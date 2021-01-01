What a player. Really clever, fantastic movement, deadly finisher. Has to start every game in Salah's absence.



Would really, really, really like to see Jota, Diaz and Darwin as a front three, as free-flowing and position-switching as poss.Sort of the polar opposite to how we play with Mo the right-sided anchor and the movement referencing his positioning.Which we means I probably won't get my wish, because Jurgen believes in training thoroughly before switching things round, I think.But just imagine Jota looking to play Darwin into space Diaz has created. Diogo would play the ball at the right moment, I think.Oh, well, add dreams of glory...