside special).

Jota creates chances for himself by his elusive movement, unorthodox dribbling and two-footedness. Think about his opening goal vs Palace:  he just popped up out of nowhere to get a touch right in front of the defender. His equaliser vs Fulham: it was never a chance until he dummied the defender with a fake shot. The same for his second chance today too. It was never a chance for most strikers but he left a defender for dead with a dummy and took the shot right away by his "weak" foot.



There is no denying the team is build to facilitate Salah. Salahs tracking back is pretty nonexistent to keep him in dangerous positions high up the pitch. I looks like the 9 is required to drop into the midfield to create overloads. So Salah naturally is going to get more chances than the 9.

Its not a coincidence that the output of everyone who has played in the 9 this season has gone down. I think given the requirements of the 9 in a Slot side even a clinical 9 isnt coming close to Salahs numbers. Essentially, Salah is the main striker he just happens to play on the right instead of through the middle.
Offline BCCC

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #6139 on: Today at 07:16:56 am »
Was crying out for him at half time, Diaz struggling through the middle, Salah off it, he was the player that would have unsettled their defence.
