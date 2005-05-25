i would use him as impact sub against the top 6.

Think he can struggle a bit in those games when he starts



We won at a canter and two thirds of our front line scored? Seems like the unit is working just fine to me?You don't need to score or assist to have made a contribution.Jota's work off the ball, his pressing, his movement when we have possession, his intelligence all round is a factor in the effectiveness of Salah and Diaz.Plus, he's scored against all of Man City, Chelsea, Man Utd, Spurs, Newcastle and many times against Arsenal in a red shirt. He loves those occasions for the most part.If he's fit, he'll start all of our big games.