I think I said "efficient, bordering on deadly." He's not as magnificent as, say, Torres who appeared to be shooting at a goal twice its normal size during his pomp. But he rarely snatches at shots, as at least one of our other main strikers too often does.HIs durability is the main concern, as you imply. His last injury was a freak one of course. A coward's challenge by a very large Bournemouth player who then used Jota as a cushion to break his own fall. A full season from Jots - if there is such a thing - would hopefully mean Liverpool competing for the league into May.
Are there stats to point to a player scoring goals to "decide" games, I've always felt Jota got big game goals at deciding times and that was one of the fine margins we miss when he's injured.
Cody finished the season in the team & Nunez finished the season on the bench, just like he did the season before. Downplaying Diogo's finishing ability is pretty ridiculous.
Delighted to have him fit and ready for the start of this season. I know he's classed as injury prone but I don't think it's because he has any particular physical flaw. I honestly think it's just his style of play and approach to pressing. You see most other players press but when they get there they just stand the opposition up and force them to play the ball elsewhere. Jota doesn't, he just keeps going and clatters into everything.There was a point in one of the friendlies where he closed down an opposition player in a 50/50 and just stamped his feet down together to block the path of the player and ball and he blocked the ball going past him. He then ran out to the ball 5 yards away and did the same to the next player putting his legs together and just clattering in to the challenge which went out for a throw in on the half way line. I'm not sure I can remember another player apart from probably Suarez who is so determined to win a 50/50 ball on the half way line that they are prepared to put their shins on the line each and every time.I love it on one hand but you can see how it contributes to his injuries. I wonder if Slot will or can advise him to be just as determined but a little bit cleverer with his body to increase his availability.
Cant stop the snide
Or the seether. But they may be one and the same.
His record for scoring our 1st goal in games is mental
One thing that you can't measure with numbers is the level of anxiety while taking chances.When the ball came to him for the goal you can almost sense and feel that his level of anxiety was 0. This is what sets him apart. Without such calmness in these kind of situations it's almost impossible being a top striker.
He did all the crazy stuff again today, smashing himself into everything. You can't play a full season like that. He's brilliant and so competitive but he doesn't half put his legs on the line several times per game.
If he didn't throw himself all in he wouldn't score as much when he does.
Which is just a warning to those who think his injury issues will just disappear under a new manager. Jota and Konate are two of our most injured players and both were injured a decent amount at their previous clubs as well. Sometimes its not us, its just them.
I cant believe Portugal didn't start him at the euros.
I can. They were in the grip of a cult. Probably still are.
Possible typo there
This deserves many kudus...
