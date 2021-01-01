« previous next »
Author Topic: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)

kop306

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5880 on: Yesterday at 06:29:42 pm
will be interesting to see what happens with jota and nunez next summer
Eeyore

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5881 on: Yesterday at 06:32:12 pm
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 06:29:42 pm
will be interesting to see what happens with jota and nunez next summer

I have a feeling they will both go on holiday.
Caligula?

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5882 on: Yesterday at 07:38:21 pm
Quote from: ac on December  4, 2024, 10:14:29 pm
When is he expected back?

Anyone?
exiledintheUSA

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5883 on: Yesterday at 07:41:45 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 07:38:21 pm
Anyone?

Last update was a few weeks back....

"Jota is still apart from the group. The only thing I can say is that with Jota, I dont expect [him] to be available for [Real or Man City]."

Maybe we'll hear something tomorrow....
Caligula?

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5884 on: Yesterday at 07:43:45 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 07:41:45 pm
Last update was a few weeks back....

"Jota is still apart from the group. The only thing I can say is that with Jota, I dont expect [him] to be available for [Real or Man City]."

Maybe we'll hear something tomorrow....

Thanks. I don't think we'll see him in December. Probably mid-January if anything.
smutchin

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5885 on: Yesterday at 08:07:47 pm
Dazzer23

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5886 on: Yesterday at 08:35:46 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 07:38:21 pm
Anyone?

None of us know, good chance even Slott doesnt
newterp

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5887 on: Yesterday at 08:52:07 pm
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Yesterday at 08:35:46 pm
None of us know, good chance even Slott doesnt
And, Slot?
Dazzer23

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5888 on: Yesterday at 09:03:12 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:52:07 pm
And, Slot?

Everyone loves a smartarse.

 Oh no, I actually got that slightly wrong too
Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5889 on: Yesterday at 11:33:50 pm
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Yesterday at 09:03:12 pm


 Oh no, I actually got that slightly wrong too
And that ... ;)
A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5890 on: Today at 02:41:22 pm


Nunez v's Jota.

Both doing some incredible pressing and donkey work!

Isak v's Jackson as well

killer-heels

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5891 on: Today at 02:43:29 pm
Darwin doesn't come out of those stats well. Jackson does. So does Jota.
A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5892 on: Today at 02:44:50 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:43:29 pm
Darwin doesn't come out of those stats well. Jackson does. So does Jota.

Jota best of all four, shows how well he was playing, good news he's nearly back fit.
killer-heels

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5893 on: Today at 02:52:50 pm
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 02:44:50 pm
Jota best of all four, shows how well he was playing, good news he's nearly back fit.

Jackson is best of all four but Jota isnt far behind.
Nick110581

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5894 on: Today at 03:02:40 pm
Hes at the Training Centre!
Ah Fruck Christmas

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5895 on: Today at 03:03:09 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:02:40 pm
Hes at the Training Centre!

Quick maternity leave...
SamLad

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5896 on: Today at 03:18:06 pm
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on Today at 03:03:09 pm
Quick maternity leave...
that's "paternity" to you, young man.
SamLad

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5897 on: Today at 03:18:46 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:02:40 pm
Hes at the Training Centre!
prob'ly just dropped by for a coffee .... sigh .....
newterp

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5898 on: Today at 04:31:39 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:18:46 pm
prob'ly just dropped by for a coffee .... sigh .....

I don't think so. I think he just went there to get the PS5 controller he forgot.
exiledintheUSA

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5899 on: Today at 05:18:40 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:02:40 pm
Hes at the Training Centre!

Great sign.  Hopefully having him available over the Festive period will be a massive help.
kop306

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5900 on: Today at 06:20:20 pm
jota and chiesa both back on tuesday
Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5901 on: Today at 06:26:38 pm
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on Today at 03:03:09 pm
Quick maternity leave...
Crikey, no wonder he's been absent for a while...!
killer-heels

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5902 on: Today at 06:29:02 pm
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 06:20:20 pm
jota and chiesa both back on tuesday

Been an update?
kop306

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5903 on: Today at 06:30:15 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:29:02 pm
Been an update?

yes slot said there are back soon

chiesa played for the u21's on wednesday night aswel
markmywords

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5904 on: Today at 06:34:59 pm
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 02:41:22 pm


Nunez v's Jota.

Both doing some incredible pressing and donkey work!

Isak v's Jackson as well



Good data, this undermines the nonsense some have stated about the slot system, not suiting no.9's because darwin isn't getting many shots off.  Jota is seemingly getting as many shots away as usual (when fit!)
killer-heels

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5905 on: Today at 06:44:30 pm
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 06:30:15 pm
yes slot said there are back soon

chiesa played for the u21's on wednesday night aswel

Yeah he said soon but didnt read anywhere he said specifically tuesday.
DelTrotter

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5906 on: Today at 06:45:19 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 06:34:59 pm
Good data, this undermines the nonsense some have stated about the slot system, not suiting no.9's because darwin isn't getting many shots off.  Jota is seemingly getting as many shots away as usual (when fit!)

Is he? 2.91 last season and 3.18 in 21/22 so defo down.
killer-heels

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5907 on: Today at 06:56:31 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:45:19 pm
Is he? 2.91 last season and 3.18 in 21/22 so defo down.

Not sure where we are now but around about the Chelsea game i think as a team we were down the number of shots in total and per 90.
Comatose on Boxing Day in front of the Great S-cape

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5908 on: Today at 06:57:08 pm
A fit Jota would be priceless right now, the drop off to Darwin is hard to ignore.
markmywords

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5909 on: Today at 06:58:41 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:45:19 pm
Is he? 2.91 last season and 3.18 in 21/22 so defo down.

erm slot wasn't manager last season or in 21/22!

His xg is higher than ever this season in the pl according to understat
Illmatic

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5910 on: Today at 06:59:12 pm
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 06:29:42 pm
will be interesting to see what happens with jota and nunez next summer

Unless an opportunity arises to sign a potential game changer in a forward position then I think I would keep both, as I feel both offer our squad more than enough despite some of their short comings. You have to consider both their contributions in relation to the other three main forwards - we have Chiesa and Jayen Danns also to consider. 
Chris~

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5911 on: Today at 07:00:51 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:56:31 pm
Not sure where we are now but around about the Chelsea game i think as a team we were down the number of shots in total and per 90.
Per 90 it's down from 20.6 to 15.1 according to Opta. Last season was quite an outlier for us though, really just went all out attack  + needing to chase games a fair bit
DelTrotter

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5912 on: Today at 07:01:17 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 06:58:41 pm
erm slot wasn't manager last season or in 21/22!


Huh? You said it's"nonsense" about Slot's style not suiting 9s as Jota gets as many shots off as usual. He isn't, you were wrong.
Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5913 on: Today at 07:04:08 pm
xBe for this thread has shot up today.
markmywords

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5914 on: Today at 07:06:17 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:01:17 pm
Huh? You said it's"nonsense" about Slot's style not suiting 9s as Jota gets as many shots off as usual. He isn't, you were wrong.

Even if I was wrong, you seem to chose 2 seasons when klopp was manager to show how Jota's numbers are down under slot!

Jota's xg seems higher, in the league I think it is a better measure to judge
DelTrotter

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5915 on: Today at 07:07:50 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 07:06:17 pm
Even if I was wrong, you seem to chose 2 seasons when klopp was manager to show how Jota's numbers are down under slot!


Errr it was you who brought the subject up hahaaha trying to get in a dig at Nunez, fucking hell this place.
