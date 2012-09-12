Why does he seem to get a lot of chances as the 9 while Salah still gets chances too? The talk was of our football being basically designed to create for Salah but not the 9, Jota seems to get a good amount of chances when hes playing through the middle though. 2 big chances tonight (not including the goal as it was a corner)



Id actually like to learn more about Slots system but ive not really grasped this bit that was discussed a bit earlier in the season



Its never the case honestly. It's just a narrative pushed hard by Nunez's fans to explain his lack of end products this season. The chances fall for everyone. But you also need some individual qualities to create chances for yourself.Salah gets a lot of chances because he's... Salah. Gakpo shoots a lot this season but most of the times he has to create the shooting opportunities by himself (his cut inside special).Jota creates chances for himself by his elusive movement, unorthodox dribbling and two-footedness. Think about his opening goal vs Palace: he just popped up out of nowhere to get a touch right in front of the defender. His equaliser vs Fulham: it was never a chance until he dummied the defender with a fake shot. The same for his second chance today too. It was never a chance for most strikers but he left a defender for dead with a dummy and took the shot right away by his "weak" foot.