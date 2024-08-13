Delighted to have him fit and ready for the start of this season. I know he's classed as injury prone but I don't think it's because he has any particular physical flaw. I honestly think it's just his style of play and approach to pressing. You see most other players press but when they get there they just stand the opposition up and force them to play the ball elsewhere. Jota doesn't, he just keeps going and clatters into everything.



There was a point in one of the friendlies where he closed down an opposition player in a 50/50 and just stamped his feet down together to block the path of the player and ball and he blocked the ball going past him. He then ran out to the ball 5 yards away and did the same to the next player putting his legs together and just clattering in to the challenge which went out for a throw in on the half way line. I'm not sure I can remember another player apart from probably Suarez who is so determined to win a 50/50 ball on the half way line that they are prepared to put their shins on the line each and every time.



I love it on one hand but you can see how it contributes to his injuries. I wonder if Slot will or can advise him to be just as determined but a little bit cleverer with his body to increase his availability.