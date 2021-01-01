I'm sure there are other elements I'm forgetting so maybe this is simplifying things too much, but what's in the striker's control is when they shoot, where they shoot, and how cleanly they strike the ball and with what part of the foot. I agree Jota didn't strike his goal perfectly cleanly, but the other two factors certainly favored Diogo. Striking it while GK is still moving to position and hitting the shot away enough from the keeper but still within the mouth of the goal. Maybe bad keeping factored in as well, but just from seeing enough of Jota in his time with us, I'm not sure I'd favor anyone more than him to score that one.