It was like a tap tackle in rugby - breaks his stride. He's well within his right to go down, as it turned a 100% tap-in into a missable chance. I was shocked by how much it was being discussed on TV while I was watching the replay. It's a stonewall pen.



2 brilliant appearances in a week from him. Our football intelligence in the final 3rd, and our pressing goes through the roof when he's on. So chuffed he's back.