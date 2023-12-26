What's his volume of shots like compared to the rest of the forwards? He seems more clinical because he doesn't take as many pot shots?



Pretty much, he just isn't a striker who has an unrelenting thirst for goals and is always trying to score (like Mo). If fact he can sometimes go missing in games as even though he often plays on the left of the three he doesn't have any special dribbling, crossing skills or even raw pace. Dunno if there are stats relating to how many goals he has scored when starting down the middle, be interesting to see.What he can do is help the press and just has the knack of popping up at the right time to score. A scorer of big goals perhaps (not necessarily big games, but tight games).Some of the above is contradictory and I suppose he is definitely hard to categorise, someone so clinical should be scoring more goals. Perhaps his goalpoachers nose just doesn't work often enough, but when it does, the results are awesome.I love how our forwards all have different attributes, its why we are so effective when all 5 are fit and we can change them around during games.