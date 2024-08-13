« previous next »
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5600 on: August 13, 2024, 10:23:56 am »
Al bringing Jota down to lift his boy Nunez up.

Same as it ever was.
Offline Draex

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5601 on: August 13, 2024, 10:25:56 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 13, 2024, 10:07:28 am
I think I said "efficient, bordering on deadly." He's not as magnificent as, say, Torres who appeared to be shooting at a goal twice its normal size during his pomp. But he rarely snatches at shots, as at least one of our other main strikers too often does.

HIs durability is the main concern, as you imply. His last injury was a freak one of course. A coward's challenge by a very large Bournemouth player who then used Jota as a cushion to break his own fall. A full season from Jots - if there is such a thing - would hopefully mean Liverpool competing for the league into May.

Are there stats to point to a player scoring goals to "decide" games, I've always felt Jota got big game goals at deciding times and that was one of the fine margins we miss when he's injured.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5602 on: August 13, 2024, 10:53:42 am »
Quote from: Draex on August 13, 2024, 10:25:56 am
Are there stats to point to a player scoring goals to "decide" games, I've always felt Jota got big game goals at deciding times and that was one of the fine margins we miss when he's injured.

There probably are, but the element of subjectivity involved would likely render the stats meaningless.

Certainly last season Jota seemed to get us off to a start by hitting the opening goal.
Offline Redmoon18

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5603 on: August 13, 2024, 01:25:46 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on August 12, 2024, 08:47:13 pm
Cody finished the season in the team & Nunez finished the season on the bench, just like he did the season before. Downplaying Diogo's finishing ability is pretty ridiculous.

Cody was rubbish for 7 months so he was rightly in the bench. Then it was Darwin. Good we have high quality players even on the bench. And Im not talking about end of season but last preseason and first half of season. The preseason truths are not necessarily the ones we see during the season.

Diogos finishing is top class but hes never been top class during an entire season yet and thats what everyone is waiting for. So Lets see what happens if he does stay fit, will he still be that killer striker? I would love to see him grabbing that golden boot!!
Online kvarmeismydad

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5604 on: August 16, 2024, 08:49:15 pm »
Delighted to have him fit and ready for the start of this season. I know he's classed as injury prone but I don't think it's because he has any particular physical flaw. I honestly think it's just his style of play and approach to pressing. You see most other players press but when they get there they just stand the opposition up and force them to play the ball elsewhere. Jota doesn't, he just keeps going and clatters into everything.

There was a point in one of the friendlies where he closed down an opposition player in a 50/50 and just stamped his feet down together to block the path of the player and ball and he blocked the ball going past him. He then ran out to the ball 5 yards away and did the same to the next player putting his legs together and just clattering in to the challenge which went out for a throw in on the half way line. I'm not sure I can remember another player apart from probably Suarez who is so determined to win a 50/50 ball on the half way line that they are prepared to put their shins on the line each and every time.

I love it on one hand but you can see how it contributes to his injuries. I wonder if Slot will or can advise him to be just as determined but a little bit cleverer with his body to increase his availability.
Online afc tukrish

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5605 on: August 16, 2024, 08:59:13 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on August 16, 2024, 08:49:15 pm
Delighted to have him fit and ready for the start of this season. I know he's classed as injury prone but I don't think it's because he has any particular physical flaw. I honestly think it's just his style of play and approach to pressing. You see most other players press but when they get there they just stand the opposition up and force them to play the ball elsewhere. Jota doesn't, he just keeps going and clatters into everything.

There was a point in one of the friendlies where he closed down an opposition player in a 50/50 and just stamped his feet down together to block the path of the player and ball and he blocked the ball going past him. He then ran out to the ball 5 yards away and did the same to the next player putting his legs together and just clattering in to the challenge which went out for a throw in on the half way line. I'm not sure I can remember another player apart from probably Suarez who is so determined to win a 50/50 ball on the half way line that they are prepared to put their shins on the line each and every time.

I love it on one hand but you can see how it contributes to his injuries. I wonder if Slot will or can advise him to be just as determined but a little bit cleverer with his body to increase his availability.

Cant stop the snide
Offline newterp

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5606 on: August 16, 2024, 09:07:40 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on August 16, 2024, 08:59:13 pm
Cant stop the snide
Or the seether.


But they may be one and the same.
Online afc tukrish

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5607 on: August 16, 2024, 10:25:59 pm »
Quote from: newterp on August 16, 2024, 09:07:40 pm
Or the seether.


But they may be one and the same.

And I dig that they are... :D
Offline William Regal

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5608 on: Yesterday at 02:31:12 pm »
His record for scoring our 1st goal in games is mental
Offline Buster Gonad

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5609 on: Yesterday at 02:32:45 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 02:31:12 pm
His record for scoring our 1st goal in games is mental

Should have scored both of our first goals ;)
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5610 on: Yesterday at 02:42:08 pm »
Just stay fit Diogo!
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5611 on: Yesterday at 02:43:25 pm »
One thing that you can't measure with numbers is the level of anxiety while taking chances.

When the ball came to him for the goal you can almost sense and feel that his level of anxiety was 0. This is what sets him apart. Without such calmness in these kind of situations it's almost impossible being a top striker.
Online SamLad

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5612 on: Yesterday at 03:53:47 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 02:43:25 pm
One thing that you can't measure with numbers is the level of anxiety while taking chances.

When the ball came to him for the goal you can almost sense and feel that his level of anxiety was 0. This is what sets him apart. Without such calmness in these kind of situations it's almost impossible being a top striker.
Owen had that, cool as ice.
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5613 on: Yesterday at 04:05:19 pm »
Hes brilliant.
Offline mullyred94

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5614 on: Yesterday at 04:34:21 pm »
Please keep this lad fit
Offline StL-Dono

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5615 on: Yesterday at 04:40:02 pm »
And the crazy thing is he missed two relatively easy headers that he's usually so deadly on.  I'd have placed a lot of money that he converts one of those two. 
Online kvarmeismydad

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5616 on: Yesterday at 08:33:50 pm »
He did all the crazy stuff again today, smashing himself into everything. You can't play a full season like that. He's brilliant and so competitive but he doesn't half put his legs on the line several times per game.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5617 on: Yesterday at 08:39:34 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 08:33:50 pm
He did all the crazy stuff again today, smashing himself into everything. You can't play a full season like that. He's brilliant and so competitive but he doesn't half put his legs on the line several times per game.

If he didn't throw himself all in he wouldn't score as much when he does.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5618 on: Yesterday at 08:57:27 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 08:33:50 pm
He did all the crazy stuff again today, smashing himself into everything. You can't play a full season like that. He's brilliant and so competitive but he doesn't half put his legs on the line several times per game.

Which is just a warning to those who think his injury issues will just disappear under a new manager. Jota and Konate are two of our most injured players and both were injured a decent amount at their previous clubs as well. Sometimes its not us, its just them.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5619 on: Yesterday at 09:06:28 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:39:34 pm
If he didn't throw himself all in he wouldn't score as much when he does.

And hed be rightly criticised if he bottled out. Good to have a real fighter.
Offline StL-Dono

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5620 on: Yesterday at 11:56:21 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:57:27 pm
Which is just a warning to those who think his injury issues will just disappear under a new manager. Jota and Konate are two of our most injured players and both were injured a decent amount at their previous clubs as well. Sometimes its not us, its just them.

Wasn't his primary injury last season a result of a pretty dirty play?  Someone undercut him when he jumped wasn't it?

That could happen to anyone. 
Offline jckliew

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5621 on: Today at 01:24:31 am »
Best finisher bar none presently.
i almost swallowed me tongue when he missed that sitter! 
Online Gifted Right Foot

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5622 on: Today at 01:42:39 pm »
I cant believe Portugal didn't start him at the euros.
Offline newterp

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5623 on: Today at 03:20:17 pm »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 01:42:39 pm
I cant believe Portugal didn't start him at the euros.

May be to our benefit.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5624 on: Today at 06:46:04 pm »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 01:42:39 pm
I cant believe Portugal didn't start him at the euros.

I can. They were in the grip of a cult. Probably still are.
Offline Buster Gonad

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5625 on: Today at 06:59:07 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:46:04 pm
I can. They were in the grip of a cult. Probably still are.

Possible typo there
Online farawayred

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5626 on: Today at 07:32:26 pm »
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5627 on: Today at 07:35:37 pm »
Offline Djimi_Case

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5628 on: Today at 07:53:16 pm »
Online afc tukrish

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5629 on: Today at 08:14:08 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 06:59:07 pm
Possible typo there

This deserves many kudos...
Offline newterp

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5630 on: Today at 08:14:43 pm »
Offline ToneLa

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5631 on: Today at 08:23:15 pm »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 01:42:39 pm
I cant believe Portugal didn't start him at the euros.
They had to start their beloved CR. Yawn, though he was better than I thought

BUT they didn't knacker him, so...
Online redgriffin73

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5632 on: Today at 11:23:24 pm »
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5633 on: Today at 11:27:53 pm »
Reckon hes our most important player, system wise, and has been since Mane left. Links things up, direct and clinical.

A fit Jota is a guaranteed 25+ goals, never mind the rest he brings (including taking the pressure off Mo)
