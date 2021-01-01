You really think he is a great dribbler in tight situations?
I would say he is very hit-and-miss with his dribbling. He tends to try and create clear chances through dribbling but quite often has games where it doesn't come off. For me he is a bit like Suarez a scruffy dribbler who is very good at anticipating ricochets and bobbles.
Yes, I haven't changed my mind on this.
I'll accept 'scruffy dribbler', although it doesn't really do justice to his consummate ball control when he's running at packed defences (the same was true of Suarez). There's no blatant artistry in his dribbling, there are no elegant body swerves, or preening stepovers. He's direct, powerful, incorporates deflections and ricochets into the dribble, and never lets the ball get too far from his boot. This is really effective stuff. Once inside the penalty area defenders are understandably cautious about putting in a challenge.
I'll also accept "hit and miss". Indeed, I wouldn't expect anything more from an attacker who dribbles the ball at the business end of the pitch. There are no guarantees that you get through every time, that's for sure. It's the "miss and miss" dribblers I don't like (there are loads in the Premier League, as there are in all of the elite leagues). Jota is certainly not one of them.