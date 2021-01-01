« previous next »
Author Topic: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)  (Read 511424 times)

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5120 on: Today at 08:42:37 pm »
Fingers crossed for him. Such an underrated player. Class assist for Darwin yesterday.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5121 on: Today at 08:50:10 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 08:42:37 pm
Fingers crossed for him. Such an underrated player.Class assist for Darwin yesterday.

Hes not to us and thats all that matters.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5122 on: Today at 09:12:29 pm »
According to Record Portugal hes out for 2 months, no idea how reliable they are. Probably hullshit to spin interactions on Twitter with Portugal fans given the Euros coming up.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5123 on: Today at 09:35:00 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:12:29 pm
According to Record Portugal hes out for 2 months, no idea how reliable they are. Probably hullshit to spin interactions on Twitter with Portugal fans given the Euros coming up.

nothing more than keeping it keel...
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5124 on: Today at 09:43:00 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:12:29 pm
According to Record Portugal hes out for 2 months, no idea how reliable they are. Probably hullshit to spin interactions on Twitter with Portugal fans given the Euros coming up.
They are a reputable Portuguese paper.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5125 on: Today at 09:47:29 pm »
2 months would be brilliant, fingers and toes crossed.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5126 on: Today at 09:50:40 pm »
It’s hardly brilliant. It’s fucking shite.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5127 on: Today at 09:55:43 pm »
If true, its actually better than I was expecting - I thought we might not see him again until next year. Still a big blow, though.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5128 on: Today at 09:56:33 pm »
Sadly, Im told its untrue and that he hasnt had a scan.

Almost definitely a rupture and season over.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5129 on: Today at 10:03:30 pm »
FFS.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5130 on: Today at 10:03:32 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:56:33 pm
Sadly, Im told its untrue and that he hasnt had a scan.

Almost definitely a rupture and season over.
Pardon my ignorance but how would this person know his season is over without a scan?
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5131 on: Today at 10:15:51 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:50:40 pm
Its hardly brilliant. Its fucking shite.

i was expecting a lot worse and him not being able to play for the rest of this season

being back for the last few weeks of the season is a massive bonus
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5132 on: Today at 10:23:30 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 10:03:32 pm
Pardon my ignorance but how would this person know his season is over without a scan?
That
That is of course speculation. But professional speculation that the ligament is almost certainly ruptured.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5133 on: Today at 10:30:16 pm »
doesnt it take a few days for the swelling to go down? after which they can have the scan?
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5134 on: Today at 10:31:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:23:30 pm
That
That is of course speculation. But professional speculation that the ligament is almost certainly ruptured.
Well we know who to blame if its season ending. You Tepid, not the Brentford defender.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5135 on: Today at 10:40:49 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 10:31:19 pm
Well we know who to blame if its season ending. You Tepid, not the Brentford defender.
I wil take the blame.

Quote from: shook on Today at 10:30:16 pm
doesnt it take a few days for the swelling to go down? after which they can have the scan?
Id imagine so, yes.
