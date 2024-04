Outperforming his xG then. Not many players can say that across three years. I think we both know that won't be the case for Diaz and Nunez,



He's outperformed his xg by 6% across those 3 years .. if he was to replicate it, of which there's no guarantee as its not a big enough deviation to be predictive, and stay fit (jokes) for a full season that wouldn't quite equate to 1 full goal above the norm - he puts up about 18 xg if he played a full season which he never does..the fact he can put up that amount of xg from open play is what makes him valuable..As ever with 'finishing' its just not that interesting as an effect except where you have a) outliers (Son, Messi) and even then its not that big an effect or b) super hot runs (Jota in 11 90s this season) or super cold runs (Nunez earlier this season) and then its always short term