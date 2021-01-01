Not sure about being a better finisher than Fowler, Owen and Torres but the point is that it's not laughable to suggest so. He's very much in that picture which is some going, all three of those were absolutely world class at their peak. I always think back to that finish at the Emirates in the cup a couple of seasons back, the little chip. I don't think we've got anyone else who would've attempted that never mind pulled it off. What a signing he's been for us, happy to be in and out of the team, always gives 100%, never complains, plays all across the front three when asked and when in front of goal he always delivers.