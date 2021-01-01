« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 120 121 122 123 124 [125]   Go Down

Author Topic: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)  (Read 492187 times)

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4960 on: Yesterday at 10:54:56 pm »
The man you want it to fall to in the box.
Logged

Offline whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,739
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4961 on: Yesterday at 10:55:49 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 07:05:39 pm
He's the best finisher we have at the club. He won't post Salah numbers because Salah is just a freak at finding the right areas to score goals,

Just disagree with Carra there saying he's probably better than Torres at finishing but he isn't far off.

Carra was right imo. Torres was streaky . Jota is a marksman..
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,065
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4962 on: Today at 12:03:08 am »
One of the most inspired purchases. Before he joined, never really knew who he was.
What a finisher! Has he got a song yet?
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,884
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4963 on: Today at 12:05:53 am »
According to fantasy tables he has 7 goals and 5 assists in 754 PL minutes this season (a won penalty counts as an assist), that's some Darwinesque goal involvement rate.
Logged

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,603
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4964 on: Today at 01:13:49 am »
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4965 on: Today at 01:47:50 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 01:13:49 am


Interesting stat that, maybe Carragher was onto something with his best finisher comment.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,399
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4966 on: Today at 01:59:31 am »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 01:47:50 am
Interesting stat that, maybe Carragher was onto something with his best finisher comment.

Posted this before but the thing that makes his shot conversion so high is that he only takes shots from dangerous areas  hes also finished a bit above xg for us but the really remarkable thing is his shot selection - hes had seasons for us where hes at 0.19 xg per shot (pretty much a goal every 5 shots)
Logged

Online LiverBirdKop

  • A moron. Twice. No flies on their nullshit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,322
  • 51,077 Deleted
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4967 on: Today at 03:55:30 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:54:59 pm
He goes under the radar a bit outside of our fans. One of these days he'll score a final hattrick.  :D
And within our fans as well, which is astonishing. What a player he is.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 120 121 122 123 124 [125]   Go Up
« previous next »
 