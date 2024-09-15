Fair enough, no worries.
My disagreement with you is that I see Jota closing up the passing lanes when we lose the ball and, in my perseption, Nunez doesn't do that effectively. With Nunez on the pitch the opposition advances faster. Also, in attack, Nunez does not seem to have the synchronization with the other forwards that Jota does. I'm not saying one is a better player than the other, but they have different qualities and Jota's fit our game better at the moment. Nunez can and will improve, but that's like the chicken and the egg, he needs games and to get games he needs to show these qualities. I reckon when the game start flowing twice a week, Nunez will get his chances, but he has to take them.
Jota does do it better but to say Darwin doesn't do it effectively is wrong.
Darwin is good at it, but Jota is superior but that doesn't make Darwin bad at it right?
For instance I'd argue Diaz is probably the weakest apart from Salah as he does try very hard but makes alot of wrong choices defending.
Also my main point was to illustrate what people were saying what would be needed from the forwards based on pre season games without a striker in the squad.
I also honestly think Nunez scores that chance that Jota fluffed from Maccas cross he scored a handful of similar goals for LFC already.