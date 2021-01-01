He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Fingers crossed for him. Such an underrated player.Class assist for Darwin yesterday.
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
According to Record Portugal hes out for 2 months, no idea how reliable they are. Probably hullshit to spin interactions on Twitter with Portugal fans given the Euros coming up.
Sadly, Im told its untrue and that he hasnt had a scan.Almost definitely a rupture and season over.
Its hardly brilliant. Its fucking shite.
Pardon my ignorance but how would this person know his season is over without a scan?
That That is of course speculation. But professional speculation that the ligament is almost certainly ruptured.
Well we know who to blame if its season ending. You Tepid, not the Brentford defender.
doesnt it take a few days for the swelling to go down? after which they can have the scan?
