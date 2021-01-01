« previous next »
Author Topic: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)  (Read 492857 times)

Offline RedDeadRejection

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4960 on: Yesterday at 10:54:56 pm »
The man you want it to fall to in the box.
Offline whtwht

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4961 on: Yesterday at 10:55:49 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 07:05:39 pm
He's the best finisher we have at the club. He won't post Salah numbers because Salah is just a freak at finding the right areas to score goals,

Just disagree with Carra there saying he's probably better than Torres at finishing but he isn't far off.

Carra was right imo. Torres was streaky . Jota is a marksman..
Offline jckliew

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4962 on: Today at 12:03:08 am »
One of the most inspired purchases. Before he joined, never really knew who he was.
What a finisher! Has he got a song yet?
Online GreatEx

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4963 on: Today at 12:05:53 am »
According to fantasy tables he has 7 goals and 5 assists in 754 PL minutes this season (a won penalty counts as an assist), that's some Darwinesque goal involvement rate.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4964 on: Today at 01:13:49 am »
Offline Studgotelli

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4965 on: Today at 01:47:50 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 01:13:49 am


Interesting stat that, maybe Carragher was onto something with his best finisher comment.
Online JackWard33

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4966 on: Today at 01:59:31 am »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 01:47:50 am
Interesting stat that, maybe Carragher was onto something with his best finisher comment.

Posted this before but the thing that makes his shot conversion so high is that he only takes shots from dangerous areas  hes also finished a bit above xg for us but the really remarkable thing is his shot selection - hes had seasons for us where hes at 0.19 xg per shot (pretty much a goal every 5 shots)
Offline LiverBirdKop

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4967 on: Today at 03:55:30 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:54:59 pm
He goes under the radar a bit outside of our fans. One of these days he'll score a final hattrick.  :D
And within our fans as well, which is astonishing. What a player he is.
Offline Persephone

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4968 on: Today at 04:17:09 am »
Quote from: LiverBirdKop on Today at 03:55:30 am
And within our fans as well, which is astonishing. What a player he is.
If he wasn't so injury prone he would be a certain 20+ goals a season player. The ultimate scouting from a smaller club that's gone on to more than double his price. Fabulous goal scorer and scowler.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4969 on: Today at 08:38:31 am »
Apparently:

Quote
Jota has been in unbelievable form since his return from injury. He has now scored three goals and provided three assists in his last three league games. But what makes that run all the more remarkable is that Jota has been on the pitch for around 130 minutes across those three appearances. That means that he has been directly involved in a goal every 22 minutes.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4970 on: Today at 09:04:24 am »
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4971 on: Today at 09:24:59 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 09:04:24 am
Where is Fowler in that list?

Might be a case of those kind of stats not being around in his day? Or just maybe shows how many elite strikers weve had for us over the years!
Online Elzar

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4972 on: Today at 09:28:32 am »
He looked like he was struggling to get in the game yesterday, and when he was, he was misplacing passing. Amazing what a change in position and role did for him in the second half. All of a sudden he had his touch back, and we looked fluid upfront.

When he is on it, as he has been recently, he is wonderful.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4973 on: Today at 10:02:00 am »
The fact that he went over year without scoring for us is one of football's biggest ever anomaly's. Came after a big injury and had more injuries within that spell, but he still featured in 32 games over that time period. 
Online Draex

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4974 on: Today at 10:02:52 am »
He hits the ball like a thunderbolt, the second goal was millimeter perfect inside the post.
Online Hestoic

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4975 on: Today at 10:13:38 am »
Should have been awarded a pen after their defender body checked him while he was running full pelt into the box.

That was some finish though. There was a ball sized space between the keeper and the post and he smashed it perfectly between both. When watching it live, I was expecting that shot to go to the far post and was almost confused when it went in off the near post.

Insane finisher.
Offline alonsoisared

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4976 on: Today at 10:20:24 am »
Not sure about being a better finisher than Fowler, Owen and Torres but the point is that it's not laughable to suggest so. He's very much in that picture which is some going, all three of those were absolutely world class at their peak. I always think back to that finish at the Emirates in the cup a couple of seasons back, the little chip. I don't think we've got anyone else who would've attempted that never mind pulled it off. What a signing he's been for us, happy to be in and out of the team, always gives 100%, never complains, plays all across the front three when asked and when in front of goal he always delivers.
