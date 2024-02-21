« previous next »
Author Topic: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)  (Read 521344 times)

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5160 on: February 21, 2024, 06:56:57 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on February 21, 2024, 06:54:28 pm
Fair enough, mate.  So is your source saying he should be back in 6 weeks?
Yep. My source is another poster who has a very good reason to know but doesnt want Persian, abuse btw
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5161 on: February 21, 2024, 06:59:24 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 21, 2024, 06:56:57 pm
Yep. My source is another poster who has a very good reason to know but doesnt want Persian, abuse btw

Big Dom back in the house? :D
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5162 on: February 21, 2024, 07:00:40 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 21, 2024, 06:56:57 pm
Yep. My source is another poster who has a very good reason to know but doesnt want Persian, abuse btw

Thanks mate
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5163 on: February 21, 2024, 07:02:22 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 21, 2024, 06:51:31 pm
What a nasty little shit you are

Blocked

No need to be like that. Great to see Gakpo back tonight after his 6 months out anyway! Hopefully he's not rusty.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5164 on: February 21, 2024, 07:04:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 21, 2024, 06:37:38 pm
6 weeks as Lionel Messias said.  Totally nit what the medical team expected. We got very very lucky
Just weeks of LFC games when you take out the international break. It could have been a lot worse.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5165 on: February 21, 2024, 07:06:07 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 21, 2024, 06:56:57 pm
Yep. My source is another poster who has a very good reason to know but doesnt want Persian, abuse btw

Was just thinking, if it's 6 weeks from when he got injured, he would be back for the first game after the international break which is Brighton. If not then hopefully sheff utd which is the week after iirc
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5166 on: March 2, 2024, 02:48:28 pm »
Quote
It is understood every add on clause in Diogo Jota's move to Liverpool in 2020 has now been triggered, taking the overall fee to £50m. [BBC Sport]
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5167 on: March 2, 2024, 03:59:57 pm »
and remains an absolute bargain
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5168 on: March 2, 2024, 06:55:17 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 21, 2024, 06:56:57 pm
Yep. My source is another poster who has a very good reason to know but doesnt want Persian, abuse btw

I would like to learn about this Persian abuse :)
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5169 on: Yesterday at 07:33:40 pm »
Huge news with Klopp mentioning he'll be back sometime after the Brighton game.  Having all our forwards back and healthy for these last few months, fighting across three competitions, will be a big boost to our chances.
Raúl barely had a kick. The nearest he got to greatness was when he shook Gerrard by the hand.   Times - Mar 10,2009.

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5170 on: Yesterday at 07:46:38 pm »
Dude was doing an EA FC livestream today or some other video game thingy.

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5171 on: Yesterday at 07:54:14 pm »
Massive news if hes only missing one more premier league game from here on in
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5172 on: Yesterday at 09:49:36 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on February 21, 2024, 07:06:07 pm
Was just thinking, if it's 6 weeks from when he got injured, he would be back for the first game after the international break which is Brighton. If not then hopefully sheff utd which is the week after iirc
Sheff utd would seem to be a good game to ease him in.
His numbers are quite remarkable.  I don't like him as much as I do diaz, but I'd have to play a fit jota before diaz.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5173 on: Yesterday at 10:17:06 pm »
getting jota back is going to be massive with so many big games on the horizon
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5174 on: Yesterday at 10:58:19 pm »
He will be like a new signing in the later stages of the league. And what a signing! Adding more firepower to the already free scoring team! 
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5175 on: Yesterday at 11:24:23 pm »
Be brilliant if he's back for Sheff Utd, we could deffo do with his finishing in the run in.
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5176 on: Yesterday at 11:59:19 pm »
Our best finisher/goalscorer in the squad. Hope he's fully in couple of weeks and back in the team  8)
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5177 on: Today at 12:12:10 am »
Didn't expect his till end of April at the earliest so this is great news, though I'm sure we'll be cautious and bring him in over a few weeks.
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5178 on: Today at 01:23:36 am »
Great new!
Believer

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5179 on: Today at 05:27:04 am »
I just want to see the Jota, Darwin, Mo front 3  get a run together!
