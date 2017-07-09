« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 134 135 136 137 138 [139]   Go Down

Author Topic: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)  (Read 568409 times)

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,041
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5520 on: April 23, 2024, 03:00:17 pm »
cya next season! (for a few weeks)
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,308
  • The first five yards........
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5521 on: April 23, 2024, 03:08:10 pm »
A big blow. But one way of looking at it is to say we're back where we were after the Bournemouth game when the injury was pronounced to be severe enough to keep him out for the rest of the season (and possibly the Euros).

So who steps up? Hopefully Darwin can have a Ronny Rosenthal end of season extravaganza where all the chaos is inflicted on the enemy and not ourselves for a little bit. Cody's playing well and with confidence, so that's good. Mo looked to have a bit of post-injury, post-Ramadan strength in him at the Cottage when an opponent bounced off him in the old style. And Mo will be burning with desire to win this thing. We know that. And then there's Jayden Danns, the most exciting striker to emerge from the Academy since Owen. There's something about him..... I'll leave it at that.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,353
  • RedOrDead
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5522 on: April 23, 2024, 03:15:23 pm »
 :butt :butt :butt

Couldn't make it up, could you?
Logged

Offline Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,244
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5523 on: April 23, 2024, 03:19:53 pm »
By my reckoning, Jota been at Liverpool for 221 games by the time Villa comes round (if he makes that) Will have missed 76 injured, 34%. Clinical finisher but you can't carry that level of absence
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,850
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5524 on: April 23, 2024, 03:39:24 pm »
Gutting. Our most reliable goal scorer this season, bar none.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,411
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5525 on: April 23, 2024, 03:45:22 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on April 23, 2024, 03:39:24 pm
Gutting. Our most reliable goal scorer this season, bar none.

I think he hit the bar a few times.
Logged

Offline Buster Gonad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 603
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5526 on: April 23, 2024, 04:19:24 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on April 23, 2024, 03:39:24 pm
Gutting. Our most reliable goal scorer this season, bar none.

Most clinical yes. Most reliable no.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,705
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5527 on: April 23, 2024, 04:28:40 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on April 23, 2024, 02:48:39 pm
Why training?

Our playing style requires the players to put in lots of physical effort. I suspect lots of sprints as part of the counter press.

The counter press needs forwards to be physical in challenges also.

Compared to some other teams we ask our forward players to do a lot more defensively. That potentially increases the chances of injury and/or magnifies the injury susceptibility of some players.


Most of our injuries seem to come from games rather than something that happens in training.

Arsenals and Citys forwards have to work really hard out of possession too in the counter press. Its just how top teams work. Plenty of teams spend a lot more time out of possession than we do too and you perhaps have to work harder without the ball. I dont know where well rank in terms of games lost through injury come the end of the season but were consistently one of the most affected squads. Some of that is sick note players like Thiago, who I love but would probably be injured wherever he was. But some of it is probably down to what were doing in terms of the medical, physio, S&C side.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,094
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5528 on: April 23, 2024, 04:35:46 pm »
Quote from: newterp on April 23, 2024, 03:45:22 pm
I think he hit the bar a few times.
;D

Al, where are you? You jinxed him!... ;)
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,850
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5529 on: April 23, 2024, 05:25:34 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on April 23, 2024, 04:19:24 pm
Most clinical yes. Most reliable no.

When he plays, we score.
Logged

Offline Buster Gonad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 603
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5530 on: April 23, 2024, 05:34:14 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on April 23, 2024, 05:25:34 pm
When he plays, we score.

My point Exactly  ;)
Logged

Offline kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5531 on: April 23, 2024, 06:19:17 pm »
trent is going to have to play even better now to cover the loss of jota

Logged

Offline Hestoic

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5532 on: April 23, 2024, 07:00:43 pm »
We get no luck  :butt
Logged

Offline StL-Dono

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 969
  • thank you Ian Rush
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5533 on: April 23, 2024, 07:21:44 pm »
What's his xG on high percentage chances taken from the training table?
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,087
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5534 on: April 24, 2024, 10:26:42 am »
I think Jota falls somewhere between the unlucky (eg Gomez) and the downright unacceptable (Thiago) in terms of his injury record.

The knee injury against Brentford was bad luck, and you can argue that him starting and playing 70 mins so soon after coming back from that was probably too much. The hamstring last season in literally the last second of the Arsenal match (I think?) was to my mind bad luck.

So while he has missed a lot of games, I do think there is a lot of bad luck involved compared to someone like Thiago where it is just beyond a joke. Gomez is the same, he never seems to tweak a hammy or a groin, its a 6-month+ job or he's for the most part always available.
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5535 on: April 24, 2024, 10:30:50 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on April 23, 2024, 03:15:23 pm
:butt :butt :butt

Couldn't make it up, could you?

This kind of comment, especially about something this rudimentary, always makes me think of this:


Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,260
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5536 on: April 24, 2024, 10:42:25 am »
Just can't stay fit. Very frustrating at such a critical end to the season.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,308
  • The first five yards........
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5537 on: April 24, 2024, 10:55:06 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on April 24, 2024, 10:30:50 am
This kind of comment, especially about something this rudimentary, always makes me think of this:




Wonderful!
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,450
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5538 on: April 24, 2024, 11:03:26 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on April 24, 2024, 10:30:50 am
This kind of comment, especially about something this rudimentary, always makes me think of this:



 ;D
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,618
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5539 on: May 6, 2024, 09:03:24 pm »

Hes at the snooker :lmao
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,983
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5540 on: May 6, 2024, 10:16:08 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May  6, 2024, 09:03:24 pm

Hes at the snooker :lmao

Chalk inhalation injury announced!

Further 2 weeks out.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,907
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5541 on: May 6, 2024, 10:20:11 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on April 24, 2024, 10:30:50 am
This kind of comment, especially about something this rudimentary, always makes me think of this:




;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline fridgepants

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 222
  • They should let everybody be a giant for a day
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5542 on: May 13, 2024, 10:06:58 am »
Everyone's favourite Portuguese striker with, surely, everyone's favourite snooker player https://twitter.com/WeAreWST/status/1789662254771601635
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,983
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5543 on: May 13, 2024, 10:59:01 am »
Quote from: fridgepants on May 13, 2024, 10:06:58 am
Everyone's favourite Portuguese striker with, surely, everyone's favourite snooker player https://twitter.com/WeAreWST/status/1789662254771601635

It was not Tony Drago!?

May have to unfollow you :)
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,453
  • JFT 97
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5544 on: May 13, 2024, 11:13:12 am »
He's deffo not Jota the potter.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5545 on: May 13, 2024, 11:35:43 am »
wonder will he get selected fpr the Euro's
most likely but not played much
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,411
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5546 on: May 13, 2024, 07:18:44 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on May 13, 2024, 11:35:43 am
wonder will he get selected fpr the Euro's
most likely but not played much

he will for sure.

I bet he's not fit next week though.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,455
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5547 on: May 13, 2024, 07:24:42 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on May 13, 2024, 11:35:43 am
wonder will he get selected fpr the Euro's
most likely but not played much
He's a key player. Of course,  they'll pick him.
Logged

Offline Hard Gerrard

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 18
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5548 on: July 6, 2024, 07:21:53 am »
He deserved to be considered a lot more. Martinez really messed things up with him and Ronaldo playing 120 minutes.

More fuel for a great season with us. The key for him is always the same, stay healthy.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,230
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5549 on: July 6, 2024, 05:59:04 pm »
Surely he hates ronaldo deep down
Logged

Offline StL-Dono

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 969
  • thank you Ian Rush
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5550 on: July 6, 2024, 07:12:26 pm »
I never heard, but he had to have been carrying some kind of knock for the France match right?  Otherwise, what conceivable reason would there be for not playing him? 

The only time in any of the matches I saw of Portugal where they looked like an offensive threat was because of Diogo. 
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,411
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5551 on: July 6, 2024, 08:13:39 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on July  6, 2024, 07:12:26 pm
I never heard, but he had to have been carrying some kind of knock for the France match right?  Otherwise, what conceivable reason would there be for not playing him? 

The only time in any of the matches I saw of Portugal where they looked like an offensive threat was because of Diogo. 

Diogo is rarely hurt* so I think it's Martinez being a moron.


*let's pretend.
Logged

Offline StL-Dono

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 969
  • thank you Ian Rush
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5552 on: July 6, 2024, 10:44:57 pm »
Quote from: newterp on July  6, 2024, 08:13:39 pm
Diogo is rarely hurt* so I think it's Martinez being a moron.


*let's pretend.

I'd say either option are pretty likely.  I'm okay with the second choice.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,705
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5553 on: July 9, 2024, 11:36:21 am »
Putting Neto and Jota into that frontline would have made Portugal a totally different proposition. Choose between Fernandes and Silva in midfield.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5554 on: July 9, 2024, 12:34:42 pm »
Quote from: Knight on July  9, 2024, 11:36:21 am
Putting Neto and Jota into that frontline would have made Portugal a totally different proposition. Choose between Fernandes and Silva in midfield.
They should have been contenders with the squad they had.  Pepe was a potential weak point but, other than his legs giving out in extra time against Slovenia, he did really well.  Zero goals in their last three games of the tournament is crazy though for a team with Leao, Jota, Neto, Felix and Ramos as attacking options playing in front of creative players like Bruno, Bernardo, Vitinha, Cancelo etc.

As well as an unbreakable faith in Ronaldo I think Martinez was wrong to turn to Conceicao so frequently.

All the talk is that Jota was fit so at least he's survived the tournament without picking up one of those three month injuries he's prone to.  He should be raring to go for the new season.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,411
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5555 on: July 9, 2024, 01:33:40 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on July  9, 2024, 12:34:42 pm
They should have been contenders with the squad they had.  Pepe was a potential weak point but, other than his legs giving out in extra time against Slovenia, he did really well.  Zero goals in their last three games of the tournament is crazy though for a team with Leao, Jota, Neto, Felix and Ramos as attacking options playing in front of creative players like Bruno, Bernardo, Vitinha, Cancelo etc.

As well as an unbreakable faith in Ronaldo I think Martinez was wrong to turn to Conceicao so frequently.

All the talk is that Jota was fit so at least he's survived the tournament without picking up one of those three month injuries he's prone to.  He should be raring to go for the new season.

where he will pick up his 3 month injury  ;D
Logged

Offline DarkOfTheManatee

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5556 on: Yesterday at 11:32:15 pm »
A genuine case of "he's like a new signing" if we can keep him fit for the whole season.
Logged

Offline Buster Gonad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 603
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5557 on: Yesterday at 11:41:20 pm »
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 11:32:15 pm
A genuine case of "he's like a new signing" if we can keep him fit for the whole season.

One of the biggest ifs we'll have. Two thirds of the season would be an excellent return.
Logged

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,359
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5558 on: Today at 03:25:25 am »
If Nunez had been firing, and not hitting the framework, Diogo would be out of a job.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?
Pages: 1 ... 134 135 136 137 138 [139]   Go Up
« previous next »
 