His form has always waxed and waned, even in his days at Wolves. Nevertheless hes always brought goals. His all-round game hasnt been great since coming back from his long injury, but his cameos since coming back from his recent one have been really encouraging. He could be finding his form at a really convenient time.



Hes a superb player to bring off the bench but Id be very tempted to start him. He just needs to stay fit and he could be a huge player for us this month.