« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 122 123 124 125 126 [127]   Go Down

Author Topic: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)  (Read 500418 times)

Offline y2w902

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,330
  • * * * * *
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5040 on: Yesterday at 10:21:23 pm »
Devastating player, no one I like better than Diogo running at players into the box.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,381
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5041 on: Yesterday at 10:21:30 pm »
I think he was arguably our most important player tonight, his pressing was incredible, as was his dribbling and he scored also.

It was like he was playing 3 positions at one time, would drop into the ten and not give Caicedo or Fernandez any time, would pop up as a number 9 and be decisive in terms of goal contributions and was also spending a great deal on the right, doubling up on their wide players and helping a young Conor Bradley cruise through his first start against a decent-ish side.

What a player.
Logged

Offline blamski

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 174
  • its weird, isn't it?
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5042 on: Yesterday at 10:24:20 pm »
Diogo is on a mission. There's no doubt about that.
Logged

Offline Magz50

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,999
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5043 on: Yesterday at 10:24:46 pm »
Diogo is a straight beast.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,833
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5044 on: Yesterday at 10:24:55 pm »
He's THE player in form for me.
Logged

Offline swish

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 46
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5045 on: Yesterday at 10:24:56 pm »
he seems to glide past players with ease and its like time stops for him when he gets a chance.

 bradley deserved man of the match but jota was best player in the first half for me.
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5046 on: Yesterday at 10:25:07 pm »
When hes in this form there are very, very few strikers in world football more effective than him.

Hes elite once he hits form.
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,153
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5047 on: Yesterday at 10:25:27 pm »
The Portuguese Pitbull. He was menacing every time he touched the ball.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,617
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5048 on: Yesterday at 10:26:35 pm »
He's amazing, though the anxiety when he gets twatted is horrendous but he's always in and about players and has such good, quick feet all these collisions are inevitable.
Logged

Offline rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,993
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5049 on: Yesterday at 10:34:31 pm »
It's about time that some of our forwards asserted themselves on the pitch with the kindof bravado that you saw in Firmino, Mane, Salah. In the absence of Salah, they are doing it, perhaps no one as much as Jota. When Salah returns, I hope they keep this up.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,694
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5050 on: Yesterday at 10:35:52 pm »
Fucking outrageous, I actually think hes stepped up his all round game and is a lot more involved now
Logged

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,897
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5051 on: Yesterday at 10:37:34 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:21:30 pm
I think he was arguably our most important player tonight, his pressing was incredible, as was his dribbling and he scored also.

It was like he was playing 3 positions at one time, would drop into the ten and not give Caicedo or Fernandez any time, would pop up as a number 9 and be decisive in terms of goal contributions and was also spending a great deal on the right, doubling up on their wide players and helping a young Conor Bradley cruise through his first start against a decent-ish side.

What a player.

Agree with that and if the ball is going to drop at someones feet in the box then you want it to be him
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,718
  • Dutch Class
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5052 on: Yesterday at 10:37:57 pm »
Boss again
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,499
  • Meh sd f
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5053 on: Yesterday at 10:38:05 pm »
That was very suarezesque. The pressing, bouncy dribbling and scoring. Fantastic form
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,880
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5054 on: Yesterday at 10:40:15 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 10:34:31 pm
It's about time that some of our forwards asserted themselves on the pitch with the kindof bravado that you saw in Firmino, Mane, Salah. In the absence of Salah, they are doing it, perhaps no one as much as Jota. When Salah returns, I hope they keep this up.
Jota always has
Logged

Offline rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,993
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5055 on: Yesterday at 10:43:22 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 10:40:15 pm
Jota always has
Yes I suppose that's true actually.
Logged

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,496
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5056 on: Yesterday at 10:44:15 pm »
Really stepped up for the team this season. What a player
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,832
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5057 on: Yesterday at 10:57:50 pm »
Assassin
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 632
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5058 on: Yesterday at 11:00:10 pm »
Yet again, the all important 1st goal
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,255
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5059 on: Yesterday at 11:03:19 pm »
I can't remember if it was Jota or Diaz I said this about, but given the Suarez references I think it was Jota.

I described one of the two as having close to the skill of Suarez, without any of the baggage. And I'm okay with that. I'm happy to have a player only 80% of what Luis was, without the dickhead factor. A most excellent player.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,297
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5060 on: Yesterday at 11:04:16 pm »
He's just on fire at the moment, nothing more to say.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,206
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5061 on: Yesterday at 11:04:40 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 10:38:05 pm
That was very suarezesque. The pressing, bouncy dribbling and scoring. Fantastic form

It was once said about Suarez that he didn't go round players but he went through them - that was Jota tonight. Incredible dribbler, him and Diaz have been obvious replacements for Firmino / Mane / Salah and have always fitted straight into the system.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline SinceSixtyFive

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,688
  • We are Liverpool. Resistance is futile.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5062 on: Yesterday at 11:05:46 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 11:04:16 pm
He's just on fire at the moment, nothing more to say.  :D

Yup. On a brilliant run of form.

Long may it continue!
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,307
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5063 on: Yesterday at 11:10:11 pm »
They didnt know what to do with him or Darwin. Outstanding.
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,798
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5064 on: Yesterday at 11:34:09 pm »
I think he might be one of the most underrated players in the world. Apart from the lengthy injury lay off, hes been brilliant from day one here. Hes certainly one of our most underrated players. For example, I still feel like some would probably rank someone like Torres above him in terms of Liverpools all time forwards.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5065 on: Yesterday at 11:59:44 pm »
any word on the hit to his thigh - on the bench with an ice pack at the end.
Logged

Offline LiverBirdKop

  • A moron. Twice. No flies on their nullshit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,338
  • 51,077 Deleted
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5066 on: Today at 01:42:24 am »
Excellent from Diogo.....again.
Logged

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,076
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5067 on: Today at 01:48:57 am »
Most under rated player in our team.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,330
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5068 on: Today at 02:21:05 am »
In addition to all the praise for his powerful runs with the ball and ruthless finishing, he's an absolute shitehouse to deal with on corners. Watch him setting picks, pulling jersies, bumping and pushing. Diogo will do anything to win. His teammates must love him... :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Kansti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,597
  • Stargazer
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5069 on: Today at 04:35:30 am »
Diogol strikes again. A supreme player and competitor.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,117
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5070 on: Today at 05:00:51 am »
What's even more important than him scoring goals is that he scores the all-important first goals that get us on the path to victory.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5071 on: Today at 06:05:18 am »
Functional would be an understatement.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,683
  • ....mmm
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5072 on: Today at 06:16:39 am »
Actually thought that was his best ever game for us.

His pressing was absolutely phenomenal.
Logged
:D

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,427
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5073 on: Today at 06:24:48 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 06:16:39 am
Actually thought that was his best ever game for us.

His pressing was absolutely phenomenal.

Yeah, definitely one of his very best. Thrives at this time of year.
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,499
  • Meh sd f
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5074 on: Today at 06:41:17 am »
Hes been great after the injury, maybe better than ever
Did not see that coming
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 122 123 124 125 126 [127]   Go Up
« previous next »
 