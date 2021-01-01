« previous next »
Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)

According to fantasy tables he has 7 goals and 5 assists in 754 PL minutes this season (a won penalty counts as an assist), that's some Darwinesque goal involvement rate.

Winning a penalty really shouldn't count as an assist, as it is almost never about the players skill, and more about the referees interpretation - Jota gets them more often as he is the most convincing (to refs) when he goes down, not anything more. 

He actually has 2 assists (from 2.1 xAG); he is better than Diaz (1 assist from 1.6 xAG) but nowhere near as good as Nunez creatively (6 assists from 4.4)
Winning a penalty really shouldn't count as an assist, as it is almost never about the players skill, and more about the referees interpretation - Jota gets them more often as he is the most convincing (to refs) when he goes down, not anything more. 
it's nonsense isn't it.

next they'll be awarding points for winning a corner or a throw-in.
it's nonsense isn't it.

next they'll be awarding points for winning a corner or a throw-in.

Yannick Bolasie likes this...
Yannick Bolasie likes this...

Which then leads to points for using toddlers as weapons.
Winning a penalty really shouldn't count as an assist, as it is almost never about the players skill, and more about the referees interpretation - Jota gets them more often as he is the most convincing (to refs) when he goes down, not anything more. 

He actually has 2 assists (from 2.1 xAG); he is better than Diaz (1 assist from 1.6 xAG) but nowhere near as good as Nunez creatively (6 assists from 4.4)
But surely if you play for arteta you work at looking like you've been hit by a sniper. Practice going to ground at the faintest of touches or even recognising when it looks like you've been touched when you get a penalty. Clearly jota doesn't work on it enough as people debate whether he should have a pen when he would otherwise have the goal at his mercy.
Interesting stat that, maybe Carragher was onto something with his best finisher comment.

Just under Klopp? Suarez not up there...
Winning a penalty really shouldn't count as an assist, as it is almost never about the players skill, and more about the referees interpretation - Jota gets them more often as he is the most convincing (to refs) when he goes down, not anything more. 
What the hell am I reading here lol. So being good at dribbling and creating dangerous situations in the box which leads to the defenders fouling you, apparently is not about you but more about the refs' mercy? And do you realize you're implying, advertently or inadvertently, that Jota is a known diver?

So if I go past the keeper but gets fouled and someone scores the pen, I get nothing. But a simple back pass to a teammate who then bangs it in
from 40 yards counts as an assist? Surely there's nothing about creative skill in that back pass, should we discredit the player? Maybe we can go further and don't count goals that come off a deflection as well?

In the end it's up to the stats companies or tournament organizers to decide, and I don't think there are many who count pens won as assists. But it's really weird to discredit the players who win the penalties in general, and discredit your own player in particular like that.
