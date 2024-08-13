« previous next »
Al bringing Jota down to lift his boy Nunez up.

Same as it ever was.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 13, 2024, 10:07:28 am
I think I said "efficient, bordering on deadly." He's not as magnificent as, say, Torres who appeared to be shooting at a goal twice its normal size during his pomp. But he rarely snatches at shots, as at least one of our other main strikers too often does.

HIs durability is the main concern, as you imply. His last injury was a freak one of course. A coward's challenge by a very large Bournemouth player who then used Jota as a cushion to break his own fall. A full season from Jots - if there is such a thing - would hopefully mean Liverpool competing for the league into May.

Are there stats to point to a player scoring goals to "decide" games, I've always felt Jota got big game goals at deciding times and that was one of the fine margins we miss when he's injured.
Quote from: Draex on August 13, 2024, 10:25:56 am
Are there stats to point to a player scoring goals to "decide" games, I've always felt Jota got big game goals at deciding times and that was one of the fine margins we miss when he's injured.

There probably are, but the element of subjectivity involved would likely render the stats meaningless.

Certainly last season Jota seemed to get us off to a start by hitting the opening goal.
Quote from: istvan kozma on August 12, 2024, 08:47:13 pm
Cody finished the season in the team & Nunez finished the season on the bench, just like he did the season before. Downplaying Diogo's finishing ability is pretty ridiculous.

Cody was rubbish for 7 months so he was rightly in the bench. Then it was Darwin. Good we have high quality players even on the bench. And Im not talking about end of season but last preseason and first half of season. The preseason truths are not necessarily the ones we see during the season.

Diogos finishing is top class but hes never been top class during an entire season yet and thats what everyone is waiting for. So Lets see what happens if he does stay fit, will he still be that killer striker? I would love to see him grabbing that golden boot!!
Delighted to have him fit and ready for the start of this season. I know he's classed as injury prone but I don't think it's because he has any particular physical flaw. I honestly think it's just his style of play and approach to pressing. You see most other players press but when they get there they just stand the opposition up and force them to play the ball elsewhere. Jota doesn't, he just keeps going and clatters into everything.

There was a point in one of the friendlies where he closed down an opposition player in a 50/50 and just stamped his feet down together to block the path of the player and ball and he blocked the ball going past him. He then ran out to the ball 5 yards away and did the same to the next player putting his legs together and just clattering in to the challenge which went out for a throw in on the half way line. I'm not sure I can remember another player apart from probably Suarez who is so determined to win a 50/50 ball on the half way line that they are prepared to put their shins on the line each and every time.

I love it on one hand but you can see how it contributes to his injuries. I wonder if Slot will or can advise him to be just as determined but a little bit cleverer with his body to increase his availability.
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 08:49:15 pm
Delighted to have him fit and ready for the start of this season. I know he's classed as injury prone but I don't think it's because he has any particular physical flaw. I honestly think it's just his style of play and approach to pressing. You see most other players press but when they get there they just stand the opposition up and force them to play the ball elsewhere. Jota doesn't, he just keeps going and clatters into everything.

There was a point in one of the friendlies where he closed down an opposition player in a 50/50 and just stamped his feet down together to block the path of the player and ball and he blocked the ball going past him. He then ran out to the ball 5 yards away and did the same to the next player putting his legs together and just clattering in to the challenge which went out for a throw in on the half way line. I'm not sure I can remember another player apart from probably Suarez who is so determined to win a 50/50 ball on the half way line that they are prepared to put their shins on the line each and every time.

I love it on one hand but you can see how it contributes to his injuries. I wonder if Slot will or can advise him to be just as determined but a little bit cleverer with his body to increase his availability.

Cant stop the snide
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 08:59:13 pm
Cant stop the snide
Or the seether.


But they may be one and the same.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:07:40 pm
Or the seether.


But they may be one and the same.

And I dig that they are... :D
