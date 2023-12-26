« previous next »
gerrardisgod

Reply #4760 on: Yesterday at 12:16:45 am
Hes got a ridiculous scoring season in him at some point, if he just stays fit. 25+ league goals or something, takes too many half/nothing chances not to get stupid numbers.
Kansti

Reply #4761 on: Yesterday at 02:25:32 am
Our most clinical forward. Hes just a complete ace! Love him to bits
farawayred

Reply #4762 on: Yesterday at 03:03:13 am
Quote from: Marys Donkey on December 26, 2023, 10:33:02 pm
Especially Diogo when he went 32 games between goals. ;D ;D
You're puling my chain, Al, I know, but Jota is the best finisher we have. :) Even Salah can learn a bit from him.
abs-ibs

Reply #4763 on: Yesterday at 04:59:48 am
Jota's clinicalness reminds me of Fowler a little. Two-footed, great at headers, fox in the box. Different styles of play obviously. but still clinical as fuck
MD1990

Reply #4764 on: Yesterday at 07:26:45 am
He makes such a difference off the bench.
I think going forward rotate Nunez/Jota ao our #9s. Same with Gakpo/Diaz on the left to keep them fresh & injury free
No Salah in January will push one to the right possibly Joat or Diaz
jepovic

Reply #4765 on: Yesterday at 07:39:05 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 07:26:45 am
He makes such a difference off the bench.
I think going forward rotate Nunez/Jota ao our #9s. Same with Gakpo/Diaz on the left to keep them fresh & injury free
No Salah in January will push one to the right possibly Joat or Diaz
Jota will probably need a couple of weeks before hes fit to start anyway
kop306

Reply #4766 on: Yesterday at 10:31:46 am
only 18 players have scored 100 goals for the reds

we will be adding jota to the list 1 day
Hestoic

Reply #4767 on: Yesterday at 12:56:05 pm
I love that he's a snide little fucker too. We seriously lack that in this team.
crazyemlyn72

Reply #4768 on: Yesterday at 12:59:50 pm
with all the chances we were creating, i absolutely knew when i saw him coming on he would bag one. legend.
William Regal

Reply #4769 on: Yesterday at 01:04:01 pm
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on Yesterday at 12:59:50 pm
with all the chances we were creating, i absolutely knew when i saw him coming on he would bag one. legend.

Exactly what I thought.
PaulF

Reply #4770 on: Yesterday at 01:17:05 pm
Do we have stats of xG with him on the pitch and actual goals scored vs without him?
ie, is he really putting away a higher percentage of chances that we'd 'expect'
SamLad

Reply #4771 on: Yesterday at 01:20:37 pm
Diogo Jota reveals he had already gone home for Christmas when receiving the call that allowed him to make a landmark goalscoring return to the Liverpool first team. The striker has explained the unusual circumstances that ultimately ended with him notching a ninth goal in 18 Liverpool appearances this season.

"It was a crazy 24 hours," said Jota. "I was not expecting to be in the squad, to be honest. I was already at home when I found out I needed to travel back again to rejoin the team. But from that moment on, I just felt I needed to do this. I had some special people in the crowd, my family came over for Christmas. It was great to get the win, score, be back on the pitch and get these three points. I think it was the best Christmas gift.

"I trained with the team the last couple of days, obviously, but I was ready for this. That's why we work. It was just a special feeling to know that I would probably come on, and to be back with a goal is always special."
emitime

Reply #4772 on: Yesterday at 02:22:20 pm
Is there some explanation for the late call-up that I've missed? No one got injured did they?
William Regal

Reply #4773 on: Yesterday at 03:54:23 pm
I think hes essential for when Salah goes to AFCON, just like he was the last time Salah and Mane went to AFCON, him and Firmino really stood up to be counted during that time, in the prem and league cup semi finals
JackWard33

Reply #4774 on: Yesterday at 03:56:21 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:17:05 pm
Do we have stats of xG with him on the pitch and actual goals scored vs without him?
ie, is he really putting away a higher percentage of chances that we'd 'expect'

Not by much no  but people have decided hes Uber clinical so its become a fact (hes slightly above his xg with us)
What hes brilliant at is only taking high value shots - hes got a fantastic footballing brain
William Regal

Reply #4775 on: Yesterday at 04:03:23 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 03:56:21 pm
Not by much no  but people have decided hes Uber clinical so its become a fact (hes slightly above his xg with us)
What hes brilliant at is only taking high value shots - hes got a fantastic footballing brain

Hes brilliant at scoring our 1st goal in matches.
farawayred

Reply #4776 on: Yesterday at 04:44:43 pm
During AFCON I'd like to see him constantly swapping roles with Nunez on the left and in the center. That should be scary for an opponent.
Marys Donkey

Reply #4777 on: Yesterday at 05:07:14 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 03:03:13 am
You're puling my chain, Al, I know, but Jota is the best finisher we have. :) Even Salah can learn a bit from him.

He is a strange one.

Before his arrival here he never showed he was a clinical finisher in his last season at Wolves he scored 7 goals against an xG of 12, which is really poor.

Then in his first season here he scored 9 against an xG of 7.06 which is well above average.

after that, he had a slump but since the Leeds game when he broke his 32 game drought he has gone back to scoring at a better rate than xG.

At Wolves he scored 16 against an xG of 21.

At Liverpool it is 36 against an xG of 34.5.

tubby

Reply #4778 on: Yesterday at 05:07:47 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 03:56:21 pm
Not by much no  but people have decided hes Uber clinical so its become a fact (hes slightly above his xg with us)
What hes brilliant at is only taking high value shots - hes got a fantastic footballing brain

What's his volume of shots like compared to the rest of the forwards?  He seems more clinical because he doesn't take as many pot shots?
YNWA.A

Reply #4779 on: Yesterday at 05:19:04 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 05:07:47 pm
What's his volume of shots like compared to the rest of the forwards?  He seems more clinical because he doesn't take as many pot shots?

For this season, 25 shots -> 9 goals in all competions.

Diaz : 27 shots -> 5 goals
Nunez: 57 shots -> 8 goals
Gakpo: 31 shots -> 7 goals
Mo: 62 shots -> 16 goals
Mighty_Red

Reply #4780 on: Yesterday at 06:20:08 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 05:07:47 pm
What's his volume of shots like compared to the rest of the forwards?  He seems more clinical because he doesn't take as many pot shots?

Pretty much, he just isn't a striker who has an unrelenting thirst for goals and is always trying to score (like Mo). If fact he can sometimes go missing in games as even though he often plays on the left of the three he doesn't have any special dribbling, crossing skills or even raw pace. Dunno if there are stats relating to how many goals he has scored when starting down the middle, be interesting to see.

What he can do is help the press and just has the knack of popping up at the right time to score. A scorer of big goals perhaps (not necessarily big games, but tight games).

Some of the above is contradictory and I suppose he is definitely hard to categorise, someone so clinical should be scoring more goals. Perhaps his goalpoachers nose just doesn't work often enough, but when it does, the results are awesome.

I love how our forwards all have different attributes, its why we are so effective when all 5 are fit and we can change them around during games.
kop306

Reply #4781 on: Yesterday at 06:45:07 pm
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Yesterday at 05:07:14 pm
He is a strange one.

Before his arrival here he never showed he was a clinical finisher in his last season at Wolves he scored 7 goals against an xG of 12, which is really poor.

Then in his first season here he scored 9 against an xG of 7.06 which is well above average.

after that, he had a slump but since the Leeds game when he broke his 32 game drought he has gone back to scoring at a better rate than xG.

At Wolves he scored 16 against an xG of 21.

At Liverpool it is 36 against an xG of 34.5.

he scored 17 goals for wolves in 17/18 season in the championship
JackWard33

Reply #4782 on: Yesterday at 08:15:14 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 05:07:47 pm
What's his volume of shots like compared to the rest of the forwards?  He seems more clinical because he doesn't take as many pot shots?

Takes around 3 shots per 90  but hits around 0.5 xg per 90 (a goal every other game from open play)  so short answer to your question is yes
Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

Reply #4783 on: Today at 12:06:18 am
Has an XG/A of a bout 0.5 for us.

In the PL I think Haaland is about .78, Mo about 0.75 and Nunez about 0.7.  Then youve got Jesus at about 0.6.

Its really strong numbers
B0151?

Reply #4784 on: Today at 09:15:26 am
Thing with Jota is he can run either side and finish with either foot. Once he's wriggled into the box or made a run he has the options to make it high quality chance. It's not that he's best finisher ever, just feels like he can pop up at any time even we're against team sitting back
BassTunedToRed

Reply #4785 on: Today at 11:18:54 am
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 04:03:23 pm
Hes brilliant at scoring our 1st goal in matches.

23 go-ahead goals
14 when Liverpool are one up
6 equalisers
2 when two goals down

That leaves just five when Liverpool were at least two goals ahead so didn't matter that much. Even then, for three of them he'd already scored in the match anyway.

Almost every goal has mattered, no stat padding here.
