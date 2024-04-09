« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 129 130 131 132 133 [134]   Go Down

Author Topic: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)  (Read 535273 times)

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5320 on: April 9, 2024, 05:23:43 pm »
Quote from: kiwiscouser on April  9, 2024, 05:04:04 pm
Jota is our best finisher in the side and can also play wide. We have really missed him over the last couple
Of months and we have created a lot of chances recently without finishing them and I think Jota would have had a Hatful of goals if he was fit over the last 8 weeks.

our last 10 PL games:
Chelsea-Arsenal-Burnley-Brentford-Luton
-- Scored 16 Conceded 7
Forest-MC-Brighton-SU-MU
-- Scored 8 Conceded 5

Defense doesn't seem to be the problem, but goal production is way off. Jota would absolutely have helped recently.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,005
  • JFT 97
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5321 on: April 9, 2024, 05:24:29 pm »
Quote from: kiwiscouser on April  9, 2024, 05:04:04 pm
Dont agree with you here at all. Jota is our best finisher in the side and can also play wide. We have really missed him over the last couple
Of months and we have created a lot of chances recently without finishing them and I think Jota would have had a Hatful of goals if he was fit over the last 8 weeks.

Is that recency bias though mate. Would you have said the same when Jota went 32 games between goals?

I think he is a terrific player. Really intelligent and has great movement and when he is on a goal streak is a fantastic finisher. I just struggle to see where he starts for us though. For me he is a half and half player. His best position is between the lines in between being a left sided attacker and nine but without the full skillset to nail down a starting spot in either position.

He tends to drift inside when played wide left and he doesn't have the blistering pace to play as an out and out 9. It is great that he is back and adds to the forward options we have. However for me Diaz, Nunez and Salah our still our most rounded attack.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5322 on: April 9, 2024, 10:58:12 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on April  9, 2024, 05:24:29 pm
Is that recency bias though mate. Would you have said the same when Jota went 32 games between goals?
He has 40 in 95 for us in the league, a far better scoring record than anyone in the squad bar Salah - so is that run really remotely indicative of his overall form for us?

Quote from: Eeyore on April  9, 2024, 05:24:29 pm
He tends to drift inside when played wide left and he doesn't have the blistering pace to play as an out and out 9. It is great that he is back and adds to the forward options we have. However for me Diaz, Nunez and Salah our still our most rounded attack.
He doesn't need pace to play as an out and out nine, certainly not compared to playing as a wide forward. It's why wide forwards typically move more central as they get older. And we certainly aren't Man United, constantly trying to get goals on the break. Not to mention he's probably the best presser of our forwards. For me, fitness is just the big issue, but maybe it isn't as big a deal in a squad with five forwards. I know we have different views on this but I'd be disappointed if he moves on this summer.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,005
  • JFT 97
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5323 on: April 9, 2024, 11:07:26 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on April  9, 2024, 10:58:12 pm
He has 40 in 95 for us in the league, a far better scoring record than anyone in the squad bar Salah - so is that run really remotely indicative of his overall form for us?
He doesn't need pace to play as an out and out nine, certainly not compared to playing as a wide forward. It's why wide forwards typically move more central as they get older. And we certainly aren't Man United, constantly trying to get goals on the break. Not to mention he's probably the best presser of our forwards. For me, fitness is just the big issue, but maybe it isn't as big a deal in a squad with five forwards. I know we have different views on this but I'd be disappointed if he moves on this summer.

Fuck me the Jota could of been sold last summer is going to haunt me. :D :D

Luckily I have never made any other comments that people constantly bring up.

I think things have changed and that all bets are off until we bring in a new manager. Look for me Jota is a brilliant footballer. I just don't think he really fitted for a Klopp side. You make a good point about pace not being a necessity for a 9. There are a couple of counterarguments though.

Klopp's counter-pressing mean we really do need explosive pace somewhere in the front three. The other thing something that is often missed is that the 9 or false 9 role is one of the few areas in our side that we can add height. Something that is necessary in both boxes. Jota is brilliant at finding space and attacking the ball in the air but he doesn't have the height to compete with the oppositions biggest players. 
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5324 on: April 9, 2024, 11:26:57 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on April  9, 2024, 11:07:26 pm
Fuck me the Jota could of been sold last summer is going to haunt me. :D :D

Luckily I have never made any other comments that people constantly bring up.

I think things have changed and that all bets are off until we bring in a new manager. Look for me Jota is a brilliant footballer. I just don't think he really fitted for a Klopp side. You make a good point about pace not being a necessity for a 9. There are a couple of counterarguments though.

Klopp's counter-pressing mean we really do need explosive pace somewhere in the front three. The other thing something that is often missed is that the 9 or false 9 role is one of the few areas in our side that we can add height. Something that is necessary in both boxes. Jota is brilliant at finding space and attacking the ball in the air but he doesn't have the height to compete with the oppositions biggest players.
100% on this, and I think some people could be very surprised by who's in the team by the end of next season and who's in line to leave, especially if we're switching the shape of the team round.

But in general, I don't think the height thing is necessarily that important, especially given Jota is so good in the air and we have the likes of Nunez, Gakpo and Szoboszlai in there. I'd rather have someone who can finish reliably and pick up balls in the box, which Jota does really well and which we've missed to a large extent when he hasn't been in the team.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,005
  • JFT 97
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5325 on: April 9, 2024, 11:45:19 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on April  9, 2024, 11:26:57 pm
100% on this, and I think some people could be very surprised by who's in the team by the end of next season and who's in line to leave, especially if we're switching the shape of the team round.

But in general, I don't think the height thing is necessarily that important, especially given Jota is so good in the air and we have the likes of Nunez, Gakpo and Szoboszlai in there. I'd rather have someone who can finish reliably and pick up balls in the box, which Jota does really well and which we've missed to a large extent when he hasn't been in the team.

I think the height thing is crucial, especially towards the end of games. If you are 1-0 up seeing a game out then we could easily end up with Elliott replacing Szobo, Salah tends to stay on, if you want a Nunez, Jota, Salah front three then the logical thing is to bring on Diaz for Nunez.

That then leaves you with Diaz, Jota, Salah, Elliott, Robbo and Macca defending set pieces against teams that are going to load the box.

I think it is telling that during Klopp's time we have generally played with Firmino, Nunez or Gakpo as the 9 false 9.   
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,614
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5326 on: April 10, 2024, 06:32:53 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on April  9, 2024, 04:04:51 pm
Made up he's back.
But I saw the pictures? FFS knew it was too good to be true.
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,541
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5327 on: April 10, 2024, 09:52:30 am »
Quote from: Redley on April  9, 2024, 03:43:15 pm
:duh

I don't really care when the point was originally made; proposing selling Jota is an idiotic idea, whether raised at a drunk after-party in July or a coffee bar in Amsterdam in November.
Logged

Offline Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,556
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5328 on: April 10, 2024, 09:58:26 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on April 10, 2024, 09:52:30 am
I don't really care when the point was originally made; proposing selling Jota is an idiotic idea, whether raised at a drunk after-party in July or a coffee bar in Amsterdam in November.

Well no but you were criticising a post from last summer, and then referencing someone elses form from this season :D Do you not...no don't worry carry on.
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,532
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5329 on: April 10, 2024, 10:14:58 am »
Great news and hope he's ready to hit the ground running as we have missed him. His goals per minutes is crazy this season up there with Salah, who also has missed a chunk of the season due to injuries and international football. If those two had been here for nearly every game this season we be six points to the good at least and still in the FA Cup.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline na fir dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,614
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5330 on: April 10, 2024, 10:54:12 am »
It doesn't matter if he starts or not, he's an incredible player to bring into a game if we are struggling to score, we could also rotate between him and Diaz
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,868
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5331 on: Yesterday at 10:12:16 am »
Why did our most clinical player miss a header from 5 yards last night?

Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,909
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5332 on: Yesterday at 10:21:36 am »
Yes he had a bad miss, but he looked incredibly sharp for his first game in 2 months and nearly won a penalty with his first touch.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,868
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5333 on: Yesterday at 10:23:04 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 10:21:36 am
Yes he had a bad miss, but he looked incredibly sharp for his first game in 2 months and nearly won a penalty with his first touch.

Yes exactly .  He looked sharp . Hes a very good forward .,, but he still missed a fantastic chance 
Come on were so close on this one people
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,237
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5334 on: Yesterday at 10:24:45 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:12:16 am
Why did our most clinical player miss a header from 5 yards last night?

The one who has only just came back from injury?

What about the 'chaotic' one who done fuck all except be stupid as usual.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,819
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5335 on: Yesterday at 10:25:21 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:12:16 am
Why did our most clinical player miss a header from 5 yards last night?




Have a guess....go on, you can do it....
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,055
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5336 on: Yesterday at 10:27:57 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:12:16 am
Why did our most clinical player miss a header from 5 yards last night?



Because most clinical doesnt mean doesnt ever miss nor does it account for mitigating factors like months out with injury

The most clinical player on earth misses headers from 5 yards out. Haaland missed a shot from a few yards out the other day in fact he didnt just miss a shot he missed the ball completely

No one has said Jota wont or doesnt miss, or hell come back and score every single change, just that we look more lethal with him in the side, he gets into good positions and hes a great finisher, which part of that isnt true?

Why do you seem elated that he missed so you could drag up a point on something no one even said?
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,062
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5337 on: Yesterday at 10:34:09 am »
He's the last player that should be singled out off the back of yesterday's debacle.
Logged

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 481
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5338 on: Yesterday at 10:49:09 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:23:04 am
Yes exactly .  He looked sharp . Hes a very good forward .,, but he still missed a fantastic chance 
Come on were so close on this one people
Just say it. The reason you bring up Jota missing that header is because you're on a whataboutism quest to defend Nunez.

You asked a question you already knew the answer. What's the point you're trying to push here, aside from all strikers miss chances? Which means your two posts should be in the Nunez thread instead.

This has become a common theme for the Nunez lovers on this forum. Bring our other forwards down so Nunez looks better. There's a guy who questioned Gakpo for not having a shot yesterday. And there's another guy who said Jota earning a penalty doesn't count as his contribution. It's really tiresome.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:51:56 am by PEG2K »
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,055
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5339 on: Yesterday at 10:51:32 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 10:49:09 am
Just say it. The reason you bring up Jota missing that header is because you're on a whataboutism quest to defend Nunez.

This has become a common theme for the Nunez lovers on this forum. Bring our other forwards down so Nunez looks better. There's a guy who questioned Gakpo for not having a shot yesterday. And there's another guy who said Jota earning a penalty doesn't count as his contribution. It's really tiresome.

Some

Theres still plenty of us who rate and have huge faith in Nunez and dont bring down to others to elevate him
Logged

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 481
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5340 on: Yesterday at 10:53:00 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:51:32 am
Some

Theres still plenty of us who rate and have huge faith in Nunez and dont bring down to others to elevate him
Ah yeah I meant some. A few to be precise.
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,909
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5341 on: Yesterday at 10:56:55 am »
Oh brilliant I made a minor post on a Jota thread and somehow waded into some sort of fucking hidden agenda CIA-blackops type shit around Nunez.
Logged

Offline Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,556
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5342 on: Yesterday at 11:00:00 am »
We're talking about who is poorest out of two of the most productive attackers in the league :D

They're both really good.
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,709
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5343 on: Yesterday at 11:18:13 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:27:57 am
Because most clinical doesnt mean doesnt ever miss nor does it account for mitigating factors like months out with injury

The most clinical player on earth misses headers from 5 yards out. Haaland missed a shot from a few yards out the other day in fact he didnt just miss a shot he missed the ball completely

No one has said Jota wont or doesnt miss, or hell come back and score every single change, just that we look more lethal with him in the side, he gets into good positions and hes a great finisher, which part of that isnt true?

Why do you seem elated that he missed so you could drag up a point on something no one even said?

Someone did say 1 shot 1 goal further back in the thread in fairness.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,868
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5344 on: Yesterday at 11:18:44 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 10:49:09 am
Just say it. The reason you bring up Jota missing that header is because you're on a whataboutism quest to defend Nunez.

You asked a question you already knew the answer. What's the point you're trying to push here, aside from all strikers miss chances? Which means your two posts should be in the Nunez thread instead.

This has become a common theme for the Nunez lovers on this forum. Bring our other forwards down so Nunez looks better. There's a guy who questioned Gakpo for not having a shot yesterday. And there's another guy who said Jota earning a penalty doesn't count as his contribution. It's really tiresome.

You've got the wrong guy
I love Jota - I think he's fantastic and should start in our first 11 over Diaz

My quest is to stop people thinking 'clincial' is something that means you don't miss chances and that finishing is the difference between forwards or why forwards have value
Logged

Offline kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,672
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5345 on: Yesterday at 11:31:05 am »
Him being back is a lovely positive. A striker with an actual brain.
Logged
@paulair

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,237
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5346 on: Yesterday at 11:31:58 am »
I'd start him through the middle with Diaz and Salah next to him on Sunday.

A player with a brain through the middle works wonders, look at Bobby back in the day.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,175
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5347 on: Yesterday at 11:59:40 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:18:44 am
You've got the wrong guy
I love Jota - I think he's fantastic and should start in our first 11 over Diaz

My quest is to stop people thinking 'clincial' is something that means you don't miss chances and that finishing is the difference between forwards or why forwards have value

Those headers were difficult chances to be fair.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,701
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5348 on: Yesterday at 12:27:09 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:59:40 am
Those headers were difficult chances to be fair.

The second header is the one he buries when he's not coming on for the first time in 2 months with 15 mins of total gameplay.

He was excellent in his little cameo. Whole team picked up it seemed.

He's going to have to start as soon as possible. 35 mins on Sunday - and then start on Thursday.
Logged

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 481
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5349 on: Yesterday at 12:31:35 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:18:44 am
You've got the wrong guy
I love Jota - I think he's fantastic and should start in our first 11 over Diaz

My quest is to stop people thinking 'clincial' is something that means you don't miss chances and that finishing is the difference between forwards or why forwards have value
Yeah but you made the first post in this thread after yesterday's game. Before you there was no one criticizing Jota, so why?
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,055
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5350 on: Yesterday at 01:06:50 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:18:44 am
You've got the wrong guy
I love Jota - I think he's fantastic and should start in our first 11 over Diaz

My quest is to stop people thinking 'clincial' is something that means you don't miss chances and that finishing is the difference between forwards or why forwards have value

Please display people thinking this! Who specifically was saying clinical means that?
Logged

Offline Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,556
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5351 on: Yesterday at 02:27:42 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on April  7, 2024, 09:16:33 pm
Can't come back soon enough. 1 shot, 1 goal which is exactly what we need.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,868
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5352 on: Yesterday at 02:35:06 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 12:31:35 pm
Yeah but you made the first post in this thread after yesterday's game. Before you there was no one criticizing Jota, so why?

Given my post history and my view of football do you seriously think I was criticizing him for missing the chance?  ...I posted because its instructive that someone whose been constantly described as more clincial than a bleach explosion at a Domestos factory hit a header from 5 yards like his head was made of a 50p piece ... because that's something all forwards do..

To be clear my point is Jota's value is in getting a lot of high value shots (his shot selection is as good as it gets) NOT that he is the 'most clinical' finisher
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,410
  • The first five yards........
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5353 on: Yesterday at 03:28:50 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 11:31:58 am
I'd start him through the middle with Diaz and Salah next to him on Sunday.

A player with a brain through the middle works wonders, look at Bobby back in the day.

Me too. He won't be at full throttle, but it'd be good to get some yards in those legs. And even at 75 per cent he offers more than Darwin I think.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,701
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5354 on: Yesterday at 07:00:16 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 03:28:50 pm
Me too. He won't be at full throttle, but it'd be good to get some yards in those legs. And even at 75 per cent he offers more than Darwin I think.

Which will help him get up to speed for Atalanta
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,572
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5355 on: Yesterday at 11:16:52 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 03:28:50 pm
Me too. He won't be at full throttle, but it'd be good to get some yards in those legs. And even at 75 per cent he offers more than Darwin I think.
Agreed. and to add, one aspect of Jota's goals is often overlooked - he often scores the first goal that sets the tone of the game. The first goal may not be the holy grail, it can often be overcome as we know so painfully well, but it is very important IMHO.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline him_15

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,873
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5356 on: Today at 03:43:58 am »
Any chance Jota could get some minute on Sunday?
Logged
Believer
Pages: 1 ... 129 130 131 132 133 [134]   Go Up
« previous next »
 