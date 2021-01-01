« previous next »
I'm sure there are other elements I'm forgetting so maybe this is simplifying things too much, but what's in the striker's control is when they shoot, where they shoot, and how cleanly they strike the ball and with what part of the foot.  I agree Jota didn't strike his goal perfectly cleanly, but the other two factors certainly favored Diogo.  Striking it while GK is still moving to position and hitting the shot away enough from the keeper but still within the mouth of the goal.  Maybe bad keeping factored in as well, but just from seeing enough of Jota in his time with us, I'm not sure I'd favor anyone more than him to score that one. 
That isn't really true though.

A striker can appear far more clinical by only taking on high value chances. A striker can appear to be far more clinical by being less involved in the build up play and looking to get on the end of things.

Years ago you could get by being an old fashioned poacher who relied on operating within the confines of the six yard box and waiting for chances.
I'm not sure what you mean. A striker will sit around the box and if there is a chance he would think whether it's a high or low chance before he engages? Sorry but that's nonsense. Every striker works to either create or convert a chance, and given the opportunity, every striker will try to score. If a given striker is only scoring high probability chances, that usually means that he is in a better position. Which is credit to the striker.

Your last line describes Haaland in today's time. And he is not as efficient as you pointed out earlier. So, I'm not buying that Jota's statistics are swayed by the quality of the chances for two reasons - either he's earned that by increasing the chance to score, or it even's out over many games. Note that chances are not a small statistical sample (52 chances in Jota's case), goals are (15).
It can both be true that Jota is a really good finisher and that was really poor goalkeeping.  They're not mutually exclusive.  I'd have been sick if one of our keepers failed to save that.
Although with our current luck it'd bounce right on the foot of one of their players for a tap in.
Love the guy. So glad hes back for the run in
