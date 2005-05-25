« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 137 138 139 140 141 [142]   Go Down

Author Topic: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)  (Read 579161 times)

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5640 on: August 19, 2024, 04:50:34 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on August 19, 2024, 01:38:19 pm
I'd hazard a guess that a lot of those 35 appearances weren't as our number 9 in 2021/2022? Firmino and latterly Mane would have been playing many of those games central.

Firmino was injured for most of the season (he played less than 1000 mins in the PL), and that year Mane played on the left.  He played in 28 games at CF, scoring 12 and assisting 1; 18 games at LF scoring 6 and assisting 4; and 9 on the RW scoring 3 and assisting 1. 
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5641 on: August 19, 2024, 05:22:07 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on August 19, 2024, 04:50:34 pm
Firmino was injured for most of the season (he played less than 1000 mins in the PL), and that year Mane played on the left.  He played in 28 games at CF, scoring 12 and assisting 1; 18 games at LF scoring 6 and assisting 4; and 9 on the RW scoring 3 and assisting 1.

Fair point on Firmino's injury. Still a fair few games not as CF though, albeit less than I expected.

Mane did play on the left, but he was moved central for games after we signed Diaz. Started the CL final there etc.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 592
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5642 on: August 20, 2024, 01:08:01 am »
Forget his position. That he is CF LF or RF is not as important as his role in the team. Firmino played as "CF" for us but no one can look at his goal return to criticise him.

What Scotty is trying to convey is that Jota in his fit season (21/22) didn't have better numbers than Nunez last season, thus implying that Jota is not better than Nunez and the starting spot is still up for grab. But what the Nunez fans in this forum tend to always forget/ignore is that no strikers in the Klopp era was played as close as a pure 9 like Nunez.

Here's the full comparison between Jota 21/22 and Nunez 23/24 in the league. You can see Jota was miles ahead of Nunez in the number of touches, passes, progressive play and defensive contributions. And still had more goals. In short, Jota replaced Firmino in the false 9 role that season.

Also Nunez' assists last season are often used as a redeeming factor for his subpar goal output, as if he's some kind of creative force. But looking at his decision making, techniques and vision can you say so? The reason is he overperformed his xA last season, which basically means the others boosted that stat for him.

I'm so fed up with the mental gymnastics of Nunez's fans. You guy love him. Go jerk off in his thread. Talking down his "direct competitor" is not gonna help him up his conversion rate.
« Last Edit: August 20, 2024, 01:22:46 am by PEG2K »
Logged

Online StL-Dono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,009
  • thank you Ian Rush
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5643 on: August 26, 2024, 01:15:45 pm »
I think Diogo needs a little love after that beautiful assist.  It feels so many times last season we'd have a similar breakaway but the final pass was the wrong one or not executed well.  The two of them got it perfect.  Still required a nice finish from Lucho, but it likely doesn't happen without him receiving that pass where and when he did. 
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5644 on: August 26, 2024, 01:16:36 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on August 26, 2024, 01:15:45 pm
I think Diogo needs a little love after that beautiful assist.  It feels so many times last season we'd have a similar breakaway but the final pass was the wrong one or not executed well.  The two of them got it perfect.  Still required a nice finish from Lucho, but it likely doesn't happen without him receiving that pass where and when he did.
if KdB or Odegaard had made that pass it'd be all over the media today.  simply sublime.
Logged

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,080
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5645 on: August 26, 2024, 01:18:16 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on August 26, 2024, 01:15:45 pm
I think Diogo needs a little love after that beautiful assist.  It feels so many times last season we'd have a similar breakaway but the final pass was the wrong one or not executed well.  The two of them got it perfect.  Still required a nice finish from Lucho, but it likely doesn't happen without him receiving that pass where and when he did.

Agreed! The pass was perfectly timed, placed and weighted. Fantastic assist that was nowhere near as easy as he made it look.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,880
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5646 on: August 26, 2024, 02:47:09 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on August 26, 2024, 01:15:45 pm
I think Diogo needs a little love after that beautiful assist.  It feels so many times last season we'd have a similar breakaway but the final pass was the wrong one or not executed well.  The two of them got it perfect.  Still required a nice finish from Lucho, but it likely doesn't happen without him receiving that pass where and when he did. 

I swear it's the first "break away" we have scored in a year or so. The number that we screwed up against Manu in the FA cup alone....
Logged

Online Kansti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,630
  • Stargazer
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5647 on: Yesterday at 09:09:39 am »
Spotted this when watching the game back.


Bless the lad. He knew what was coming.
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,721
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5648 on: Yesterday at 09:10:19 am »
Quote from: Kansti on Yesterday at 09:09:39 am
Spotted this when watching the game back.


Bless the lad. He knew what was coming.

Yeh he was telling them to go far post noticed it too in the replay  ;D
Logged

Online Kansti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,630
  • Stargazer
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5649 on: Yesterday at 09:20:43 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 09:10:19 am
Yeh he was telling them to go far post noticed it too in the replay  ;D

He's so sharp. I love him to bits.
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5650 on: Yesterday at 09:22:39 am »
i would use him as impact sub against the top 6.
Think he can struggle a bit in those games when he starts
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,010
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5651 on: Yesterday at 09:30:53 am »
Quote from: Kansti on Yesterday at 09:09:39 am
Spotted this when watching the game back.


Bless the lad. He knew what was coming.

Loved that. It seems to be a key characteristic of Slots tactics - use running players as decoys to draw the defenders to one side of the pitch, opening up space on the opposite side.

Diogo didnt seem to be so involved in the play at times yesterday but his movement and positioning were unselfish and intelligent. He was doing the same against Brentford too. I reckon this is a large part of what has helped unlock Diaz in these early games.

Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,484
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5652 on: Yesterday at 10:53:28 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 09:22:39 am
i would use him as impact sub against the top 6.
Think he can struggle a bit in those games when he starts

Agree - one of the few issues we had yesterday was that he couldn't make an impression vs their centre backs .. he's much better next to a 9 vs the better teams
Logged

Offline Cpt_Reina

  • Vibranium goalie gloves.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,751
  • YNWA
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5653 on: Yesterday at 11:03:15 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 09:22:39 am
i would use him as impact sub against the top 6.
Think he can struggle a bit in those games when he starts

We won at a canter and two thirds of our front line scored? Seems like the unit is working just fine to me?

You don't need to score or assist to have made a contribution.

Jota's work off the ball, his pressing, his movement when we have possession, his intelligence all round is a factor in the effectiveness of Salah and Diaz.

Plus, he's scored against all of Man City, Chelsea, Man Utd, Spurs, Newcastle and many times against Arsenal in a red shirt. He loves those occasions for the most part.

If he's fit, he'll start all of our big games.
Logged

Online rolla

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 87
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5654 on: Yesterday at 11:25:51 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:53:28 am
Agree - one of the few issues we had yesterday was that he couldn't make an impression vs their centre backs .. he's much better next to a 9 vs the better teams

Totally agree.  I actually think his best games last year came playing next to Nunez. He's a fantastic player who thrives when the defender's attention is drawn elsewhere.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,496
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5655 on: Yesterday at 11:30:55 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 09:10:19 am
Yeh he was telling them to go far post noticed it too in the replay  ;D

I'll need to watch it back but I thought Jota was asking for the ball to be dropped on his head.

If he was in fact telling Grav/Mo to go far post then great stuff :)
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5656 on: Yesterday at 11:40:00 am »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Yesterday at 11:03:15 am
We won at a canter and two thirds of our front line scored? Seems like the unit is working just fine to me?

You don't need to score or assist to have made a contribution.

Jota's work off the ball, his pressing, his movement when we have possession, his intelligence all round is a factor in the effectiveness of Salah and Diaz.

Plus, he's scored against all of Man City, Chelsea, Man Utd, Spurs, Newcastle and many times against Arsenal in a red shirt. He loves those occasions for the most part.

If he's fit, he'll start all of our big games.
I think Nunez's pace & movement is better for the first 60 mins for those games then i would bring on Jota to finish.
Logged

Offline Cpt_Reina

  • Vibranium goalie gloves.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,751
  • YNWA
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5657 on: Yesterday at 11:47:06 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 11:40:00 am
I think Nunez's pace & movement is better for the first 60 mins for those games then i would bring on Jota to finish.

I'd sooner just play the front 3 that's looked like the best attacking unit in the league so far this season. But each their own.
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,321
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5658 on: Yesterday at 03:32:02 pm »
Jota knits our pressing and possession (in attack) game together, the dropoff in those areas was noticeable imo when Nunez replaced him.
Jota will easily start the main games.
Logged

Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,580
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5659 on: Yesterday at 03:55:48 pm »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Yesterday at 11:03:15 am
We won at a canter and two thirds of our front line scored? Seems like the unit is working just fine to me?

You don't need to score or assist to have made a contribution.

Jota's work off the ball, his pressing, his movement when we have possession, his intelligence all round is a factor in the effectiveness of Salah and Diaz.

Plus, he's scored against all of Man City, Chelsea, Man Utd, Spurs, Newcastle and many times against Arsenal in a red shirt. He loves those occasions for the most part.

If he's fit, he'll start all of our big games.
This. Are all these murmurings against Jota are due to the fact that he has only scored 1 in 3 games? Even without the goals, he is still our best bet for the #9 role. The goals will come again and once they do, he will be unstoppable
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,164
  • ....mmm
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5660 on: Yesterday at 04:19:13 pm »
Jota was visibly directing Diaz into position whilst making a decoy run for our first.

Smart footballer, hard worker, amazing finisher.
Logged
:D

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,761
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5661 on: Yesterday at 04:38:53 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 11:30:55 am
I'll need to watch it back but I thought Jota was asking for the ball to be dropped on his head.

If he was in fact telling Grav/Mo to go far post then great stuff :)

He signalled twice. Was highlighted on MOTD as well.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5662 on: Yesterday at 10:11:34 pm »
Yep, he told Diaz to go to the far post, told Mo to play it there and made a run to the near post to take the attention of all the defenders.

It won't show up in any stats, but it was a beautiful bit of play.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,041
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5663 on: Today at 01:37:45 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 10:11:34 pm
Yep, he told Diaz to go to the far post, told Mo to play it there and made a run to the near post to take the attention of all the defenders.

It won't show up in any stats, but it was a beautiful bit of play.

Self-sacrificing and snide?

There's no one else like Diogo, not even close... :D
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline sheepfest

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,427
  • JFT 97
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5664 on: Today at 01:41:21 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 10:11:34 pm
Yep, he told Diaz to go to the far post, told Mo to play it there and made a run to the near post to take the attention of all the defenders.

It won't show up in any stats, but it was a beautiful bit of play.
Unselfish and just Jota.

Keep him fit and we really could challenge.
Logged

Offline wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,064
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5665 on: Today at 02:07:05 am »
He seems important for Slot's system like Firmino was for Klopp's. Jota's awareness is phenomenal.
Logged

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,425
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5666 on: Today at 04:25:40 am »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 03:32:02 pm
Jota knits our pressing and possession (in attack) game together, the dropoff in those areas was noticeable imo when Nunez replaced him.
Jota will easily start the main games.
Sounds like Jota's our Bob mk2.

Yeah. The way Jota is linking up the play is really good to watch. His ball to Diaz was so good.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?
Pages: 1 ... 137 138 139 140 141 [142]   Go Up
« previous next »
 