It's not a dive from Jota according to the more modern definition whereby any contact at all renders it not a dive.



It was a dive according to the more traditional definition whereby the contact wasn't enough that he couldn't possibly have stayed on his feet but he's chosen to go down anyway.



The thing is, the keeper hasn't got the ball and the contact was enough to put Jota off his stride when through on goal so it should be a penalty whether he goes to ground or not, but we all know that he's never getting the penalty if he stays on his feet. I actually have some sympathy for referees here - once upon a time if a player went to ground it was because he'd been challenged in such a way or with enough force that falling over was unavoidable. Now, so many players are constantly trying to con decisions out of referees that I think they struggle to tell the difference any more between what is foul play and what is just a normal part of a contact sport.



Either way, it's probably safe to say that Jota will never get another decision from a referee for the rest of his time with us if the reaction to the penalty is anything to go by.