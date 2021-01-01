« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 117 118 119 120 121 [122]   Go Down

Author Topic: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)  (Read 480388 times)

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,028
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4840 on: Yesterday at 06:42:59 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 06:27:16 pm
What a player. Really clever, fantastic movement, deadly finisher. Has to start every game in Salah's absence.

Would really, really, really like to see Jota, Diaz and Darwin as a front three, as free-flowing and position-switching as poss.

Sort of the polar opposite to how we play with Mo the right-sided anchor and the movement referencing his positioning.

Which we means I probably won't get my wish, because Jurgen believes in training thoroughly before switching things round, I think.

But just imagine Jota looking to play Darwin into space Diaz has created. Diogo would play the ball at the right moment, I think.

Oh, well, add dreams of glory...

Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,304
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4841 on: Yesterday at 06:45:26 pm »
Jota makes the forward line click, game after game.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 298
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4842 on: Yesterday at 06:45:57 pm »
It did look very dangerous in the last 20mins. Lovely balance Diaz the creativity Nunez pace and power and Jota clever and the fox in the box.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,988
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4843 on: Yesterday at 06:46:29 pm »
He loves playing against Arsenal.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:45:00 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,075
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4844 on: Yesterday at 07:21:24 pm »
Better than Firmino in that Firmino role.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,981
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4845 on: Yesterday at 07:21:49 pm »
What a player, I love him so much.  We were miles better after he came on.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline mc_red22

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4846 on: Yesterday at 07:22:30 pm »
He starts when fit, no doubt about it! Time and time again he makes a positive impact.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,004
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4847 on: Yesterday at 07:23:24 pm »
Best center forward we have. In the absence of Salah, id go with Nunez-Jota-Lucho every game they are available. When Salah is back, Lucho-Jota-Salah.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Irishred1

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 47
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4848 on: Yesterday at 07:44:02 pm »
So So good. Can hold up . His passing is on point. He can dribble and is strong. What a player. Please stay fit
Logged

Offline blamski

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 166
  • its weird, isn't it?
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4849 on: Yesterday at 08:06:19 pm »
one of the most fundamentally important parts of this team is Diego Jota
but so many people dont seem to acknowledge that, not even one iota.


thank you
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,304
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4850 on: Yesterday at 08:27:03 pm »
Quote from: blamski on Yesterday at 08:06:19 pm
one of the most fundamentally important parts of this team is Diego Jota
but so many people dont seem to acknowledge that, not even one iota.


thank you
I like it, but damned if I can put it to music
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4851 on: Yesterday at 08:35:50 pm »
Quote from: Irishred1 on Yesterday at 07:44:02 pm
So So good. Can hold up . His passing is on point. He can dribble and is strong. What a player. Please stay fit

All that you list above is the catalyst to making the attack work. Brilliant once again from Diogo.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,011
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4852 on: Yesterday at 08:44:21 pm »
https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1744083730572902679

Quote
Diogo Jota has now been directly involved in more goals vs. Arsenal than against any other side during his career (10):

◉ 8 goals
◉ 2 assists
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 597
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4853 on: Yesterday at 08:54:55 pm »
Ahhh its dawning what he brings to this team

90 minutes back after long term injury

1goal

3 assists
Logged

Offline ac

  • Headless chicken
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,418
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4854 on: Yesterday at 08:57:26 pm »
Just stay fit. He deserves a start ahead of Nunez on Wednesday
Logged

Offline StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4855 on: Yesterday at 09:31:25 pm »
Low-key one of Klopp's best signings, especially considering he was apparently third favorute after Timo Werner and Ismaïla Sarr. Hope he wins a few big ones with us because he deserves it.
Logged

Offline Oh Jimmy Jimmy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 59
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4856 on: Yesterday at 09:38:16 pm »
We looked a different team with him leading the line..his game intelligence and movement takes the centre backs out of position, along with his turns and direct running which allows the wide forwards to wreak havoc. A bit like Bobby, but with  Robbies finishing :)
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4857 on: Yesterday at 09:48:16 pm »
As a former defender he's the one player who'd I would absolutely hate to play against. You wouldn't have a moment on the ball and he'd have you running backwards all the time when he has it.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Hestoic

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 328
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4858 on: Yesterday at 09:51:55 pm »
Quote from: ac on Yesterday at 08:57:26 pm
Just stay fit. He deserves a start ahead of Nunez on Wednesday

Would like him to start ahead of Gakpo, with Nunez left and Diaz right. I think that's a really well balanced forward line.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,387
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4859 on: Yesterday at 10:00:04 pm »
So glad he came on as a sub - it was perfect timing.
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,107
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4860 on: Yesterday at 10:01:03 pm »
Quote from: ac on Yesterday at 08:57:26 pm
Just stay fit. He deserves a start ahead of Nunez on Wednesday
Why ahead of Nunez? Shouldn't you mean alongside.
Logged

Offline Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 910
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4861 on: Yesterday at 11:39:29 pm »
Great to have him back fit. Hopefully he remains injury free now until the end of season and helps us win a few pots.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Offline LiverBirdKop

  • A moron. Twice. No flies on their nullshit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,312
  • 51,077 Deleted
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4862 on: Today at 04:46:05 am »
What a player he is. Love him.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,003
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4863 on: Today at 07:25:40 am »
So good in the air.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 117 118 119 120 121 [122]   Go Up
« previous next »
 