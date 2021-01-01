Diogo Jota reveals he had already gone home for Christmas when receiving the call that allowed him to make a landmark goalscoring return to the Liverpool first team. The striker has explained the unusual circumstances that ultimately ended with him notching a ninth goal in 18 Liverpool appearances this season.



"It was a crazy 24 hours," said Jota. "I was not expecting to be in the squad, to be honest. I was already at home when I found out I needed to travel back again to rejoin the team. But from that moment on, I just felt I needed to do this. I had some special people in the crowd, my family came over for Christmas. It was great to get the win, score, be back on the pitch and get these three points. I think it was the best Christmas gift.



"I trained with the team the last couple of days, obviously, but I was ready for this. That's why we work. It was just a special feeling to know that I would probably come on, and to be back with a goal is always special."