That isn't really true though.



A striker can appear far more clinical by only taking on high value chances. A striker can appear to be far more clinical by being less involved in the build up play and looking to get on the end of things.



Years ago you could get by being an old fashioned poacher who relied on operating within the confines of the six yard box and waiting for chances.



I'm not sure what you mean. A striker will sit around the box and if there is a chance he would think whether it's a high or low chance before he engages? Sorry but that's nonsense. Every striker works to either create or convert a chance, and given the opportunity, every striker will try to score. If a given striker is only scoring high probability chances, that usually means that he is in a better position. Which is credit to the striker.Your last line describes Haaland in today's time. And he is not as efficient as you pointed out earlier. So, I'm not buying that Jota's statistics are swayed by the quality of the chances for two reasons - either he's earned that by increasing the chance to score, or it even's out over many games. Note that chances are not a small statistical sample (52 chances in Jota's case), goals are (15).