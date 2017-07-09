Putting Neto and Jota into that frontline would have made Portugal a totally different proposition. Choose between Fernandes and Silva in midfield.
They should have been contenders with the squad they had. Pepe was a potential weak point but, other than his legs giving out in extra time against Slovenia, he did really well. Zero goals in their last three games of the tournament is crazy though for a team with Leao, Jota, Neto, Felix and Ramos as attacking options playing in front of creative players like Bruno, Bernardo, Vitinha, Cancelo etc.
As well as an unbreakable faith in Ronaldo I think Martinez was wrong to turn to Conceicao so frequently.
All the talk is that Jota was fit so at least he's survived the tournament without picking up one of those three month injuries he's prone to. He should be raring to go for the new season.