Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5280 on: Yesterday at 06:12:22 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:58:13 pm
He is a quality player but doesn't fit that well for a Klopp side.
Utter nonsense.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5281 on: Yesterday at 06:14:05 pm
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 06:12:22 pm
Utter nonsense.

Thanks for your well thought out and researched reply.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5282 on: Yesterday at 06:14:15 pm
We should definitely not be selling Jota.  Probably our best finisher.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5283 on: Yesterday at 06:15:40 pm
Quote from: TAA66 on Yesterday at 06:14:15 pm
We should definitely not be selling Jota.  Probably our best finisher.

Finishing is about luck. Apparently.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5284 on: Yesterday at 06:17:26 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:00:31 pm
Jota is pretty swift. And with the ball at his feet and defenders still ahead of him I suspect he's the quickest of all our players. This is not me saying he's on the level with Pele, but it is me saying that he's an extremely explosive player when running with the ball at a set defence.

Yeah definitely trolling. ;)

The Pele comment was a light-hearted response to this post.

Quote from: MonsLibpool on April  7, 2024, 09:16:33 pm
Can't come back soon enough. 1 shot, 1 goal which is exactly what we need.

As for being quicker than Salah and Nunez with the ball at his feet. I politely disagree.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5285 on: Yesterday at 06:25:58 pm
Quote from: TAA66 on Yesterday at 06:14:15 pm
We should definitely not be selling Jota.  Probably our best finisher.

It was in the summer I spoke about Jota being the most likely to be sacrificed if we wanted to bring in a really quick right-sided attacker.

Plus he has a patchy injury record.

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5286 on: Yesterday at 06:28:49 pm
Some people would have us getting rid of Salah and Jota, unbelievable. Who get's our goal should both of them depart I am not sure.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5287 on: Yesterday at 06:30:01 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 06:28:49 pm
Some people would have us getting rid of Salah and Jota, unbelievable. Who get's our goal should both of them depart I am not sure.

Pele.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5288 on: Yesterday at 06:31:58 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:30:01 pm
Pele.

We don't need Pele we have Jota who scores from every shot. ;)
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5289 on: Yesterday at 06:48:03 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:06:37 pm
That is fucking madness. Selling Jota over any other attacker? Crazy. He overperforms his xG, we need players like that.

He is also a better presser than any of our forwards.

Not madness. And I don't agree with lots of Als assessment.
He is indeed a terrific player but he's extremely injury prone and that's costing us dearly.  Had he stayed fit last year we could well have finished top four. This year we may well have won the league ( hope he comes back on fire and we do) but that's the one problem and why he's not a mainstay of the team. It won't get better with age. Availability matters.
For example Thiago is a vastly superior player to James Milner but James Milner was a way more valuable player for us.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5290 on: Yesterday at 06:59:03 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:14:05 pm
Thanks for your well thought out and researched reply.
No problem, not much thought was needed to reply to that opinion.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5291 on: Yesterday at 07:01:30 pm
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 06:48:03 pm
Not madness. And I don't agree with lots of Als assessment.
He is indeed a terrific player but he's extremely injury prone and that's costing us dearly.  Had he stayed fit last year we could well have finished top four. This year we may well have won the league ( hope he comes back on fire and we do) but that's the one problem and why he's not a mainstay of the team. It won't get better with age. Availability matters.
For example Thiago is a vastly superior player to James Milner but James Milner was a way more valuable player for us.
The player at Brentford fell on his knee, that's just bad luck. To compare his injury situation to Thiago's, is wrong.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5292 on: Yesterday at 07:06:17 pm
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 07:01:30 pm
The player at Brentford fell on his knee, that's just bad luck. To compare his injury situation to Thiago's, is wrong.

I know. That's why I didn't  ;).  Thankfully he's not that injury prone but he does miss a lot of games.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5293 on: Yesterday at 10:57:58 pm
it was really gutting to see the way jota got injured against brenford when he was in such good form

hopefully we buy some more backup in the summer so that we can rest and rotate our forwards more next season
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5294 on: Yesterday at 11:00:01 pm
We always miss him, that says everything for me.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5295 on: Today at 12:25:05 am
These last few pages remind me how much I hate this xG nonsense.

"Sure, he was scoring loads of goals... but they weren't expected! He's not the answer!"

You don't win expected trophies.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5296 on: Today at 09:13:53 am
Hahahaha Al is something else.

Your man Nunez gets sold before Jota does.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5297 on: Today at 10:27:31 am
I don't think it's much of a leap to say that if we had a fit Jota playing all season we'd be sitting clear and handsome at the top of the table at the moment. He's been such a loss to us.
