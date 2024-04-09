He has 40 in 95 for us in the league, a far better scoring record than anyone in the squad bar Salah - so is that run really remotely indicative of his overall form for us?

He doesn't need pace to play as an out and out nine, certainly not compared to playing as a wide forward. It's why wide forwards typically move more central as they get older. And we certainly aren't Man United, constantly trying to get goals on the break. Not to mention he's probably the best presser of our forwards. For me, fitness is just the big issue, but maybe it isn't as big a deal in a squad with five forwards. I know we have different views on this but I'd be disappointed if he moves on this summer.



Fuck me the Jota could of been sold last summer is going to haunt me.Luckily I have never made any other comments that people constantly bring up.I think things have changed and that all bets are off until we bring in a new manager. Look for me Jota is a brilliant footballer. I just don't think he really fitted for a Klopp side. You make a good point about pace not being a necessity for a 9. There are a couple of counterarguments though.Klopp's counter-pressing mean we really do need explosive pace somewhere in the front three. The other thing something that is often missed is that the 9 or false 9 role is one of the few areas in our side that we can add height. Something that is necessary in both boxes. Jota is brilliant at finding space and attacking the ball in the air but he doesn't have the height to compete with the oppositions biggest players.