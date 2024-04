He's outperformed his xg by 6% across those 3 years .. if he was to replicate it, of which there's no guarantee as its not a big enough deviation to be predictive, and stay fit (jokes) for a full season that wouldn't quite equate to 1 full goal above the norm - he puts up about 18 xg if he played a full season which he never does..the fact he can put up that amount of xg from open play is what makes him valuable..



As ever with 'finishing' its just not that interesting as an effect except where you have a) outliers (Son, Messi) and even then its not that big an effect or b) super hot runs (Jota in 11 90s this season) or super cold runs (Nunez earlier this season) and then its always short term



I disagree that it's not interesting. The biggest discussion from yesterday (rightly or wrongly) has been about a lack of composure and ruthlessness in the final third. We're missing a player that exudes those traits in abundance, as the numbers from this season paint in black and white. We score two goals in that first half yesterday if Jota is on the pitch, I'm pretty confident of that. Whether we should need two or three goals to beat that shower of shite is another matter.It might be worth exploring signing another this summer, given this player's injury issues, as you point out. Probably more useful than another wishy washy player who can do a bit from the left here, a bit through the middle there, and score against Sheffield United to silence the nay-sayers.