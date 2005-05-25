Forget his position. That he is CF LF or RF is not as important as his role in the team. Firmino played as "CF" for us but no one can look at his goal return to criticise him.
What Scotty is trying to convey is that Jota in his fit season (21/22) didn't have better numbers than Nunez last season, thus implying that Jota is not better than Nunez and the starting spot is still up for grab. But what the Nunez fans in this forum tend to always forget/ignore is that no strikers in the Klopp era was played as close as a pure 9 like Nunez.
Here's the full comparison between Jota 21/22 and Nunez 23/24 in the league
. You can see Jota was miles ahead of Nunez in the number of touches, passes, progressive play and defensive contributions. And still had more goals. In short, Jota replaced Firmino in the false 9 role that season.
Also Nunez' assists last season are often used as a redeeming factor for his subpar goal output, as if he's some kind of creative force. But looking at his decision making, techniques and vision can you say so? The reason is he overperformed his xA last season, which basically means the others boosted that stat for him.
I'm so fed up with the mental gymnastics of Nunez's fans. You guy love him. Go jerk off in his thread. Talking down his "direct competitor" is not gonna help him up his conversion rate.