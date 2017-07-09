A big blow. But one way of looking at it is to say we're back where we were after the Bournemouth game when the injury was pronounced to be severe enough to keep him out for the rest of the season (and possibly the Euros).



So who steps up? Hopefully Darwin can have a Ronny Rosenthal end of season extravaganza where all the chaos is inflicted on the enemy and not ourselves for a little bit. Cody's playing well and with confidence, so that's good. Mo looked to have a bit of post-injury, post-Ramadan strength in him at the Cottage when an opponent bounced off him in the old style. And Mo will be burning with desire to win this thing. We know that. And then there's Jayden Danns, the most exciting striker to emerge from the Academy since Owen. There's something about him..... I'll leave it at that.