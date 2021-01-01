Winning a penalty really shouldn't count as an assist, as it is almost never about the players skill, and more about the referees interpretation - Jota gets them more often as he is the most convincing (to refs) when he goes down, not anything more.

What the hell am I reading here lol. So being good at dribbling and creating dangerous situations in the box which leads to the defenders fouling you, apparently is not about you but more about the refs' mercy? And do you realize you're implying, advertently or inadvertently, that Jota is a known diver?So if I go past the keeper but gets fouled and someone scores the pen, I get nothing. But a simple back pass to a teammate who then bangs it infrom 40 yards counts as an assist? Surely there's nothing about creative skill in that back pass, should we discredit the player? Maybe we can go further and don't count goals that come off a deflection as well?In the end it's up to the stats companies or tournament organizers to decide, and I don't think there are many who count pens won as assists. But it's really weird to discredit the players who win the penalties in general, and discredit your own player in particular like that.