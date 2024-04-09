100% on this, and I think some people could be very surprised by who's in the team by the end of next season and who's in line to leave, especially if we're switching the shape of the team round.
But in general, I don't think the height thing is necessarily that important, especially given Jota is so good in the air and we have the likes of Nunez, Gakpo and Szoboszlai in there. I'd rather have someone who can finish reliably and pick up balls in the box, which Jota does really well and which we've missed to a large extent when he hasn't been in the team.
I think the height thing is crucial, especially towards the end of games. If you are 1-0 up seeing a game out then we could easily end up with Elliott replacing Szobo, Salah tends to stay on, if you want a Nunez, Jota, Salah front three then the logical thing is to bring on Diaz for Nunez.
That then leaves you with Diaz, Jota, Salah, Elliott, Robbo and Macca defending set pieces against teams that are going to load the box.
I think it is telling that during Klopp's time we have generally played with Firmino, Nunez or Gakpo as the 9 false 9.