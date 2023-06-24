I think he was arguably our most important player tonight, his pressing was incredible, as was his dribbling and he scored also.



It was like he was playing 3 positions at one time, would drop into the ten and not give Caicedo or Fernandez any time, would pop up as a number 9 and be decisive in terms of goal contributions and was also spending a great deal on the right, doubling up on their wide players and helping a young Conor Bradley cruise through his first start against a decent-ish side.



What a player.