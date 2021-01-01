« previous next »
Author Topic: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)  (Read 475455 times)

Online jillcwhomever

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4800 on: Yesterday at 10:11:47 pm »
He is such a clever player with his little runs gives us so many more options and is snide enough to go down for that penalty. Masterful from him again.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4801 on: Yesterday at 10:17:14 pm »
He's our best finisher. No messing about unlike our other attackers.
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4802 on: Yesterday at 10:18:07 pm »
You couldn't possibly find a better replacement for Mo this month.
Offline Buster Gonad

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4803 on: Yesterday at 10:18:26 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:04:13 pm
Needs to start.

Needs to be match fit before he starts or he'll be injured again.
Offline TipTopKop

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4804 on: Yesterday at 10:18:45 pm »
Such a key player.
Offline Red_Mist

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4805 on: Yesterday at 10:21:12 pm »
Was worried hed been injured again there. Was it Longstaff took him out with another agricultural challenge? Looked okay though. Going to need Diogo in the coming weeks.
Offline Hazell

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4806 on: Yesterday at 10:24:33 pm »
Awesome cameo, world class dive :P
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4807 on: Yesterday at 10:26:05 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:24:33 pm
Awesome cameo, world class dive :P
He was impeded. No way a striker passes up an open goal.
Offline Adeemo

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4808 on: Yesterday at 10:36:20 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:26:05 pm
He was impeded. No way a striker passes up an open goal.

This, Jota wouldnt have decided to go down, pass up an open goal and hope for a pen. He was travelling full pelt and got caught on his ankle by the keepers elbow.
Offline Hazell

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4809 on: Yesterday at 10:40:54 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:26:05 pm
He was impeded. No way a striker passes up an open goal.

Oh it was a penalty agreed but thought he could have stayed on his feet, probably would have made it a lot more difficult to score though. Was surprised it was given because it didn't look convincing.
Offline William Regal

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4810 on: Yesterday at 10:50:50 pm »
Imagine being a liverpool fan and still having no understanding how vital this man is to our attack
Online jepovic

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4811 on: Yesterday at 10:52:05 pm »
No slight on Jota, but theres no way Salah gets that penalty.
Offline diegoLFC7

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4812 on: Yesterday at 10:55:02 pm »
One of the best. Always contributes. Now with Mo gone for a month hell get a more prominent role. Jota also brings a lot of aggression and grit to the team besides his goals which is huge.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4813 on: Yesterday at 10:57:19 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 10:52:05 pm
No slight on Jota, but theres no way Salah gets that penalty.

Salah keeps on his feet and scores.
Offline Bread

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4814 on: Yesterday at 11:02:00 pm »
I'm not convinced it's a dive at all, or even soft. Watch carefully; the contact with Dubravka's elbow is on his left foot, and it's the moment his left foot steps on the ground again that he goes down. It's quite conceivable that the contact from the keeper causes his left foot to buckle as it hits the ground.
Offline Red_Mist

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4815 on: Yesterday at 11:07:07 pm »
Whether it was a dive or not, who really gives a shite? Ref gave the pen and Mo slotted it home. Theyre really the only facts that matter.
Offline Jean Girard

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4816 on: Yesterday at 11:11:36 pm »
It was like a tap tackle in rugby - breaks his stride. He's well within his right to go down, as it turned a 100% tap-in into a missable chance. I was shocked by how much it was being discussed on TV while I was watching the replay. It's a stonewall pen.

2 brilliant appearances in a week from him. Our football intelligence in the final 3rd, and our pressing goes through the roof when he's on. So chuffed he's back. 
Offline William Regal

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4817 on: Yesterday at 11:14:13 pm »
45 minutes back in a liverpool shirt, 1 goal and 2 assists, very important contributions as well
Online B0151?

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4818 on: Yesterday at 11:16:25 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 11:07:07 pm
Whether it was a dive or not, who really gives a shite? Ref gave the pen and Mo slotted it home. Theyre really the only facts that matter.
Haha I'm fully with you there. It's especially hard to care about the manner of how the ball went in against a team as cynical as Newcastle also.
Online mullyred94

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4819 on: Yesterday at 11:24:07 pm »
If he stretches getting to the ball cos he got slightly clipped and skies it wouldn't you be mad he didn't throw himself over?
Offline SamLad

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4820 on: Yesterday at 11:26:18 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:26:05 pm
He was impeded. No way a striker passes up an open goal.
100%.  let's knock off the 'dive' and 'snide' comments, eh?
Offline macmanamanaman

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4821 on: Yesterday at 11:31:45 pm »
He s my favourite Liverpool player right now.
Very Fowler-esque on some days...Hope we have a fair few of these days this month!
Offline rushyman

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4822 on: Today at 01:42:37 am »
Must start
Offline Gili Gulu

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4823 on: Today at 01:52:45 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:42:37 am
Must start

Who's starting on the right though?

I'd probably start off with Diaz there, so Jota - Nunez - Diaz.
Offline TheShanklyGates

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4824 on: Today at 02:31:51 am »
It's not a dive from Jota according to the more modern definition whereby any contact at all renders it not a dive.

It was a dive according to the more traditional definition whereby the contact wasn't enough that he couldn't possibly have stayed on his feet but he's chosen to go down anyway.

The thing is, the keeper hasn't got the ball and the contact was enough to put Jota off his stride when through on goal so it should be a penalty whether he goes to ground or not, but we all know that he's never getting the penalty if he stays on his feet. I actually have some sympathy for referees here - once upon a time if a player went to ground it was because he'd been challenged in such a way or with enough force that falling over was unavoidable. Now, so many players are constantly trying to con decisions out of referees that I think they struggle to tell the difference any more between what is foul play and what is just a normal part of a contact sport.

Either way, it's probably safe to say that Jota will never get another decision from a referee for the rest of his time with us if the reaction to the penalty is anything to go by.
Online Elzar

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4825 on: Today at 11:02:14 am »
Jota's closing down has improved a load, he know times his 'pounce' so well and catches defenders off guard. Think he won the ball back in great areas 2 or 3 times in the 2 games where he has come on. Just seems to sneak up on them.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4826 on: Today at 11:06:04 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 02:31:51 am
It's not a dive from Jota according to the more modern definition whereby any contact at all renders it not a dive.

It was a dive according to the more traditional definition whereby the contact wasn't enough that he couldn't possibly have stayed on his feet but he's chosen to go down anyway.

The thing is, the keeper hasn't got the ball and the contact was enough to put Jota off his stride when through on goal so it should be a penalty whether he goes to ground or not, but we all know that he's never getting the penalty if he stays on his feet. I actually have some sympathy for referees here - once upon a time if a player went to ground it was because he'd been challenged in such a way or with enough force that falling over was unavoidable. Now, so many players are constantly trying to con decisions out of referees that I think they struggle to tell the difference any more between what is foul play and what is just a normal part of a contact sport.

Either way, it's probably safe to say that Jota will never get another decision from a referee for the rest of his time with us if the reaction to the penalty is anything to go by.

Another aspect they are not taking into account though are the conditions on the night, when it's that slippery it doesn't take a big contact to bring someone down. I know Jota has a bit of snide to him (it's one of the reasons I most love him for), it's also true to say he would prefer to score himself. If there was anyway he could have stayed upright and scored the goal I'm pretty sure he would have done it. 
Online nayia2002

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4827 on: Today at 11:18:21 am »
He's our most important player in the team.
Brings the best out of everyone from defence to attack
Such a positive impact player 💪💪💪
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #4828 on: Today at 11:35:26 am »
Still hard to believe he only just turned 27. I reckon half his injury problems come from either being hacked down or over committing to do something.

I'd absolutely hate to be a defender against him. An total terrier when it comes to chasing any ball.
