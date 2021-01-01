« previous next »
Author Topic: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)  (Read 570575 times)

Offline dirkster

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5560 on: Yesterday at 10:07:53 am »
What a lovely strike that was. Absolutely superb. If he can stay fit we'll be there or thereabouts in terms of the title. I think his last injury was due to that idiot falling on his knee wasn't it rather than the injuries he's had in the past?
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5561 on: Yesterday at 10:11:19 am »
Quote from: dirkster on Yesterday at 10:07:53 am
What a lovely strike that was. Absolutely superb. If he can stay fit we'll be there or thereabouts in terms of the title. I think his last injury was due to that idiot falling on his knee wasn't it rather than the injuries he's had in the past?

Partey? Or was that on Diaz?
Offline Knight

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5562 on: Yesterday at 10:21:48 am »
Quote from: NickoH on Yesterday at 08:59:03 am
Wonderful strike yesterday. Please stay fit

Itd be lucky for him to stay fit for the season. We know what his body is like at this point and its not likely to hold up for the season. If it did though well win a heck of a lot of points because of him.
Online Eeyore

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5563 on: Yesterday at 10:45:46 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:11:19 am
Partey? Or was that on Diaz?

It was against Brentford.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5564 on: Yesterday at 10:54:16 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:45:46 am
It was against Brentford.

Right.

I get confused with what seem to be deliberate assaults on our forwards..
But I do remember the Funes Mori assault on Origi.
Offline AndyMuller

« Reply #5565 on: Yesterday at 11:14:05 am »
Please stay fit our best finisher.
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5566 on: Yesterday at 11:33:44 am »



Via @basstunedtored

Just confirms the eye test...Jota is a stone cold killer, as lethal as anyone we've had in front of the goal.

If we can miraculously keep him fit this season we'll be the biggest favorites to win the league. Please injury gods, just this one time.
Offline Draex

« Reply #5567 on: Yesterday at 11:38:30 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 11:33:44 am


Via @basstunedtored

Just confirms the eye test...Jota is a stone cold killer, as lethal as anyone we've had in front of the goal.

If we can miraculously keep him fit this season we'll be the biggest favorites to win the league. Please injury gods, just this one time.

Wonder if this is why he's been playing as a 9, he's looked really good in pre-season there.
Offline mullyred94

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5568 on: Yesterday at 11:53:36 am »
I mean there is a reason his called the Slotta  8)
Offline dirkster

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5569 on: Yesterday at 12:10:40 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:45:46 am
It was against Brentford.
That's right it was against Brentford. Christian Norgaard fell on him.
Offline NickoH

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5570 on: Yesterday at 12:13:42 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 11:53:36 am
I mean there is a reason his called the Slotta  8)

Probably because it rhymes with Jota :)
Offline mullyred94

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5571 on: Yesterday at 12:21:41 pm »
Quote from: NickoH on Yesterday at 12:13:42 pm
Probably because it rhymes with Jota :)

Don't think they'd call him Slotta if he couldn't finish though  ;D
Offline istvan kozma

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5572 on: Yesterday at 12:24:00 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 11:33:44 am



Via @basstunedtored

Just confirms the eye test...Jota is a stone cold killer, as lethal as anyone we've had in front of the goal.

If we can miraculously keep him fit this season we'll be the biggest favorites to win the league. Please injury gods, just this one time.
Thank God we didn't sell him, like some posters in here wanted to.
Offline Andar

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5573 on: Yesterday at 02:09:33 pm »
Such a relief that Slot looks like he sees him as the 9. Genuinely worried it was going to be Nunez as the starter.

We need to somehow get 25-30 league games out of him.
Offline SamLad

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5574 on: Yesterday at 02:50:31 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 11:53:36 am
I mean there is a reason his called the Slotta  8)
it's Dio-goal if you don't mind.
Offline Buster Gonad

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5575 on: Yesterday at 05:17:26 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 12:21:41 pm
Don't think they'd call him Slotta if he couldn't finish though  ;D

Or if his second name was O Doherty....
Online Eeyore

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5576 on: Yesterday at 05:18:37 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 11:33:44 am



Via @basstunedtored

Just confirms the eye test...Jota is a stone cold killer, as lethal as anyone we've had in front of the goal.

If we can miraculously keep him fit this season we'll be the biggest favorites to win the league. Please injury gods, just this one time.

You can't really say that from basically one stat though. Does it show that Jota is lethal in front of goal or does it show that Jota prefers to take on higher-value chances?

For me, one of the things Jota does that influences that stat is that he often turns down shooting opportunities and tries to dribble his man and get a better opportunity.

Personally, I think it is more nuanced than just using G/Sot as an indication of how lethal a finisher a player is. It needs to be combined with how many shots a player takes in total and how much xG he generates.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5577 on: Yesterday at 05:45:33 pm »
But Jota scores a lot of goals. The reality is that whether or not he only takes high-value chances, he's highly efficient in front of goal. The fact he doesn't waste chances by snatching at them at the first opportunity, the way someone with a high xG and a low actual goals total would, is a good thing.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5578 on: Yesterday at 05:51:08 pm »
He's got the entire pallette as a striker. Efficient, bordering on deadly, with both feet, excellent in the air, quick both with and without the ball, a great dribbler in tight situations, and a good appreciation of where teammates are. Plus there's nothing 'nice' about him if you're a defender.
Online Eeyore

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5579 on: Yesterday at 06:01:55 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 05:45:33 pm
But Jota scores a lot of goals. The reality is that whether or not he only takes high-value chances, he's highly efficient in front of goal. The fact he doesn't waste chances by snatching at them at the first opportunity, the way someone with a high xG and a low actual goals total would, is a good thing.

He has only had one season in his entire career when he has scored 20+ goals. That is the point he isn't a prolific goalscorer. Players who are prolific goalscorers tend to combine having a lot of shots with being  good finishers.

Jota is elite at taking high-value chances. He tends to get into the penalty area and hits his shots low and hard on target.
Online Eeyore

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5580 on: Yesterday at 06:06:48 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:51:08 pm
He's got the entire pallette as a striker. Efficient, bordering on deadly, with both feet, excellent in the air, quick both with and without the ball, a great dribbler in tight situations, and a good appreciation of where teammates are. Plus there's nothing 'nice' about him if you're a defender.

You really think he is a great dribbler in tight situations?

I would say he is very hit-and-miss with his dribbling. He tends to try and create clear chances through dribbling but quite often has games where it doesn't come off. For me he is a bit like Suarez a scruffy dribbler who is very good at anticipating ricochets and bobbles.

Offline PEG2K

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5581 on: Yesterday at 06:16:28 pm »
Ah, here we go again. The 'Nunez alliance' out in force to undermine our other strikers.

Can't say from one stats. Never scored 20+ goals. Yet in the Nunez thread, suddenly the only stats that matters is the G+A per 90.
Offline Draex

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5582 on: Yesterday at 06:34:59 pm »
Im just happy we have 5 elite forwards, they just need to stay fit.
Online Eeyore

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5583 on: Yesterday at 07:03:34 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 06:16:28 pm
Ah, here we go again. The 'Nunez alliance' out in force to undermine our other strikers.

Can't say from one stats. Never scored 20+ goals. Yet in the Nunez thread, suddenly the only stats that matters is the G+A per 90.

Who is undermining anyone. I think the stats are really interesting. They have pretty much an identical goal return per 90 but have very different ways of achieving that goal return.

salah" border="0

Here is Salah as a comparison.

salah" border="0
<a target='_blank' href='https://imgbb.com/'>share picture[/url]


That for me indicates that things are far more nuanced than G/Sot.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:06:56 pm by Eeyore »
Offline Agent99

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5584 on: Yesterday at 07:32:46 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:01:55 pm
He has only had one season in his entire career when he has scored 20+ goals. That is the point he isn't a prolific goalscorer. Players who are prolific goalscorers tend to combine having a lot of shots with being good finishers.
How many has Darwin had?
Offline Schmidt

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5585 on: Yesterday at 07:33:05 pm »
It's be great to see him get 70 or so minutes each game early in the season, with Nunez coming on for the last 20 hopefully under less pressure to contribute.
Online Eeyore

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5586 on: Yesterday at 07:45:05 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 07:32:46 pm
How many has Darwin had?

That is the point though. Neither of them bar Nunez's season at Benfica have been prolific goalscorers. Their goal rates are pretty much identical in English Football. You could argue Jota needs to shoot more and Nunez needs to finish better.
Offline Redmoon18

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5587 on: Yesterday at 07:52:52 pm »
Funny to read that slot already made him his number 9. Season hasnt started yet. Last season everyone was putting Cody instead of Darwin in the starting 11 and we saw what happened.
Darwin is barely returning from holidays so will need time to be fit and to adapt to Arnes football.

And just between us, as much as I love Diogo, lets see how he performs if he stays fit during an entire season. Because so far he hasnt played a full season for us yet. With his quality its easy to be the best finisher when playing only 4 months. Lets see how he does with a full season in his legs and games every 3 to 4 days.

In all cases they both will get plenty of game time during this long long season thats coming. So theyll end up playing as much as it is possible and possibly will have the same game time.

I really liked seeing them both playing together last season. Theyre very different hence very complimentary.

That 25+ goals Darwin from benfica takes quite a long time to show, and that full-season fit Diogo too
Offline istvan kozma

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5588 on: Yesterday at 08:47:13 pm »
Quote from: Redmoon18 on Yesterday at 07:52:52 pm
Funny to read that slot already made him his number 9. Season hasnt started yet. Last season everyone was putting Cody instead of Darwin in the starting 11 and we saw what happened.
Darwin is barely returning from holidays so will need time to be fit and to adapt to Arnes football.

And just between us, as much as I love Diogo, lets see how he performs if he stays fit during an entire season. Because so far he hasnt played a full season for us yet. With his quality its easy to be the best finisher when playing only 4 months. Lets see how he does with a full season in his legs and games every 3 to 4 days.

In all cases they both will get plenty of game time during this long long season thats coming. So theyll end up playing as much as it is possible and possibly will have the same game time.

I really liked seeing them both playing together last season. Theyre very different hence very complimentary.

That 25+ goals Darwin from benfica takes quite a long time to show, and that full-season fit Diogo too
Cody finished the season in the team & Nunez finished the season on the bench, just like he did the season before. Downplaying Diogo's finishing ability is pretty ridiculous.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5589 on: Yesterday at 09:57:06 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:06:48 pm
You really think he is a great dribbler in tight situations?

I would say he is very hit-and-miss with his dribbling. He tends to try and create clear chances through dribbling but quite often has games where it doesn't come off. For me he is a bit like Suarez a scruffy dribbler who is very good at anticipating ricochets and bobbles.



Yes, I haven't changed my mind on this.

I'll accept 'scruffy dribbler', although it doesn't really do justice to his consummate ball control when he's running at packed defences (the same was true of Suarez).  There's no blatant artistry in his dribbling, there are no elegant body swerves, or preening stepovers. He's direct, powerful, incorporates deflections and ricochets into the dribble, and never lets the ball get too far from his boot. This is really effective stuff. Once inside the penalty area defenders are understandably cautious about putting in a challenge.

I'll also accept "hit and miss". Indeed, I wouldn't expect anything more from an attacker who dribbles the ball at the business end of the pitch. There are no guarantees that you get through every time, that's for sure.  It's the "miss and miss" dribblers I don't like (there are loads in the Premier League, as there are in all of the elite leagues). Jota is certainly not one of them.
Online Eeyore

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5590 on: Today at 12:10:42 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:57:06 pm
Yes, I haven't changed my mind on this.

I'll accept 'scruffy dribbler', although it doesn't really do justice to his consummate ball control when he's running at packed defences (the same was true of Suarez).  There's no blatant artistry in his dribbling, there are no elegant body swerves, or preening stepovers. He's direct, powerful, incorporates deflections and ricochets into the dribble, and never lets the ball get too far from his boot. This is really effective stuff. Once inside the penalty area defenders are understandably cautious about putting in a challenge.

I'll also accept "hit and miss". Indeed, I wouldn't expect anything more from an attacker who dribbles the ball at the business end of the pitch. There are no guarantees that you get through every time, that's for sure.  It's the "miss and miss" dribblers I don't like (there are loads in the Premier League, as there are in all of the elite leagues). Jota is certainly not one of them.

Agree with that.

The reservation is that he is described as a deadly finisher. I think the two are connected he has a really high conversion rate because he tends to dribble and look for high-value opportunities. Missing a lower value chance and being dispossessed have the same outcome, you don't score.

It will be interesting to how Jota develops. Whether he carries on as a low-shot volume, high-conversion rate striker or starts taking more shots. He is clearly a really talented player and hopefully he can stay fit.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5591 on: Today at 01:26:13 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:45:05 pm
That is the point though. Neither of them bar Nunez's season at Benfica have been prolific goalscorers. Their goal rates are pretty much identical in English Football. You could argue Jota needs to shoot more and Nunez needs to finish better.
Jota has 41 in 97 for us in the league, Nunez has 20 in 65. Please stop pretending those are comparable, or that either players' records with their previous clubs years ago has any bearing here.

We get it, you love Nunez beyond all reason and that's fine. But you don't have to downplay other players' contributions in their own threads, any more than you have to slag off other players or the coaching to excuse the weaker parts of Darwin's game.
Online jckliew

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5592 on: Today at 02:11:11 am »
Jota is one of the most under rated player in our team/squad.
He reminds me of Robbie F. As close as you can get.
Online Eeyore

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5593 on: Today at 02:29:25 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:26:13 am
Jota has 41 in 97 for us in the league, Nunez has 20 in 65. Please stop pretending those are comparable, or that either players' records with their previous clubs years ago has any bearing here.

We get it, you love Nunez beyond all reason and that's fine. But you don't have to downplay other players' contributions in their own threads, any more than you have to slag off other players or the coaching to excuse the weaker parts of Darwin's game.

This is where it gets silly.

For Liverpool in all competions Jota is at 0.60 goals per 90. Nunez is at 0.55 goals per 90. Look at goals and assists and it is 0.8 and 0.83.

They are completely different players with different styles and attributes but throughout their Liverpool careers their stats are almost identical. Just be glad we have both of them.
Online Eeyore

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5594 on: Today at 02:37:47 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 02:11:11 am
Jota is one of the most under rated player in our team/squad.
He reminds me of Robbie F. As close as you can get.

He isn't.

Fowler by the age of 22 and before his injury had consecutive seasons of 31, 36 and 31 goals.

Jota's best 3 seasons are 21, 18 and 16. Which equals 55, Fowler scored 98 in his best 3 seasons.
